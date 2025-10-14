Man remanded on Dundee city centre attempted murder stabbing charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Man remanded on Dundee city centre attempted murder stabbing charge

Billy Hawkins will appear again at court on a later date following a brief appearance in private.

By Ciaran Shanks
The Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre sealed off.
Police at the scene in Dundee city centre. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A man has been remanded after appearing briefly in court accused of an attempted murder in Dundee city centre.

William Hawkins appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court over the alleged attack shortly before 1pm on Friday October 10.

A 45-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

It is understood the alleged victim suffered a stab wound to his neck.

Police units and paramedics swarmed to the Reform Street and High Street area to respond to what was initially described as a “disturbance”.

A small cordon was placed around the Desperate Dan statue, across from Chisholm Hunter jewellers.

Hawkins, 39, was brought into the dock to answer the single allegation on petition.

He is accused of attempting to murder the man by stabbing him.

During the brief hearing in private, solicitor Jim Caird made no motion for bail on Hawkins’ behalf.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed him for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kerr McKenzie, the High Court in Edinburgh
Angus man sentenced for sexual assault during 'toxic relationship'
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Garden centre compensation order and drugs cash seized
Gavin Jackson
Double sex attacker guilty after trial in Dundee
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson,
Police officers fined after Fife murder scene blunder
Far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, who's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
Man admits to Stirling stabbing that led to far right misinformation campaign
Daniel Black
Serial thief admits shoplifting on 'industrial' scale in Perth city centre
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Destruction order for dog used as 'weapon' in Fife attack
Isaac McMillan
Headbutt victim needed surgery after roofer's sudden attack in Fife gym
Omar Sohail
Former cafe boss creep from Dundee sentenced for online crimes
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cop in court and a lot of other cases