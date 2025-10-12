Car torched in Fife village in revenge for ‘cheating’, police told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car torched in Fife village in revenge for ‘cheating’, police told

Colin Gillies told officers, "that's what she gets for cheating on me", after admitting setting his ex-partner's car alight.

By Kirsty McIntosh
East Wemyss car fire
Firefighters extinguish the car blaze. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook

A man who torched his ex’s car in a Fife village told police “that’s what she gets for cheating on me”.

Colin Gillies burned the red Vauxhall Corsa on Main Avenue, East Wemyss, on September 11.

The car had apparently been crashed by its owner some time before and left at the scene.

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court a member of the public had come across the vehicle in the evening.

She said: “At 8.50pm he was driving at the locus when he saw a glowing coming from a red Corsa at the side of the road.

“As he got close he could see a fire within the car and contacted 999.

“Police attended around 10 minutes later and carried out inquires, including door to door and CCTV reviews.

“They then contacted the complainer, as she was the registered keeper.

“A male answered and said he would get her to call back but she was aware her car was on fire.”

East Wemyss car fire
A firefighter extinguishes the blaze. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook

Just ten minutes after the fire was discovered, Gillies texted a friend with a picture of the burning car.

He added the message: “Police came out and aw and asked me who set the car on fire and I said aye it was me.”

Gillies called police at 3am to admit setting the car alight and he later told officers: “That’s what she gets for cheating on me.

“I don’t even want to say her name. She crashed the car and I took the blame for it.”

Gillies, 23, of Rolland Avenue, East Wemyss, admitted wilfully setting fire to the vehicle.

Solicitor Martin Maguire, defending, acknowledged Gillies had a “record of convictions that really doesn’t do him any favours”.

He urged Sheriff Charles Lugton to consider imposing a non-custodial sentence, saying imprisonment would mean he would have to drop out of a college course.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

