Disputed evidence of Montrose roofer ‘rugby tackle’ in death trial’s second day

The yard supervisor of a builders merchants where a father-of-four died following a fight said he saw a Montrose roofer “rugby tackle” the tragic man before he collapsed.

Rodney Shaw, 52, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen facing a charge of culpable homicide in connection with the death of roughcaster David McGuinness, 30.

Mr McGuinness passed away following a clash in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate, Stonehaven, after the pair got into an argument over money.

Yard supervisor Darren Eglund, 46, gave evidence he saw Mr McGuinness “aggressively” approach Shaw’s works van and accuse him of “ripping him off” in relation to building work.

The two men became involved in a violent altercation in which Mr Eglund said he saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness.

However, this was called into question by Shaw’s defence advocate, who claimed Mr Eglund told police he had not seen what happened in the final moments.

Mr McGuinness, 30, from Inverurie, later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Shaw, of Montrose, denies the charge and has entered a special defence of self-defence.

On the second day of the trial, Mr Eglund said he had seen Mr McGuinness challenge Shaw and “give him verbal abuse”.

Mr Eglund said he saw Mr McGuinness shout at Shaw, “do you remember ripping me off?” before the two men began grappling in the builder’s yard.

As yard workers stepped in, Mr Eglund said he shouted for the combatants to stop, which they did for a brief period before the fight started up again.

Mr Eglund said he then saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness and “shove” him into the side of his Ford Transit pickup truck, where he struck his head.

“Davie collapsed underneath his pickup truck and he went blue straight away,” Mr Edlund said, adding he checked for a pulse “and there was nothing”.

This claim was leapt upon by Shaw’s defence advocate John Scullion, who put it to Mr Eglund he had made no mention of the “rugby tackle” during his initial statement to police.

Mr Scullion questioned why he had given two statements – one before and another after he had viewed the CCTV from the GPH yard.

He read an excerpt from Mr Eglund’s first police statement, in which he said he had not seen what happened to Mr McGuinness before he fell because other people were in the way.

“What you are remembering is an interpretation of the CCTV that you were shown later on, in October 2024, isn’t that right?” Mr Scullion asked.

He added: “What’s happened in the intervening period is that you have spoken to other people about it and seen CCTV that has affected your evidence in court, hasn’t it?”

“Yes,” Mr Eglund replied to both questions.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

