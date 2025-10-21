Albanian ‘middleman’ used English language skills to find St Andrews cannabis base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Albanian ‘middleman’ used English language skills to find St Andrews cannabis base

Afrim Krasniqi established a network of cannabis farms in eastern Scotland.

By James Mulholland
Cannabis under lights
The 'middleman' helped establish a network of cannabis farms in eastern Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

An Albanian gangster used his English language skills to act as a “middleman” for criminals that built a Scotland-wide cannabis cultivation empire, a court heard.

Afrim Krasniqi, 29, was the face of a group that used properties at St Andrews and in Edinburgh, Midlothian, Aberdeen and Renfrewshire to grow the drug in bulk.

Unlike his fellow gang members, he could speak English very well and used his grasp of the language to fool landlords into thinking he was a respectable Italian citizen looking for somewhere for him and his family to stay.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he used fake Italian ID cards to rent residential homes which he and his fellow hoods converted into drug-growing bases.

Drugs squad detectives established Krasniqi cultivated cannabis with a maximum street value of £876,810.

Properties across Scotland

The story emerged after Krasniqi, a prisoner in HMP Saughton in Edinburgh, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Prosecutor David McLean KC told the court Krasniqi’s role in the criminal organisation lasted from March 1 2021 until September 21 2023.

He said: “He is an Albanian national who was in the United Kingdom illegally at the time of his arrest.”

He revealed Krasniqi acquired for the gang a property on a farm near St Andrews

In Aberdeen, he gained properties in George Street, Hilton Drive, Stockethill Court, Foresterhill Road and Rosemount Place.

He managed to acquire three properties in Edinburgh and one in Penicuik and a house in Barrhead, Renfrewshire.

The court heard he persuaded landlords he was a law-abiding individual who was trying to find a place for his family to live.

Police suspicions

Mr McLean said: “In or about July 2023, cannabis cultivations were found within the properties at addresses in Aberdeen.

“There were similarities in the operations carried out at those addresses.

“Following investigations, it was established that the accused had had involvement with those properties and in particular that he had used false identity documents in the names of Emmanuele Giantuca and Giovanni Luca to rent them.

“Following further investigations those false identities and other links to the accused, including e-mail addresses and mobile telephone numbers, were linked to several other addresses in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Penicuik, Edinburgh, Dundee and St Andrews.”

The advocate depute told the court the cultivations were discovered when neighbours grew suspicious, leading to raids.

£16k electricity bill

In most cases, gang members had bypassed electricity meters but Mr McLean described one Edinburgh property, rented in April 2023 and raided five months later.

“The electricity system had been extended from the meter using extension wiring but the meter had not been bypassed.

“Letters were observed within the property from energy supplier that the address was in debt of in excess of £16,000 relating to electricity bills.”

Officers recovered cultivation equipment like lights and fans from the properties and Krasniqi was arrested.

The prosecutor said: “In total, 1,132 cannabis plants were discovered with a total value of between approximately £226,400 and £876,810.

“The quantities of drugs recovered at each of the properties is consistent with production and onward supply of cannabis.”

‘Middleman’

Defence solicitor advocate Iain McSporran KC said his client told him he was not a top member of the criminal organisation.

“His role in the operation was that he was able to speak English well.

“He was the person who was tasked with securing properties for the cultivation of cannabis.

“He was given this role as others within the organisation were not able to speak English to such a high standard – they could not speak English as well as him.

“He was the middleman.”

Lord Arthurson remanded Krasniqi in custody and ordered a report into his background.

He will be sentenced in November.

