Man admits to Stirling stabbing that led to far right misinformation campaign

A knife thug has admitted a Stirling city centre stabbing which was seized on by far right agitators in a misinformation campaign.

Callum Fisher attacked a 21-year-old stranger as she walked with friends on August 3 2024, striking her in the stomach with the blade.

The incident led to First Minister John Swinney warning against “unhelpful speculation” after suggestions online claimed three people had been stabbed and the attacker was a Muslim.

It came shortly after the deaths of three young girls in Southport, which led to widespread social disorder in England.

First-offender Fisher now faces a lengthy jail term after he admitted attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

Confrontation

The court heard the victim had returned to Stirling with two friends that Saturday evening, having been for a day out in Glasgow.

They were walking to a bar when they became aware of Fisher in the street.

Prosecutor Alasdair Shaw told the court there was then an “exchange” between the young women and Fisher.

“He said: ‘Do you think you are funny?’.

“The girls laughed this off but Fisher walked towards them and stated: ‘I will stab you’.

“They did not think this was a serious comment.

“They remarked to each other they did not think he would do that and thought he was joking.”

Knifed

Fisher, of Stirling, continued to follow them.

Mr Shaw said: “The victim turned to him and asked for him to leave them alone.”

Fisher grabbed a knife from his jacket pocket and stabbed her once.

The advocate depute said: “She felt a sharp pain and fell to the ground. She felt her stomach was bleeding.”

The whole exchange lasted less than a minute.

The attacker casually walked off through the city centre as someone tried to record him on a mobile phone.

Witnesses rushed to help the woman and emergency services were called.

Mr Shaw said: “She was in a state of distress believing that she would die.”

She was rushed to hospital and it was found the knife wound had caused damage to her liver, described as a “significant injury”.

It was said to be potentially life-threatening but she did not require surgery.

Misinformation

Fisher was arrested the next day having been traced to his home.

Lord Scott continued his remand in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports until next month.

The judge remarked it was “a very serious charge and perhaps an unusual set of circumstances”.

After the stabbing, local and national politicians called for calm after former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson spread misinformation on X about the crime having been committed by a Muslim man.

