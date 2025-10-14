Dundee thief’s crime spree from Broughty Ferry to Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee thief’s crime spree from Broughty Ferry to Fife

Sneak thief Lennon McKay ransacked houses and stole cars.

By Ciaran Shanks
Tay road bridge
McKay's crime spree took him from Dundee to Fife. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife couple had their house ransacked and two cars stolen by a brazen Dundee thief during a crime spree.

A 50-inch television and an electric guitar were among the items taken from the couple by Lennon McKay, who was on four separate bail orders.

He faces a lengthy period in custody after he admitted stealing vehicles from multiple addresses and making fraudulent card payments.

In March, McKay was hit with eight months detention for allowing a Doberman to maul a toddler.

The 20-year-old pled guilty to 14 separate offences committed in Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Tayport and Gauldry.

Sneaky thief

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how McKay stole a woman’s Renault Clio on January 15 from Forthill Drive in Broughty Ferry.

He took a handbag with £80 of cash, keys and a purse with bank and gift cards and a driving licence.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner said the back door of the property was unlocked and the bag containing the car keys was on the kitchen table.

Shameless McKay used the woman’s bank card to buy £18.25 worth of food from Clark’s Bakery on Annfield Road.

Roughly three days later, McKay opened an unlocked Honda CRV on Sandyhill Road in Tayport and stole bank cards, one of which was used at the Premier store on Albert Street, Dundee, for £48 of goods.

TV and guitar stolen

Around the same time, McKay and an unidentified accomplice stole both a Nissan Micra and a Vauxhall Astra belonging to a couple on Crawford Avenue in Gauldry.

The front door was left open by the couple’s son and the alarm was raised after a neighbour arrived at around 8.30am to hand over cards found on Kilmany Road.

Ms Bairner said: “At this time, they realised both their vehicles were gone from the driveway.

“They observed items missing from the house, namely a wallet with three bank cards, a 50-inch Samsung smart TV, a red electric guitar and three car keys.”

More than £144 was spent by McKay at two petrol stations and a Tesco in Dundee on January 19, which was captured on CCTV.

The two vehicles were later found in the Douglas area and McKay’s DNA was traced inside the Micra.

Caught at court

On January 26, McKay forced open two vehicles on Strathgray Gardens and stole bank cards, coins and aftershave.

One of the bank cards was used to pay a £23 taxi fare for “Jack” on Balunie Crescent.

McKay was finally brought to justice, aptly at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he was arrested.

He was wearing the same trainers and trousers from the last incident, captured on Ring doorbell footage.

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

McKay will remain remanded in custody at HMYOI Polmont.

