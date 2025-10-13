Headbutt victim needed surgery after roofer’s sudden attack in Fife gym

A Fife roofer who headbutted a fellow gym-goer in a dispute over a machine has been told to pay £6,000 in compensation after his victim needed surgery on his knees as a result of the assault.

Isaac McMillan, 30, was convicted after a trial of assaulting 53-year-old Neil Binnington at Gym 64 in Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade on the evening of May 26 this year.

The court heard, as a result of being struck in the face, Mr Binnington ended up stumbling and falling to the gym floor in pain.

He needed surgery to re-attach the torn tendons in both knees.

He told the trial he was hospitalised for 16 nights and missed 12 weeks of work as a childminder.

He still struggles to walk down stairs.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Mark Allan convicted Isaac of the assault and described it as a “cowardly act”.

Giving evidence, Mr Binnington said he had been waiting for another man to finish his set on a cable machine before moving in to adjust the handles and weights.

He said Isaac was talking on a mobile phone to one side of the cables but came off his phone and asked what he was doing because he was on the machine.

Mr Binnington said he told Isaac he could not be holding up a machine while on the phone, in line with gym rules, and he should take the call outside.

He said: “His reply was this is my first day joining the gym, I have not read the rules yet, I will read them on the way out. I am on the machine.

“I shook my head and turned to walk away and that’s when I got struck on the side of the face.”

Mr Binnington said Isaac headbutted his cheek, making him stumble to the side and backwards.

“As I was stumbling, I got severe pain in my knees and eventually had to drop to the floor as the pain was so severe.”

He said he was “surprised” by the assault as it had felt like a discussion, not an argument.

Police and paramedics were called and Mr Binnington was taken to hospital by ambulance as he could not walk.

His tendons, which join the thigh muscles to kneecaps, were ruptured on both knees.

An operation saw them re-attached ten days later and he was in hospital for 16 nights.

He then spent weeks in bed and needed physio before being able to work again after about 12 weeks.

He said: “At this point I struggle going down stairs and still have swelling on one leg.

“In general, I cannot walk fast anymore. I just need to go at a steady pace.”

Married father-of-two McMillan, of Thornton, denied offending and lodged a special defence of self-defence.

He said he had been in the middle of doing sets while using one side of the cable machine and took a phone call from a relative.

Six-foot-four McMillan, who runs his own roofing business, said he felt a “pull” round his shoulder from behind and this “giant guy” who was “foaming at the mouth” told him he was using the machine and was not meant to be on the phone.

He said he told Mr Binnington it was an “important phone call” and he was unaware of the rule, to be told “I am making you aware” and “this is my gym”.

Isaac claimed he got “up close” and “poked” his chest and put his hand out to give him a “little push” as he felt intimidated.

The court saw CCTV of the accused leaving through a fire exit and he said he went out this way because he was “scared” and was later notified he was banned from the gym.

In cross examination, Mr Binnington, of muscular build but shorter than Isaac, said he never touched his assailant at any point.

Sheriff Mark Allan found McMillan guilty of assault to injury.

He told the accused he found his evidence “self-serving and exaggerated”, while Mr Binnington was a credible, reliable and “impressive” witness.

He said: “My conclusion… is, in a cowardly act, you struck Mr Binnington in exactly the circumstances he described.

“What was captured in the footage was equally cowardly; you departed from the premises at some pace.”

The sheriff noted from Mr Binnington’s evidence the loss of earnings resulting from being off work and the significant injury itself he sustained as a result of the incident.

He ordered McMillan to pay £6,000 compensation at £1,000 a month.

