Fife cat owner used 7-inch blade in straying pet dispute

A cat owner took a seven-inch blade to his neighbour’s house amid claims his pet was straying there to be fed.

John Sinclair, 66, pulled out the kitchen knife from behind his back and asked his Lochgelly neighbour “have you seen one of them?”

The row happened amid disputed claims over the cat’s condition.

Sinclair appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by going to an address on Brucefield Terrace while in possession of a knife on June 28 this year.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Sinclair and the victim do not know each other apart from an “interaction a year ago regarding a shed”.

The fiscal depute said during May this year the neighbour noticed Sinclair’s cat appearing malnourished and covered in fleas and started to care for the animal.

The cat did not go back to Sinclair’s address and the neighbour contacted the Scottish SPCA in June, the fiscal said.

‘Have you seen one of them?’

The court heard Sinclair went to the man’s door shortly before 8pm, having been there earlier.

When the door was opened the second time Sinclair said “have you seen one of them?” and pulled out a kitchen knife – described as having a seven-inch blade – from behind his back.

The fiscal depute continued: “At that point (the neighbour) pointed to a Ring doorbell and said ‘have you seen one of them?’

“He (Sinclair) said ‘I don’t care about that. If you touch my cat again there will be trouble’.”

The neighbour shut the door and Sinclair was detained, cautioned and charged an hour later.

‘Out of character’

Sinclair also admitted having a knife in public without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said the incident was “very much out of character”.

He said: “It does seem his neighbour took to feeding the cat and it meant the cat staying away.

“Mr Sinclair disputes any suggestion the cat is malnourished or had fleas.”

The solicitor said Sinclair told him when the SSPCA did become involved, they gave the cat a “clean bill of health”.

The SSPCA later confirmed it is not a case with which they are involved.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told the accused: “I know you were a bit annoyed about the fact (the neighbour) was feeding your cat and the cat not coming back to you but you cannot do this and you recognise in hindsight it’s not the way to do this.”

The sheriff continued bail and deferred sentence for six months for Sinclair to show the court it “really was a one-off bit of stupidity”.

He suggested if he is of good behaviour, he will be admonished when he returns to court in April next year.

