Disputed evidence of Montrose roofer ‘rugby tackle’ in death trial’s second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Disputed evidence of Montrose roofer ‘rugby tackle’ in death trial’s second day

A yard supervisor has been quizzed on his recollection of the moments before a fatality at a builders merchants.

By David McPhee
Rodney Shaw
Rodney Shaw arrives at court.

The yard supervisor of a builders merchants where a father-of-four died following a fight said he saw a Montrose roofer “rugby tackle” the tragic man before he collapsed.

Rodney Shaw, 52, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen facing a charge of culpable homicide in connection with the death of roughcaster David McGuinness, 30.

Mr McGuinness passed away following a clash in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate, Stonehaven, after the pair got into an argument over money.

Yard supervisor Darren Eglund, 46, gave evidence he saw Mr McGuinness “aggressively” approach Shaw’s works van and accuse him of “ripping him off” in relation to building work.

The two men became involved in a violent altercation in which Mr Eglund said he saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness.

However, this was called into question by Shaw’s defence advocate, who claimed Mr Eglund told police he had not seen what happened in the final moments.

Mr McGuinness, 30, from Inverurie, later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

David McGuinness
David McGuinness died at the industrial estate in Stonehaven. Image: Police Scotland

Shaw, of Montrose, denies the charge and has entered a special defence of self-defence.

On the second day of the trial, Mr Eglund said he had seen Mr McGuinness challenge Shaw and “give him verbal abuse”.

Mr Eglund said he saw Mr McGuinness shout at Shaw, “do you remember ripping me off?” before the two men began grappling in the builder’s yard.

As yard workers stepped in, Mr Eglund said he shouted for the combatants to stop, which they did for a brief period before the fight started up again.

Mr Eglund said he then saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness and “shove” him into the side of his Ford Transit pickup truck, where he struck his head.

“Davie collapsed underneath his pickup truck and he went blue straight away,” Mr Edlund said, adding he checked for a pulse “and there was nothing”.

Police in Stonehaven
Police at the builders merchants after the incident. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson

This claim was leapt upon by Shaw’s defence advocate John Scullion, who put it to Mr Eglund he had made no mention of the “rugby tackle” during his initial statement to police.

Mr Scullion questioned why he had given two statements – one before and another after he had viewed the CCTV from the GPH yard.

He read an excerpt from Mr Eglund’s first police statement, in which he said he had not seen what happened to Mr McGuinness before he fell because other people were in the way.

“What you are remembering is an interpretation of the CCTV that you were shown later on, in October 2024, isn’t that right?” Mr Scullion asked.

He added: “What’s happened in the intervening period is that you have spoken to other people about it and seen CCTV that has affected your evidence in court, hasn’t it?”

“Yes,” Mr Eglund replied to both questions.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cancard and £500k cannabis raid
Dryburgh Gardens
Murder trial starts of Dundee woman accused of killing 97-year-old
Fornethy House
The horrors of Fornethy House — in the words of the abused girls who…
Patricia Robertson
Former Fornethy House teacher guilty of abuse at Angus school
Dawn Smith
Woman describes 'hell' of living beside Fife neighbour jailed for pole attack
Adele Smith
Driver who injured two in Fife head-on smash claims she took cocaine at crash…
David McGuinness
Trial begins of Montrose roofer accused of killing man in money row at builders…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bulldog bites and flat fire
Two police cars at the scene on Commercial Street in Dundee City Centre
Man accused of trying to snatch children in Dundee is unfit to stand trial
Steven Charletta
Rogue constable jailed for part in Fife sisters' 'sordid' extortion scheme