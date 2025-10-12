Car torched in Fife village in revenge for ‘cheating’, police told

A man who torched his ex’s car in a Fife village told police “that’s what she gets for cheating on me”.

Colin Gillies burned the red Vauxhall Corsa on Main Avenue, East Wemyss, on September 11.

The car had apparently been crashed by its owner some time before and left at the scene.

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court a member of the public had come across the vehicle in the evening.

She said: “At 8.50pm he was driving at the locus when he saw a glowing coming from a red Corsa at the side of the road.

“As he got close he could see a fire within the car and contacted 999.

“Police attended around 10 minutes later and carried out inquires, including door to door and CCTV reviews.

“They then contacted the complainer, as she was the registered keeper.

“A male answered and said he would get her to call back but she was aware her car was on fire.”

Just ten minutes after the fire was discovered, Gillies texted a friend with a picture of the burning car.

He added the message: “Police came out and aw and asked me who set the car on fire and I said aye it was me.”

Gillies called police at 3am to admit setting the car alight and he later told officers: “That’s what she gets for cheating on me.

“I don’t even want to say her name. She crashed the car and I took the blame for it.”

Gillies, 23, of Rolland Avenue, East Wemyss, admitted wilfully setting fire to the vehicle.

Solicitor Martin Maguire, defending, acknowledged Gillies had a “record of convictions that really doesn’t do him any favours”.

He urged Sheriff Charles Lugton to consider imposing a non-custodial sentence, saying imprisonment would mean he would have to drop out of a college course.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

