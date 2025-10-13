Man admits to Stirling stabbing that led to far right misinformation campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Man admits to Stirling stabbing that led to far right misinformation campaign

Callum Fisher has admitted the attempted murder of a stranger in the city.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, who's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson spread false rumours online about the stabbing. Image: DC Thomson

A knife thug has admitted a Stirling city centre stabbing which was seized on by far right agitators in a misinformation campaign.

Callum Fisher attacked a 21-year-old stranger as she walked with friends on August 3 2024, striking her in the stomach with the blade.

The incident led to First Minister John Swinney warning against “unhelpful speculation” after suggestions online claimed three people had been stabbed and the attacker was a Muslim.

It came shortly after the deaths of three young girls in Southport, which led to widespread social disorder in England.

First-offender Fisher now faces a lengthy jail term after he admitted attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

Confrontation

The court heard the victim had returned to Stirling with two friends that Saturday evening, having been for a day out in Glasgow.

They were walking to a bar when they became aware of Fisher in the street.

Prosecutor Alasdair Shaw told the court there was then an “exchange” between the young women and Fisher.

“He said: ‘Do you think you are funny?’.

“The girls laughed this off but Fisher walked towards them and stated: ‘I will stab you’.

“They did not think this was a serious comment.

“They remarked to each other they did not think he would do that and thought he was joking.”

Knifed

Fisher, of Stirling, continued to follow them.

Mr Shaw said: “The victim turned to him and asked for him to leave them alone.”

Fisher grabbed a knife from his jacket pocket and stabbed her once.

The advocate depute said: “She felt a sharp pain and fell to the ground. She felt her stomach was bleeding.”

The whole exchange lasted less than a minute.

The attacker casually walked off through the city centre as someone tried to record him on a mobile phone.

Witnesses rushed to help the woman and emergency services were called.

Mr Shaw said: “She was in a state of distress believing that she would die.”

She was rushed to hospital and it was found the knife wound had caused damage to her liver, described as a “significant injury”.

It was said to be potentially life-threatening but she did not require surgery.

Misinformation

Fisher was arrested the next day having been traced to his home.

Lord Scott continued his remand in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports until next month.

The judge remarked it was “a very serious charge and perhaps an unusual set of circumstances”.

After the stabbing, local and national politicians called for calm after former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson spread misinformation on X about the crime having been committed by a Muslim man.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daniel Black
Serial thief admits shoplifting on 'industrial' scale in Perth city centre
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Destruction order for dog used as 'weapon' in Fife attack
Isaac McMillan
Headbutt victim needed surgery after roofer's sudden attack in Fife gym
Omar Sohail
Former cafe boss creep from Dundee sentenced for online crimes
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cop in court and a lot of other cases
East Wemyss car fire
Car torched in Fife village in revenge for 'cheating', police told
David Dodds
Self-described 'honest criminal' caught stealing from Perth Halfords
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — A joiner, a scaffolder and a roofer
Neil Jamieson
Sex offender told police in Fife, 'I’ve been a pervy b******d'
Luke Mackie
Former football prospect from Dundee caught drug-dealing as life 'spiralled'