Monday court round-up — Garden centre compensation order and drugs cash seized

A former Brechin garden centre worker has been ordered to compensate the owners of a garden centre she stole thousands from.

Anne Scott, 61, of Market Street, Brechin, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court in April to admit stealing £3,000 out of the till at Trinity Garden Centre while she was employed there between December 2017 and December 2018.

Sentencing had been deferred for her to begin saving up to pay back her old employers.

Her solicitor Michael Boyd explained she had saved £900 and could pay the rest at £100 per month.

He said: “It was a one-off situation.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered the £900 to be paid within seven days and a further £2,600 at £100 per month.

He said: “I’m pleased that you’ve managed to save a not insignificant amount.”

Fined after murder scene blunder

Police officers who binned potential forensic evidence from a Fife murder scene and later failed to provide accurate statements about it have each been fined £1500. Louise Lawson, 26, and Kimberley Jandu, 33, have since resigned for the force after pleading guilty to neglecting or violating their duties.

Breached bail for assault

A Perthshire thug has been placed on a curfew after admitting a vicious domestic assault in Kirkcaldy.

Lindsay Smith, 33, of Glenearn Terrace, Bridge of Earn, previously admitted breaching bail and carrying out the assault on the Fife town’s Esplanade on July 25 this year.

Just a month earlier, he had been released by a court with strict orders not to approach the woman but he attacked his partner, seizing her by the body and causing her to fall to the ground.

He then sat astride her, repeatedly punched her and seized her by the throat, before pushing her and pulling her by her clothing.

His solicitor said while Smith accepts his offending takes place while under the influence of alcohol, he is not an alcoholic.

Smith was placed under supervision for 18 months and on a 9pm to 7am curfew for 130 days.

Sheriff Robert More noted he had earlier spent “the best part of two months” on remand in connection with the attack.

He said: “You’re very fortunate the Crown proceeded against you by way of a summary complaint.

“The incident was really quite appalling, sustained and it’s no wonder members of the public were compelled to become involved.”

Gym assault

A Fife roofer who headbutted a fellow gym-goer in a dispute over a machine has been told to pay £6,000 in compensation after his victim needed surgery on his knees as a result of the assault. Isaac McMillan, 30, was convicted after a trial of assaulting a 53-year-old at Gym 64 in Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade on the evening of May 26 this year.

Drug cash seized

A drug-dealer who operated in Dundee, caught with cocaine worth more than £100,000 after police stopped him jumping out of a bedroom window, agreed to hand over money to settle a proceeds of crime action.

Cash totalling £5,310 found during a raid on a property in Aberdeen was confiscated from Ridvan Morina.

Morina, 21, was the only person at the address in Stoneywood Road on March 26 when officers forced entry and discovered him preparing to jump.

Police had received intelligence a specific phone number was being used by an Albanian male involved in the supply of the Class A drug in Aberdeen and Dundee.

During the search police found 856g of cocaine with a potential street value of £101,600.

Morina’s DNA was discovered on scales and a knife, which had cocaine residue on it.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was jailed for two years and eight months.

The Crown brought an action to seize his criminal profits and a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh was told a settlement has been reached in the case.

Under its terms it was agreed his benefit from general criminal conduct was £78,000 and a confiscation order was made for the £5,310 currently available.

Disgraced café boss

Disgraced former Dundee café boss Omar Sohail is now subject to stringent conditions restricting his access to children and was also ordered to perform unpaid work for sending a slew of sexual messages to what he believed was an underage schoolgirl –actually a paedophile hunter decoy.

Drink-drive crash

A 52-year-old man was found to be more than five times the drink-drive limit (113mics/ 22) following a crash in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Ronnie Boyd was unsteady on his feet and slurring after the incident on Longhaugh Road on September 13.

He failed a roadside breath test after being traced by police at around 7.30pm.

Once at the West Bell Street headquarters, Boyd, of Troon Crescent, gave the high reading.

Defence solicitor Scott Mackie said his client had suffered a breakdown following the end of his marriage.

Sheriff Paul Ralph fined Boyd £640 and disqualified him from driving for 16 months following his guilty plea.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.