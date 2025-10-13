Headbutt victim needed surgery after roofer’s sudden attack in Fife gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Headbutt victim needed surgery after roofer’s sudden attack in Fife gym

Isaac McMillan assaulted the man at Gym 64 in Kirkcaldy.

By Jamie McKenzie
Isaac McMillan
Isaac McMillan.

A Fife roofer who headbutted a fellow gym-goer in a dispute over a machine has been told to pay £6,000 in compensation after his victim needed surgery on his knees as a result of the assault.

Isaac McMillan, 30, was convicted after a trial of assaulting 53-year-old Neil Binnington at Gym 64 in Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade on the evening of May 26 this year.

The court heard, as a result of being struck in the face, Mr Binnington ended up stumbling and falling to the gym floor in pain.

He needed surgery to re-attach the torn tendons in both knees.

He told the trial he was hospitalised for 16 nights and missed 12 weeks of work as a childminder.

He still struggles to walk down stairs.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Mark Allan convicted Isaac of the assault and described it as a “cowardly act”.

Gym 64 Kirkcaldy is one of the cheapest gyms in Fife
Gym 64 Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied

Giving evidence, Mr Binnington said he had been waiting for another man to finish his set on a cable machine before moving in to adjust the handles and weights.

He said Isaac was talking on a mobile phone to one side of the cables but came off his phone and asked what he was doing because he was on the machine.

Mr Binnington said he told Isaac he could not be holding up a machine while on the phone, in line with gym rules, and he should take the call outside.

He said: “His reply was this is my first day joining the gym, I have not read the rules yet, I will read them on the way out. I am on the machine.

“I shook my head and turned to walk away and that’s when I got struck on the side of the face.”

Mr Binnington said Isaac headbutted his cheek, making him stumble to the side and backwards.

“As I was stumbling, I got severe pain in my knees and eventually had to drop to the floor as the pain was so severe.”

He said he was “surprised” by the assault as it had felt like a discussion, not an argument.

Isaac McMillan
Isaac McMillan appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Police and paramedics were called and Mr Binnington was taken to hospital by ambulance as he could not walk.

His tendons, which join the thigh muscles to kneecaps, were ruptured on both knees.

An operation saw them re-attached ten days later and he was in hospital for 16 nights.

He then spent weeks in bed and needed physio before being able to work again after about 12 weeks.

He said: “At this point I struggle going down stairs and still have swelling on one leg.

“In general, I cannot walk fast anymore. I just need to go at a steady pace.”

Gym 64
Gym 64 in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

Married father-of-two McMillan, of Thornton, denied offending and lodged a special defence of self-defence.

He said he had been in the middle of doing sets while using one side of the cable machine and took a phone call from a relative.

Six-foot-four McMillan, who runs his own roofing business, said he felt a “pull” round his shoulder from behind and this “giant guy” who was “foaming at the mouth” told him he was using the machine and was not meant to be on the phone.

He said he told Mr Binnington it was an “important phone call” and he was unaware of the rule, to be told “I am making you aware” and “this is my gym”.

Isaac claimed he got “up close” and “poked” his chest and put his hand out to give him a “little push” as he felt intimidated.

The court saw CCTV of the accused leaving through a fire exit and he said he went out this way because he was “scared” and was later notified he was banned from the gym.

In cross examination, Mr Binnington, of muscular build but shorter than Isaac, said he never touched his assailant at any point.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
The trial happened at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Mark Allan found McMillan guilty of assault to injury.

He told the accused he found his evidence “self-serving and exaggerated”, while Mr Binnington was a credible, reliable and “impressive” witness.

He said: “My conclusion… is, in a cowardly act, you struck Mr Binnington in exactly the circumstances he described.

“What was captured in the footage was equally cowardly; you departed from the premises at some pace.”

The sheriff noted from Mr Binnington’s evidence the loss of earnings resulting from being off work and the significant injury itself he sustained as a result of the incident.

He ordered McMillan to pay £6,000 compensation at £1,000 a month.

