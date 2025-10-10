Sex offender told police in Fife, ‘I’ve been a pervy b******d’

A Fife sex offender told police, “I’ve been a pervy b******d” after being caught messaging filth to what he thought was a “12-year-old girl”.

Neil Jamieson went under the user name “So Hard” and believed he was exchanging explicit messages with a pre-teen but in reality the account on the RandoChat platform was being run by undercover police.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 53-year-old was at home with his wife and daughter when arrested.

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said: “On the platform RandoChat there was an account with the name So Hard.

“That account engaged with another user – an undercover police officer pretending to be a 12-year-old girl.

“Mr Jamieson was the user of the So Hard account and stated he was a 50-year-old man.

“There was thereafter communication of a sexual nature where Mr Jamieson told the ‘child’ multiple times that he is or is about to masturbate, described the act of sex, stated he was horny, he’s going to watch a dirty film and described his penis.”

Following the chat a search was carried out at Jamieson’s home on September 12.

Ms Pennycook continued: “Mr Jamieson raised his hand and said ‘It’s me. I’ve been a pervy b*****d’.

“A device obtained from the search was identified as the telephone of Mr Jamieson and was subject to examination.

“This revealed that the phone had the platform RandoChat installed and the user So Hard was logged in.”

Jamieson pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child he believed was under 13 on May 1 this year.

Sentence was deferred and Jamieson, of Leven, was placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

He was bailed with conditions including that he is not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 without supervision.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.