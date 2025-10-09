Pickup driver admits causing death of woman, 93, in Broughty Ferry tragedy

A pickup truck driver has admitted causing the death of a 93-year-old woman in a collision in Broughty Ferry.

Sheila Nicoll struck her head on a kerb when she was knocked down while crossing the road with her wheeled walking frame.

She died hours later.

Gordon Telford appeared in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being at fault for the accident.

Victim’s full life

Police were called to the crash at the junction of Gray Street and Brook Street at around 11.35am on February 24 last year.

Mrs Nicoll was taken to hospital but died at 3pm as a result of the injuries she sustained.

The court heard she was living a very full life.

Prosecutor Niall MacDonald told the court: “Sheila Nicoll was 93, lived alone and was widowed.

“She had a very close relationship with her goddaughter.

“Sheila Nicoll was extremely active and volunteered with the Verdant Works museum, was part of a knitting group, went shopping weekly in Broughty Ferry and walked her neighbour’s dog.”

Tragedy

Mr MacDonald outlined the circumstances of the tragedy.

“The collision occurred as the accused turned right from Brook Street onto Gray Street.

“The accused approached from the right and Mrs Nicoll came from the left, past McColl’s.”

He said Telford had been at Caffè Nero with his family but left on his own to move his parked vehicle.

He was travelling at a “modest” speed in the 20mph zone. He was heard to say, after the accident, he was only travelling at “1mph”.

Mr MacDonald said: “At this time, Mrs Nicoll was walking… wearing a blue coat and walking with the aid of a wheeled Zimmer frame.

“Mrs Nicoll stepped off onto the roadway when safe to do so.”

Another motorist travelling in the opposite direction stopped to allow her to continue crossing.

Mr MacDonald said: “Without indicating or stopping before turning, the accused turned right into Gray Street.”

Mrs Nicoll was struck five seconds after she had left the pavement.

The prosecutor explained it was possible Telford first struck the pensioner’s frame, before coming into contact with her.

Low sun dazzle

Telford immediately stopped and rushed to Mrs Nicoll’s aid.

Blood was pouring from her mouth and nose, the court heard.

“Upset and extremely concerned” for the unresponsive pensioner’s welfare, Telford and another witness dialled 999.

Paramedics quickly identified Mrs Nicoll had sustained a “very serious” head injury and fractured lower leg.

She was rushed to Ninewells and found to have fractured her skull.

At the scene, Telford identified himself as the driver and passed all drink, drug and eye tests.

Collision investigators later checked sightlines and found Telford should have been able to see his victim.

He told officers he was dazzled by the bright, low sun.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the collision and dashcam footage from a police reconstruction.

‘Terrible consequences’

Telford, 36, of Dundee, was uninjured.

He pled guilty to causing death by driving his Ford Ranger carelessly.

He admitted failing to indicate he was turning right, failing to maintain proper observations, failing to give way to Mrs Nicoll and colliding with her and her Zimmer.

He has been on bail since first appearing in court last November and has one non-analogous previous conviction.

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentencing until November 24 for background reports and banned Telford from driving in the interim.

Continuing bail, he said: “All options are open to the court at this stage.

“It’s clearly a tragic case with terrible consequences for Mrs Nicoll and her relatives and also for yourself.”

