Destruction order for dog used as ‘weapon’ in Fife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Destruction order for dog used as ‘weapon’ in Fife attack

The dog's owner fled court in tears after hearing her pet would be put down because of Darren Davies' actions.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
The order was made at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A dog owner fled court in tears after a sheriff ordered the destruction of her pet following a “prolonged” attack on a man in Fife.

The woman had left the animal in the care of Darren Davies following the end of her relationship with another man.

Instead of looking after the dog, Cookie, Davies used the animal as a “weapon” in an attack on another man.

The current Perth Prison inmate was convicted of assaulting another man by repeatedly instructing the dog to attack him, causing it to run at him, pull him to the ground and repeatedly bite him on the body.

Davies also punched his victim on the head, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

The 35-year-old was also convicted of having a dog that was dangerously out of control.

The offences took place in August last year in Glenrothes.

Sentencing

Davies had a further 30 months added to the five-and-a-half year sentence imposed at the High Court in Glasgow last month for a brutal assault on a police officer.

Sheriff James Williamson told him at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he had initially intended imposing a sentence of three years and nine months but feared such a high tariff could be challenged on appeal.

He said: “The sentence I pass will be consecutive, there’s no doubt about that.

“It was a dreadful attack with a dog used as a weapon.”

Davies was also banned for a decade from owning a dog.

Destruction order

On the question of a destruction order, fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie told the court he had spoken to the owner and she would comply with any measures ordered by the court to prevent a repeat of the incident.

He said: “She has deep regret about leaving the dog and feels responsible for what passed.

“The problems only arose after she left it with her ex-partner. She is confident she could keep it under proper control.”

However, in ordering its destruction Sheriff Williamson said: “It’s not just that this dog was set on this man but it did so with energy and force.

“This was not just a momentary event – it’s an attack that went on for some time.”

‘Downward spiral’

The High Court heard last month how Davies was being hunted for a domestic incident near Leslie when he attacked a police dog handler.

He ended up behind the grounded officer and savagely beat him with a police baton until the victim managed to spray incapacitant in his eyes.

Solicitor Callum Harris, defending in Kirkcaldy, described Davies as “a man who did not have a great childhood”, with a criminal father who left him at an early age.

He said his client had entered a “downward spiral” following the death of his grandfather.

He added: “The words of the High Court judge rang true – he needs to go away for a long time and come out a better man.

“He seems to be motivated to become a better man – he’s never held down employment and he wants to gain skills to be able to do so.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daniel Black
Serial thief admits shoplifting on 'industrial' scale in Perth city centre
Isaac McMillan
Headbutt victim needed surgery after roofer's sudden attack in Fife gym
Omar Sohail
Former cafe boss creep from Dundee sentenced for online crimes
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cop in court and a lot of other cases
East Wemyss car fire
Car torched in Fife village in revenge for 'cheating', police told
David Dodds
Self-described 'honest criminal' caught stealing from Perth Halfords
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — A joiner, a scaffolder and a roofer
Neil Jamieson
Sex offender told police in Fife, 'I’ve been a pervy b******d'
Luke Mackie
Former football prospect from Dundee caught drug-dealing as life 'spiralled'
John Sinclair
Fife cat owner used 7-inch blade in straying pet dispute