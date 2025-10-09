Teen joyrider who fled from police in Perth branded ‘significant risk’ to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen joyrider who fled from police in Perth branded ‘significant risk’ to public

Leyton Gordon put his foot down and swerved into the wrong lane when he spotted police in his rear view mirror.

By Jamie Buchan
Leyton Gordon
Leyton Gordon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A teenage joyrider who fled from police and sped into oncoming traffic in Perth city centre has been branded a “significant risk” to the public.

Leyton Gordon put his foot down and swerved into the wrong lane when he spotted police in his rear view mirror.

Perth Sheriff Court heard his driving was so unsafe, pursuing officers had to stop their chase.

The 18-year-old ditched the vehicle in a car park but was identified through CCTV and arrested when he turned up at Edinburgh Airport a few days later.

Gordon pled guilty to driving dangerously, without insurance or a driving licence, on May 22 this year.

A sheriff questioned his explanation that he had driven from Aberdeen that night to go to a bakery.

Wrong way down a one-way street

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke, prosecuting, said a suspect blue BMW 120D travelling south down the A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee was flagged to police.

Officers were deployed just before 6pm and caught up with the car as it turned onto Queen’s Bridge towards Perth city centre.

Ms Cooke said when the police car appeared behind Gordon “he immediately reacted, crossing into the opposing carriageway and accelerating away at high speed”.

Officers activated their blue lights and sirens and gave chase.

The court heard how the BMW sped along South Street and past a no-entry sign.

“The vehicle travelled against the flow of traffic, between other vehicles,” said Ms Cooke.

“Police units aborted their pursuit due to the dangerous nature of the accused’s driving.”

Gordon sped along Queen’s Bridge into the city centre.

A witness on Scott Street saw the BMW travelling behind him on the wrong side of the road.

Gordon then attempted to cut in front of him, overtaking at speed and turning down a one-way street in the wrong direction.

The car was later found abandoned at a city centre car park.

Gordon was arrested at Edinburgh Airport on May 27 and checks showed he had no licence and was not insured to drive the BMW.

Driver ‘panicked’

Gordon’s lawyer told the court: “He is obviously at a very young age.

“He has displayed a significant lack of consequential thinking and decision-making in his behaviour that day but he does seem to have now genuinely turned a corner.”

She said: “He is someone who has been flagged up by social workers as vulnerable to child exploitation.

“The pattern of offending appears to be that he is with much older boys who tell him what to do and he does it.

“That is not an excuse for his driving that day, which was very dangerous.”

The solicitor said her client “panicked” and “made a series of bad mistakes,” when he saw police in his rear view mirror.

Was going to a bakery

The court heard Gordon was engaging with a charity called Midnight and Beyond, which supports young people at risk of offending or re-offending.

With the group’s help, he secured work in the construction industry.

Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff told Gordon: “You are 18 and the court recognises that you haven’t reached the stages of maturity.

“But this was an appalling piece of driving that put the public at significant risk.

“You are very, very fortunate that there was no collision when you twice went up a one-way street the wrong way.

“You shouldn’t be anywhere near a car if you’re going to drive in that way.”

Gordon, of Pennywell Road, Edinburgh, was disqualified from driving for two years and fined £800.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

