Dundee thief’s crime spree from Broughty Ferry to Fife

A Fife couple had their house ransacked and two cars stolen by a brazen Dundee thief during a crime spree.

A 50-inch television and an electric guitar were among the items taken from the couple by Lennon McKay, who was on four separate bail orders.

He faces a lengthy period in custody after he admitted stealing vehicles from multiple addresses and making fraudulent card payments.

In March, McKay was hit with eight months detention for allowing a Doberman to maul a toddler.

The 20-year-old pled guilty to 14 separate offences committed in Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Tayport and Gauldry.

Sneaky thief

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how McKay stole a woman’s Renault Clio on January 15 from Forthill Drive in Broughty Ferry.

He took a handbag with £80 of cash, keys and a purse with bank and gift cards and a driving licence.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner said the back door of the property was unlocked and the bag containing the car keys was on the kitchen table.

Shameless McKay used the woman’s bank card to buy £18.25 worth of food from Clark’s Bakery on Annfield Road.

Roughly three days later, McKay opened an unlocked Honda CRV on Sandyhill Road in Tayport and stole bank cards, one of which was used at the Premier store on Albert Street, Dundee, for £48 of goods.

TV and guitar stolen

Around the same time, McKay and an unidentified accomplice stole both a Nissan Micra and a Vauxhall Astra belonging to a couple on Crawford Avenue in Gauldry.

The front door was left open by the couple’s son and the alarm was raised after a neighbour arrived at around 8.30am to hand over cards found on Kilmany Road.

Ms Bairner said: “At this time, they realised both their vehicles were gone from the driveway.

“They observed items missing from the house, namely a wallet with three bank cards, a 50-inch Samsung smart TV, a red electric guitar and three car keys.”

More than £144 was spent by McKay at two petrol stations and a Tesco in Dundee on January 19, which was captured on CCTV.

The two vehicles were later found in the Douglas area and McKay’s DNA was traced inside the Micra.

Caught at court

On January 26, McKay forced open two vehicles on Strathgray Gardens and stole bank cards, coins and aftershave.

One of the bank cards was used to pay a £23 taxi fare for “Jack” on Balunie Crescent.

McKay was finally brought to justice, aptly at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he was arrested.

He was wearing the same trainers and trousers from the last incident, captured on Ring doorbell footage.

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

McKay will remain remanded in custody at HMYOI Polmont.

