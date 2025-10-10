Friday court round-up — A joiner, a scaffolder and a roofer

The Rangers fan who took a drum from St Johnstone’s fan liaison at Hampden before a match in August 2024 has been banned from football matches for 21 months.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, assaulted Saints Beverly Mayer and took the fan’s drum, leading to a melee involving police outside the ground.

The teen, of Coatbridge, pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assault and robbery and has now been sentenced to a year of supervision, 108 hours of unpaid work and the football ban.

While acting with another person wearing a face covering, the boy ran at Ms Mayer, grabbed the drum and dragged her to the ground, where she hit her head, and ran off with the instrument.

He also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner as part of a disorderly crowd in which he repeatedly shouted, swore and challenged others to fight.

The Crown accepted a plea of not guilty to a charge he resisted, obstructed or hindered two police officers in the execution of their duty.

Flasher jailed

A flasher who targeted female dog walkers at a park in Arbroath has been jailed. Nikolay Brantanov pestered two women in the wooded area of Springfield Park between Christmas and New Year last year.

Roofer crash

A Fife roofer tipped his car onto two wheels after ploughing into two vehicles in Cardenden.

David Easton’s Vauxhall slammed back down on the ground after the crash on Craigside Road and he drove off.

Residents’ doorbell cameras picked up Easton’s vehicle registration and he was traced and found to be unfit to drive.

Easton, 42, of Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to careless driving, being unfit to drive through drink or drugs, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and impeding police.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court it was about 3.15pm on July 27 this year when residents saw a car drive by and heard a loud bang and scream.

Easton’s car “ploughed” into two other vehicles and “tipped onto two wheels before slamming back on the floor”.

He said: “The vehicle was seen to reverse and leave at speed.”

The owner of one of the cars found Easton in a nearby street, still in his car and apparently unaware of the collision.

When police found him about 40 minutes after the accident, he had small laceration under his left eye and on his knuckle and he was “clearly intoxicated”, with slurred speech and smelling of alcohol.

He became confrontational and called officers “poofs” and “mongos” and replied to a request for a breath specimen with, “English ba**ard”.

He was put in leg restraints at Victoria Hospital after kicking out, shouting and swearing.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Easton has previously had issues with alcohol but says he has been sober for 78 days since the incident and intends to attend a rehabilitation programme.

He said there was an earlier incident in which Easton sustained a head injury.

Mr Flett noted Easton is a self-employed roofer and will need to make arrangements for his business to continue after being banned from driving for 16 months.

He can reduce the ban by a quarter if he completes the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme and has also been ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Straying pet row

A cat owner took a seven-inch blade to his neighbour’s house amid claims his pet was straying there to be fed. John Sinclair, 66, pulled out the kitchen knife from behind his back and asked his Lochgelly neighbour “have you seen one of them?”

Scaffolder guilty

A partying scaffolder who got into his car while “black-out drunk” was found by police asleep at the wheel.

Adam McDonald told Perth Sheriff Court he had taken the bus home to Inchture after a night out in Edinburgh and got into his car, parked near the stop, for “warmth and shelter”.

The 21-year-old insisted he had no intention to drive to his home in Green Julian Place, about five minutes’ walk away but fell asleep until woken by police tapping at the window.

Because he said he had no intention to drive, McDonald denied being in charge of the Toyota Aygo while more than twice the drink-drive limit in the early hours of September 28 last year.

McDonald said he had been “black out drunk” when he boarded the Ember bus home.

He threw up on the coach before getting off at Inchture, leaving his phone behind.

He said: “I was a mess, I couldn’t really walk properly. I was stumbling, I was legless.”

He said his plan was to sit in his car for five minutes, before walking home and the last thing he remembered before dozing off was putting on the heating.

Sheriff Alison McKay found him guilty of the charge.

“There is no doubt you were in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while the engine was running.

“I absolutely accept that when you’re sober in the cold light of day you would not have even thought about driving. But you were not sober.”

She said: “There was a real risk you would have driven the vehicle when you woke up.”

The sheriff fined first offender McDonald £500 and imposed 10 penalty points.

Spiralling former prospect

A former football prospect caught drug-dealing in Dundee as his life spiralled out of control has been hit with another jail term. Violent domestic abuser Luke Mackie admitted being involved in the supply of Class A drugs from his Dundee home.

Joiner pays price

A Fife joiner who crashed into an A92 barrier and wrote off his car has been left paying a high financial penalty.

David Greig, 46, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to three charges.

On July 20 this year on the A92 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath he drove a Mercedes-Benz carelessly, at excessive speeds and in an erratic manner, failed to comply with road lane markings, lost control and collided with a barrier.

On the same date at Victoria Hospital, he failed to provide a urine specimen for drink-drive testing and he further admitted driving while unfit to do so through drink or drugs.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Greig, of Cadell Reach, Dunfermline, said his client had gone out the previous evening, drinking to “considerable excess” late into the next morning.

He said his client is “clear in his own mind the accident was not caused by alcohol intake”.

He revealed Greig is paying towards £12,000 of car finance for a car he no longer has, and has also been “presented with a bill from the road construction company in the sum of £10,000”.

Mr Morrison said: “These financial issues have had a salutary effect.”

The lawyer said Greig has a “solid working history” and is now a self-employed joiner.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear banned Greig from driving for 18 months and gave him 120 hours of unpaid work.

‘Pervy’

A Fife sex offender told police, “I’ve been a pervy b******d” after being caught messaging filth to what he thought was a “12-year-old girl”. Neil Jamieson went under the user name “So Hard” and believed he was exchanging explicit messages with a pre-teen but in reality the account was being run by undercover police.

Cleared of neighbour assault

A man has been cleared of assaulting his 86-year-old neighbour.

Perth Sheriff Court heard police received multiple 999 calls about a disturbance at flats in the city’s Market Court on the morning of January 25 last year.

There, officers found a pensioner soaked in blood who told them he had been having problems with a “young lad” in the block “blaring his music loud”.

The pensioner said he and his wife were both struggling to sleep because of the noise.

He said in his statement he went downstairs to Charles McDonald‘s flat at about 6am and told him the music was “unacceptable”.

“The boy grabbed me by my vest, pulled me into his lobby, threw me to the ground and punched me over and over to the head.

“I was in shock. I just tried to protect myself as best I could. He tried to gouge my eyes out as well.”

The pensioner suffered multiple injuries, including lacerations to his scalp, under his left eye, his upper lip and both ears. Stitches were applied to his head wounds.

McDonald, 42, denied allegations he attacked his neighbour by pushing him to the ground, repeatedly punching him to the head and attempting to force his fingers into his eyes, to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

At his jury trial, McDonald, a full-time carer, claimed he was acting in self-defence and had also suffered an injury that morning.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said her client did not know who the man in his flat was.

“He was caught unaware. Anything he did, I would submit, was proportionate.

“Mr McDonald’s dad was there and that is what effectively brought parties to their senses.”

The jury took just over two hours to find the charge against McDonald not proven.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.