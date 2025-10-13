Destruction order for dog used as ‘weapon’ in Fife attack

A dog owner fled court in tears after a sheriff ordered the destruction of her pet following a “prolonged” attack on a man in Fife.

The woman had left the animal in the care of Darren Davies following the end of her relationship with another man.

Instead of looking after the dog, Cookie, Davies used the animal as a “weapon” in an attack on another man.

The current Perth Prison inmate was convicted of assaulting another man by repeatedly instructing the dog to attack him, causing it to run at him, pull him to the ground and repeatedly bite him on the body.

Davies also punched his victim on the head, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

The 35-year-old was also convicted of having a dog that was dangerously out of control.

The offences took place in August last year in Glenrothes.

Sentencing

Davies had a further 30 months added to the five-and-a-half year sentence imposed at the High Court in Glasgow last month for a brutal assault on a police officer.

Sheriff James Williamson told him at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he had initially intended imposing a sentence of three years and nine months but feared such a high tariff could be challenged on appeal.

He said: “The sentence I pass will be consecutive, there’s no doubt about that.

“It was a dreadful attack with a dog used as a weapon.”

Davies was also banned for a decade from owning a dog.

Destruction order

On the question of a destruction order, fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie told the court he had spoken to the owner and she would comply with any measures ordered by the court to prevent a repeat of the incident.

He said: “She has deep regret about leaving the dog and feels responsible for what passed.

“The problems only arose after she left it with her ex-partner. She is confident she could keep it under proper control.”

However, in ordering its destruction Sheriff Williamson said: “It’s not just that this dog was set on this man but it did so with energy and force.

“This was not just a momentary event – it’s an attack that went on for some time.”

‘Downward spiral’

The High Court heard last month how Davies was being hunted for a domestic incident near Leslie when he attacked a police dog handler.

He ended up behind the grounded officer and savagely beat him with a police baton until the victim managed to spray incapacitant in his eyes.

Solicitor Callum Harris, defending in Kirkcaldy, described Davies as “a man who did not have a great childhood”, with a criminal father who left him at an early age.

He said his client had entered a “downward spiral” following the death of his grandfather.

He added: “The words of the High Court judge rang true – he needs to go away for a long time and come out a better man.

“He seems to be motivated to become a better man – he’s never held down employment and he wants to gain skills to be able to do so.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.