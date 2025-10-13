Police officers fined after Fife murder scene blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Police officers fined after Fife murder scene blunder

The two PCs have since resigned from the force.

By Jamie McKenzie
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson,
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson, right, admitted neglecting their duties during the investigation into Henry White's murder.

Police officers who binned potential forensic evidence from a Fife murder scene and later failed to provide accurate statements about it have each been fined £1500.

Louise Lawson, 26, and Kimberley Jandu, 33, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to neglecting or violating their duties.

The constables, who were based at Dalgety Bay police station, were first on the scene after 57-year-old Henry White was found beaten to death at Erskine Wynd, Oakley, on March 21 2023.

The PCs, who have now resigned from the force, placed a medical blanket over his body but were subsequently told by superiors “absolutely not” to do so – so binned the blanket at Dalgety Bay HQ.

It took a police station CCTV check to find out what happened to the “potentially crucial” evidence.

Despite the botched police work, Mr White’s killer Christopher Brown was convicted last year and jailed for life with a minimum of 13 years behind bars.

The court heard earlier the actions of Jandu and Lawson ultimately had no bearing on the murder trial.

Henry White
Henry White, 57, was battered to death in Fife. Image: Police Scotland

At the time of the murder, Jandu had three years police service and Lawson had two.

They provided multiple statements about their mis-step, which contradicted those of paramedics.

First offenders Lawson and Jandu admitted neglecting or violating their duties as constables.

Having been the first officers in attendance at the scene of a suspicious death and having removed a medical blanket placed over Mr White, they failed to return the blanket for evidential purposes and then repeatedly failed to complete accurate accounts of their actions, both verbally and in written form.

Sentencing

Sheriff James Williamson told the pair, had they faced a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, there would have been a serious risk of a custodial sentence.

The sheriff said the public has a right – and is entitled to expect – police officers to tell the truth when questioned by senior officers, particularly when there is a murder investigation.

He noted their relevant inexperience and otherwise good characters, highlighted by defence lawyers and fined them each £1500.

Murder trial

The murder trial at the High Court in Edinburgh a year ago heard Brown was at the home of his then-girlfriend Leanne McKenzie when Mr White arrived.

Ms McKenzie said Brown went for a bath but when he returned to join them he grabbed Mr White and said they were talking about him.

She said Brown elbowed the older man in the face “pretty hard”, knocking him unconscious.

The savage attack continued outside after he came round.

Brown offered to plead guilty to culpable homicide but this was refused.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

