Man remanded on Dundee city centre attempted murder stabbing charge

A man has been remanded after appearing briefly in court accused of an attempted murder in Dundee city centre.

William Hawkins appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court over the alleged attack shortly before 1pm on Friday October 10.

A 45-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

It is understood the alleged victim suffered a stab wound to his neck.

Police units and paramedics swarmed to the Reform Street and High Street area to respond to what was initially described as a “disturbance”.

A small cordon was placed around the Desperate Dan statue, across from Chisholm Hunter jewellers.

Hawkins, 39, was brought into the dock to answer the single allegation on petition.

He is accused of attempting to murder the man by stabbing him.

During the brief hearing in private, solicitor Jim Caird made no motion for bail on Hawkins’ behalf.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed him for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

