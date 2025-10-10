Fife cat owner used 7-inch blade in straying pet dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife cat owner used 7-inch blade in straying pet dispute

John Sinclair, 66, pulled out the kitchen knife from behind his back and asked his Lochgelly neighbour "have you seen one of them?"

By Jamie McKenzie
John Sinclair
John Sinclair.

A cat owner took a seven-inch blade to his neighbour’s house amid claims his pet was straying there to be fed.

John Sinclair, 66, pulled out the kitchen knife from behind his back and asked his Lochgelly neighbour “have you seen one of them?”

The row happened amid disputed claims over the cat’s condition.

Sinclair appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by going to an address on Brucefield Terrace while in possession of a knife on June 28 this year.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Sinclair and the victim do not know each other apart from an “interaction a year ago regarding a shed”.

The fiscal depute said during May this year the neighbour noticed Sinclair’s cat appearing malnourished and covered in fleas and started to care for the animal.

The cat did not go back to Sinclair’s address and the neighbour contacted the Scottish SPCA in June, the fiscal said.

‘Have you seen one of them?’

The court heard Sinclair went to the man’s door shortly before 8pm, having been there earlier.

When the door was opened the second time Sinclair said “have you seen one of them?” and pulled out a kitchen knife – described as having a seven-inch blade – from behind his back.

John Sinclair
John Sinclair appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The fiscal depute continued: “At that point (the neighbour) pointed to a Ring doorbell and said ‘have you seen one of them?’

“He (Sinclair) said ‘I don’t care about that. If you touch my cat again there will be trouble’.”

The neighbour shut the door and Sinclair was detained, cautioned and charged an hour later.

‘Out of character’

Sinclair also admitted having a knife in public without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said the incident was “very much out of character”.

He said: “It does seem his neighbour took to feeding the cat and it meant the cat staying away.

“Mr Sinclair disputes any suggestion the cat is malnourished or had fleas.”

The solicitor said Sinclair told him when the SSPCA did become involved, they gave the cat a “clean bill of health”.

The SSPCA later confirmed it is not a case with which they are involved.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told the accused: “I know you were a bit annoyed about the fact (the neighbour) was feeding your cat and the cat not coming back to you but you cannot do this and you recognise in hindsight it’s not the way to do this.”

The sheriff continued bail and deferred sentence for six months for Sinclair to show the court it “really was a one-off bit of stupidity”.

He suggested if he is of good behaviour, he will be admonished when he returns to court in April next year.

