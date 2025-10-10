Flasher jailed for targeting Arbroath dog walkers

A flasher who targeted female dog walkers at a park in Arbroath has been jailed.

Nikolay Brantanov pestered two women in the wooded area of Springfield Park between Christmas and New Year last year.

Neither of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

The 23-year-old returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced, aided by a Bulgarian interpreter.

The first offender was jailed for six months and placed on the sex offenders register until 2032.

Twisted behaviour

The court previously heard Brantanov approached his first victim at 9.20am.

“The complainer was walking through the wooded area to the rear of Arbroath fire station when she was approached by the accused,” the prosecutor said.

“He, first off, asked for the time.”

When the woman took out her phone, Brantanov began to comment on her screensaver and then asked about her dog.

The woman continued to speak with him but said he would have to walk and talk if he wanted to chat.

Brantanov then began to talk about himself and stroked the woman’s arm three times.

On each occasion, she told him to stop but felt he did not seem to understand.

“The accused has then reached across her body and placed his hand firmly on her buttocks,” the prosecutor said.

“She was shocked by this and told the accused to stop touching her.”

Second strike

Less than an hour later, Brantanov targeted a second woman.

At 10.10am, he passed her in the wooded area of the park and began asking questions about her and her dog.

She answered his questions but noticed Brantanov had slightly opened his coat, exposing his erect penis.

The woman did not react but walked away when Brantanov asked if she had more time to chat.

Later in the park, near the rose garden, he opened his coat and exposed his erect penis to her again.

Locked up

At a hearing in June, Brantanov pled guilty to both offences carried out on December 29 last year.

Brantanov, of Arbroath, admitted sexually assaulting one woman by following her, stroking her arm and touching her buttocks.

He admitted exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to a second woman by opening his jacket to reveal his erect penis.

Sentencing had been deferred for him to be interviewed by social workers.

Sheriff Derek Reekie jailed Brantanov for six months and placed him on the sex offenders register for seven years.

