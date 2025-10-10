Sex offender told police in Fife, ‘I’ve been a pervy b******d’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex offender told police in Fife, ‘I’ve been a pervy b******d’

Neil Jamieson was caught in an undercover sting chatting to what he thought was a 12-year-old.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Neil Jamieson
Neil Jamieson.

A Fife sex offender told police, “I’ve been a pervy b******d” after being caught messaging filth to what he thought was a “12-year-old girl”.

Neil Jamieson went under the user name “So Hard” and believed he was exchanging explicit messages with a pre-teen but in reality the account on the RandoChat platform was being run by undercover police.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 53-year-old was at home with his wife and daughter when arrested.

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said: “On the platform RandoChat there was an account with the name So Hard.

“That account engaged with another user – an undercover police officer pretending to be a 12-year-old girl.

“Mr Jamieson was the user of the So Hard account and stated he was a 50-year-old man.

“There was thereafter communication of a sexual nature where Mr Jamieson told the ‘child’ multiple times that he is or is about to masturbate, described the act of sex, stated he was horny, he’s going to watch a dirty film and described his penis.”

Neil Jamieson
Neil Jamieson.

Following the chat a search was carried out at Jamieson’s home on September 12.

Ms Pennycook continued: “Mr Jamieson raised his hand and said ‘It’s me. I’ve been a pervy b*****d’.

“A device obtained from the search was identified as the telephone of Mr Jamieson and was subject to examination.

“This revealed that the phone had the platform RandoChat installed and the user So Hard was logged in.”

Jamieson pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child he believed was under 13 on May 1 this year.

Sentence was deferred and Jamieson, of Leven, was placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

He was bailed with conditions including that he is not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 without supervision.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

