Serial thief admits shoplifting on ‘industrial’ scale in Perth city centre

A serial shoplifter went thieving on an “industrial” scale in Perth city centre.

Daniel Black targeted High Street chains and supermarkets, making off with thousands of pounds worth of items over 20 weeks.

The 28-year-old, who has been battling a “chaotic crack cocaine” problem, pocketed beauty products, meat, booze and toys during his crime spree, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Black appeared from custody for sentencing, having earlier admitted 11 charges of shoplifting between April 25 and September 3 this year.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke, prosecuting, confirmed none of the stolen items were ever recovered.

Court papers show Black targeted the Edinburgh Road Tesco three times, stealing electrical items and beauty products.

He stole from Marks and Spencer on the High Street five times, taking mostly meat.

On August 2, he made off with £118 worth of garden furniture from Asda.

And he stole more than £400 worth of toys from WH Smith on August 21 and September 3.

‘Chaotic crack cocaine’ problems

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Undoubtedly the values involved are such that the court would be considering custody.

“But there is very good reason for your Lordship to follow the recommendations (for a non-custodial sentence) in the social enquiry report.”

He said his client had received support through the Right Track scheme for young offenders.

“It was very difficult for Mr Black growing up,” Mr Holmes said.

“He had many difficulties that were not his fault.”

He said Black, who has a criminal history dating back to 2015, had not been in court for “some considerable time”.

Black was a youth worker but fell foul of a “chaotic crack cocaine and alcohol problem”.

Mr Holmes said his client had been grateful to a previous sheriff for remanding him.

“It has given him time for reflection,” he said.

Not impressive, but significant

The court heard Black had been in custody for 30 days, the equivalent of a two-and-a-half-month sentence.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told him: “I hope your time in custody has had a salutary effect and has been a bit of a wake-up call.

“It is unfortunate that it took that, however.”

He said: “I would hesitate to use the word ‘impressive,’ but this is significant shoplifting.

“It is not petty shoplifting, it’s industrial.”

Black, of McKenzie Court, Perth, was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 18 months.

He was told the sentence was a direct alternative to prison.

Police taskforce

Black’s court appearance came as Police Scotland’s Retail Crime Taskforce revealed it had supported the detection of more than 500 relevant offences since it was launched in April.

The taskforce works alongside local police to pro-actively target repeat offenders and work in the worst-hit areas.

In total 352 incidents of shoplifting were detected, along with 157 retail worker offences, including assaults, leading to 65 arrests.

The taskforce has now expanded in Tayside.

Chief Inspector Greg Burns, Local Area Commander for Perth and Kinross, added: “Our analysis of local crime figures showed an unacceptable spike in offences such as shoplifting and assaults on retail workers and this will not be tolerated.

“On a daily basis, local officers in Perth and Kinross work tirelessly to investigate retail offences, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“However, we recognise that we need a collaborative approach to tackle retail crime.

“The introduction of taskforce resources into the city will enhance our investigative capacity, as well as our ability to proactively engage with retailers to ensure they are aware of all the necessary crime prevention and crime reporting tools at their disposal to help us address retail crime effectively together.”

