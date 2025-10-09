Pickup driver admits causing death of woman, 93, in Broughty Ferry tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pickup driver admits causing death of woman, 93, in Broughty Ferry tragedy

Gordon Telford is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

By Ross Gardiner
Gordon Telford
Gordon Telford admitted causing the pensioner's death.

A pickup truck driver has admitted causing the death of a 93-year-old woman in a collision in Broughty Ferry.

Sheila Nicoll struck her head on a kerb when she was knocked down while crossing the road with her wheeled walking frame.

She died hours later.

Gordon Telford appeared in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being at fault for the accident.

Victim’s full life

Police were called to the crash at the junction of Gray Street and Brook Street at around 11.35am on February 24 last year.

Mrs Nicoll was taken to hospital but died at 3pm as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Police have taped off Gray Street Broughty ferry
Police on Gray Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The court heard she was living a very full life.

Prosecutor Niall MacDonald told the court: “Sheila Nicoll was 93, lived alone and was widowed.

“She had a very close relationship with her goddaughter.

“Sheila Nicoll was extremely active and volunteered with the Verdant Works museum, was part of a knitting group, went shopping weekly in Broughty Ferry and walked her neighbour’s dog.”

Tragedy

Mr MacDonald outlined the circumstances of the tragedy.

“The collision occurred as the accused turned right from Brook Street onto Gray Street.

“The accused approached from the right and Mrs Nicoll came from the left, past McColl’s.”

He said Telford had been at Caffè Nero with his family but left on his own to move his parked vehicle.

He was travelling at a “modest” speed in the 20mph zone. He was heard to say, after the accident, he was only travelling at “1mph”.

Officers at the scene on Brook Street.
Officers at the scene on Brook Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Mr MacDonald said: “At this time, Mrs Nicoll was walking… wearing a blue coat and walking with the aid of a wheeled Zimmer frame.

“Mrs Nicoll stepped off onto the roadway when safe to do so.”

Another motorist travelling in the opposite direction stopped to allow her to continue crossing.

Mr MacDonald said: “Without indicating or stopping before turning, the accused turned right into Gray Street.”

Mrs Nicoll was struck five seconds after she had left the pavement.

The prosecutor explained it was possible Telford first struck the pensioner’s frame, before coming into contact with her.

Low sun dazzle

Telford immediately stopped and rushed to Mrs Nicoll’s aid.

Blood was pouring from her mouth and nose, the court heard.

“Upset and extremely concerned” for the unresponsive pensioner’s welfare, Telford and another witness dialled 999.

Paramedics quickly identified Mrs Nicoll had sustained a “very serious” head injury and fractured lower leg.

She was rushed to Ninewells and found to have fractured her skull.

Gordon Telford appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. 

At the scene, Telford identified himself as the driver and passed all drink, drug and eye tests.

Collision investigators later checked sightlines and found Telford should have been able to see his victim.

He told officers he was dazzled by the bright, low sun.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the collision and dashcam footage from a police reconstruction.

‘Terrible consequences’

Telford, 36, of Dundee, was uninjured.

He pled guilty to causing death by driving his Ford Ranger carelessly.

He admitted failing to indicate he was turning right, failing to maintain proper observations, failing to give way to Mrs Nicoll and colliding with her and her Zimmer.

He has been on bail since first appearing in court last November and has one non-analogous previous conviction.

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentencing until November 24 for background reports and banned Telford from driving in the interim.

Continuing bail, he said: “All options are open to the court at this stage.

“It’s clearly a tragic case with terrible consequences for Mrs Nicoll and her relatives and also for yourself.”

