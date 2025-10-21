Albanian ‘middleman’ used English language skills to find St Andrews cannabis base

An Albanian gangster used his English language skills to act as a “middleman” for criminals that built a Scotland-wide cannabis cultivation empire, a court heard.

Afrim Krasniqi, 29, was the face of a group that used properties at St Andrews and in Edinburgh, Midlothian, Aberdeen and Renfrewshire to grow the drug in bulk.

Unlike his fellow gang members, he could speak English very well and used his grasp of the language to fool landlords into thinking he was a respectable Italian citizen looking for somewhere for him and his family to stay.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he used fake Italian ID cards to rent residential homes which he and his fellow hoods converted into drug-growing bases.

Drugs squad detectives established Krasniqi cultivated cannabis with a maximum street value of £876,810.

Properties across Scotland

The story emerged after Krasniqi, a prisoner in HMP Saughton in Edinburgh, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Prosecutor David McLean KC told the court Krasniqi’s role in the criminal organisation lasted from March 1 2021 until September 21 2023.

He said: “He is an Albanian national who was in the United Kingdom illegally at the time of his arrest.”

He revealed Krasniqi acquired for the gang a property on a farm near St Andrews

In Aberdeen, he gained properties in George Street, Hilton Drive, Stockethill Court, Foresterhill Road and Rosemount Place.

He managed to acquire three properties in Edinburgh and one in Penicuik and a house in Barrhead, Renfrewshire.

The court heard he persuaded landlords he was a law-abiding individual who was trying to find a place for his family to live.

Police suspicions

Mr McLean said: “In or about July 2023, cannabis cultivations were found within the properties at addresses in Aberdeen.

“There were similarities in the operations carried out at those addresses.

“Following investigations, it was established that the accused had had involvement with those properties and in particular that he had used false identity documents in the names of Emmanuele Giantuca and Giovanni Luca to rent them.

“Following further investigations those false identities and other links to the accused, including e-mail addresses and mobile telephone numbers, were linked to several other addresses in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Penicuik, Edinburgh, Dundee and St Andrews.”

The advocate depute told the court the cultivations were discovered when neighbours grew suspicious, leading to raids.

£16k electricity bill

In most cases, gang members had bypassed electricity meters but Mr McLean described one Edinburgh property, rented in April 2023 and raided five months later.

“The electricity system had been extended from the meter using extension wiring but the meter had not been bypassed.

“Letters were observed within the property from energy supplier that the address was in debt of in excess of £16,000 relating to electricity bills.”

Officers recovered cultivation equipment like lights and fans from the properties and Krasniqi was arrested.

The prosecutor said: “In total, 1,132 cannabis plants were discovered with a total value of between approximately £226,400 and £876,810.

“The quantities of drugs recovered at each of the properties is consistent with production and onward supply of cannabis.”

‘Middleman’

Defence solicitor advocate Iain McSporran KC said his client told him he was not a top member of the criminal organisation.

“His role in the operation was that he was able to speak English well.

“He was the person who was tasked with securing properties for the cultivation of cannabis.

“He was given this role as others within the organisation were not able to speak English to such a high standard – they could not speak English as well as him.

“He was the middleman.”

Lord Arthurson remanded Krasniqi in custody and ordered a report into his background.

He will be sentenced in November.

