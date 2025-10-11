Self-described ‘honest criminal’ caught stealing from Perth Halfords

A crook who shoplifted hundreds of pounds worth of tools from Halfords in Perth described himself to social workers as an “honest criminal” who only stole from big name businesses.

David Dodds, 59, was caught helping himself to goods and loading them into a van outside the store in St Catherine’s Retail Park.

He was with co-accused Gary McGhee, who was at the same time stealing a load of household items from nearby B&M.

The pair previously admitted the May 5 2024 thefts.

Fellow shoplifting “addict” McGhee, 51, was fined and father-of-three Dodds had sentencing deferred for reports.

He returned to Perth Sheriff Court this week carrying a holdall packed with belongings.

Addiction

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke confirmed Dodds had taken about £390 worth of tools.

They were recovered when police searched the men’s van, parked outside.

Solicitor Lucy Douglas, defending, said her client is also addicted to stealing.

“I can’t shy away from the fact that he has a record for this kind of offending.

“He does acknowledge his behaviour and describes it as like an addiction – one that he needs help for.”

She said her client was “teary-eyed” when preparing a pre-sentencing report with social workers, repeatedly telling them how much he wanted to stop.

Sheriff Derek Reekie interjected that during the interview Dodds “seems to be celebrating his abilities”.

The sheriff said Dodds told interviewers he was “an honest criminal only stealing from big stores and that he was very good at it”.

Ms Douglas said: “I wouldn’t call it celebrating.”

The court heard Dodds recently suffered two bereavements and is now devoted to his family and grandchildren.

“Mr Dodds wants to get his life back on track,” the solicitor said.

She urged the court to impose a non-custodial sentence.

Sentencing

Sheriff Reekie told Dodds: “When I read the report my immediate response was of surprise that you had proffered to be an honest criminal who only stole from big stores.”

He added: “This seems to be an addiction.

“If you want to support your family, the best thing you can do is be a good role model.

“I hope that there is a genuine wish to change your ways.”

Dodds, of Prestonpans, was ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

