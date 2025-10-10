Flasher jailed for targeting Arbroath dog walkers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Flasher jailed for targeting Arbroath dog walkers

Nikolay Brantanov was placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.

By Ross Gardiner
Nikolay Brantanov
Nikolay Brantanov.

A flasher who targeted female dog walkers at a park in Arbroath has been jailed.

Nikolay Brantanov pestered two women in the wooded area of Springfield Park between Christmas and New Year last year.

Neither of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

The 23-year-old returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced, aided by a Bulgarian interpreter.

The first offender was jailed for six months and placed on the sex offenders register until 2032.

Twisted behaviour

The court previously heard Brantanov approached his first victim at 9.20am.

“The complainer was walking through the wooded area to the rear of Arbroath fire station when she was approached by the accused,” the prosecutor said.

“He, first off, asked for the time.”

When the woman took out her phone, Brantanov began to comment on her screensaver and then asked about her dog.

The woman continued to speak with him but said he would have to walk and talk if he wanted to chat.

Brantanov then began to talk about himself and stroked the woman’s arm three times.

On each occasion, she told him to stop but felt he did not seem to understand.

“The accused has then reached across her body and placed his hand firmly on her buttocks,” the prosecutor said.

“She was shocked by this and told the accused to stop touching her.”

Second strike

Less than an hour later, Brantanov targeted a second woman.

At 10.10am, he passed her in the wooded area of the park and began asking questions about her and her dog.

She answered his questions but noticed Brantanov had slightly opened his coat, exposing his erect penis.

The woman did not react but walked away when Brantanov asked if she had more time to chat.

Later in the park, near the rose garden, he opened his coat and exposed his erect penis to her again.

Locked up

At a hearing in June, Brantanov pled guilty to both offences carried out on December 29 last year.

Brantanov, of Arbroath, admitted sexually assaulting one woman by following her, stroking her arm and touching her buttocks.

He admitted exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to a second woman by opening his jacket to reveal his erect penis.

Sentencing had been deferred for him to be interviewed by social workers.

Sheriff Derek Reekie jailed Brantanov for six months and placed him on the sex offenders register for seven years.

