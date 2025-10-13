Serial thief admits shoplifting on ‘industrial’ scale in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial thief admits shoplifting on ‘industrial’ scale in Perth city centre

Daniel Black targeted High Street chains and supermarkets, making off with thousands of pounds worth of items over a period of 20 weeks.

By Jamie Buchan
Daniel Black
Daniel Black appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A serial shoplifter went thieving on an “industrial” scale in Perth city centre.

Daniel Black targeted High Street chains and supermarkets, making off with thousands of pounds worth of items over 20 weeks.

The 28-year-old, who has been battling a “chaotic crack cocaine” problem, pocketed beauty products, meat, booze and toys during his crime spree, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Black appeared from custody for sentencing, having earlier admitted 11 charges of shoplifting between April 25 and September 3 this year.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke, prosecuting, confirmed none of the stolen items were ever recovered.

Tesco, Edinburgh Road, Perth
Tesco, Edinburgh Road, Perth.
The WH Smith on Perth High Street
WH Smith in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Court papers show Black targeted the Edinburgh Road Tesco three times, stealing electrical items and beauty products.

He stole from Marks and Spencer on the High Street five times, taking mostly meat.

On August 2, he made off with £118 worth of garden furniture from Asda.

And he stole more than £400 worth of toys from WH Smith on August 21 and September 3.

‘Chaotic crack cocaine’ problems

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Undoubtedly the values involved are such that the court would be considering custody.

“But there is very good reason for your Lordship to follow the recommendations (for a non-custodial sentence) in the social enquiry report.”

He said his client had received support through the Right Track scheme for young offenders.

“It was very difficult for Mr Black growing up,” Mr Holmes said.

“He had many difficulties that were not his fault.”

He said Black, who has a criminal history dating back to 2015, had not been in court for “some considerable time”.

Black was a youth worker but fell foul of a “chaotic crack cocaine and alcohol problem”.

Mr Holmes said his client had been grateful to a previous sheriff for remanding him.

“It has given him time for reflection,” he said.

Not impressive, but significant

The court heard Black had been in custody for 30 days, the equivalent of a two-and-a-half-month sentence.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told him: “I hope your time in custody has had a salutary effect and has been a bit of a wake-up call.

“It is unfortunate that it took that, however.”

He said: “I would hesitate to use the word ‘impressive,’ but this is significant shoplifting.

“It is not petty shoplifting, it’s industrial.”

Black, of McKenzie Court, Perth, was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 18 months.

He was told the sentence was a direct alternative to prison.

Police taskforce

Black’s court appearance came as Police Scotland’s Retail Crime Taskforce revealed it had supported the detection of more than 500 relevant offences since it was launched in April.

The taskforce works alongside local police to pro-actively target repeat offenders and work in the worst-hit areas.

In total 352 incidents of shoplifting were detected, along with 157 retail worker offences, including assaults, leading to 65 arrests.

The taskforce has now expanded in Tayside.

Police officers patrolling Perth High Street.
Police officers patrolling Perth High Street. Image: Ema Sabljak/DC Thomson

Chief Inspector Greg Burns, Local Area Commander for Perth and Kinross, added: “Our analysis of local crime figures showed an unacceptable spike in offences such as shoplifting and assaults on retail workers and this will not be tolerated.

“On a daily basis, local officers in Perth and Kinross work tirelessly to investigate retail offences, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“However, we recognise that we need a collaborative approach to tackle retail crime.

“The introduction of taskforce resources into the city will enhance our investigative capacity, as well as our ability to proactively engage with retailers to ensure they are aware of all the necessary crime prevention and crime reporting tools at their disposal to help us address retail crime effectively together.”

