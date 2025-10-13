Police officers fined after Fife murder scene blunder

Police officers who binned potential forensic evidence from a Fife murder scene and later failed to provide accurate statements about it have each been fined £1500.

Louise Lawson, 26, and Kimberley Jandu, 33, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to neglecting or violating their duties.

The constables, who were based at Dalgety Bay police station, were first on the scene after 57-year-old Henry White was found beaten to death at Erskine Wynd, Oakley, on March 21 2023.

The PCs, who have now resigned from the force, placed a medical blanket over his body but were subsequently told by superiors “absolutely not” to do so – so binned the blanket at Dalgety Bay HQ.

It took a police station CCTV check to find out what happened to the “potentially crucial” evidence.

Despite the botched police work, Mr White’s killer Christopher Brown was convicted last year and jailed for life with a minimum of 13 years behind bars.

The court heard earlier the actions of Jandu and Lawson ultimately had no bearing on the murder trial.

At the time of the murder, Jandu had three years police service and Lawson had two.

They provided multiple statements about their mis-step, which contradicted those of paramedics.

First offenders Lawson and Jandu admitted neglecting or violating their duties as constables.

Having been the first officers in attendance at the scene of a suspicious death and having removed a medical blanket placed over Mr White, they failed to return the blanket for evidential purposes and then repeatedly failed to complete accurate accounts of their actions, both verbally and in written form.

Sentencing

Sheriff James Williamson told the pair, had they faced a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, there would have been a serious risk of a custodial sentence.

The sheriff said the public has a right – and is entitled to expect – police officers to tell the truth when questioned by senior officers, particularly when there is a murder investigation.

He noted their relevant inexperience and otherwise good characters, highlighted by defence lawyers and fined them each £1500.

Murder trial

The murder trial at the High Court in Edinburgh a year ago heard Brown was at the home of his then-girlfriend Leanne McKenzie when Mr White arrived.

Ms McKenzie said Brown went for a bath but when he returned to join them he grabbed Mr White and said they were talking about him.

She said Brown elbowed the older man in the face “pretty hard”, knocking him unconscious.

The savage attack continued outside after he came round.

Brown offered to plead guilty to culpable homicide but this was refused.

