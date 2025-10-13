Double sex attacker guilty after trial in Dundee

A sex attacker who targeted two women in separate incidents in Dundee is facing prison.

Gavin Jackson flatly denied the charges against him at Dundee Sheriff Court but was convicted by a jury.

The 37-year-old is now on the sex offenders register after jurors refused to believe his evidence and found him guilty of targeting the women, one of whom was just 17 at the time.

Jackson was found guilty of sexually assaulting the first woman on an occasion in December 2022 at an address in the city.

He lay beside her, rubbed her legs, seized her face and repeatedly kissed her on the mouth before indecently touching her without consent.

In December 2023, Jackson seized the teenager’s arm and pulled her onto a mattress, before removing her jacket.

He then sexually assaulted her which included an attempt to open her legs.

The woman suffered injury at the hands of Jackson, who made sexual comments towards her and coerced her into participating in sexual activity.

Jackson, of Dallfield Court, shook his head as the jury delivered majority guilty verdicts on the two charges.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said his client was subject to a community payback order for a previous, non-analogous offence.

“I appreciate the serious nature of both charges,” the lawyer said.

“I would ask for bail to be continued. It has not been breached.

“There is one breach of bail (on Jackson’s previous convictions) from 2012 but he has been here on every occasion, very much on time.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence for reports until next month and Jackson’s bail was allowed to continue.

