Man accused of trying to snatch children in Dundee is unfit to stand trial

Emmanuel Chukwunedu faces two allegations but is currently in hospital.

By Ciaran Shanks
Two police cars at the scene on Commercial Street in Dundee City Centre
One of the alleged offences was in Commercial Street in Dundee city centre. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A man accused of abducting a two-year-old in Dundee two months after trying to snatch another young child has been deemed unfit to stand trial.

Emmanuel Chukwunedu was previously remanded in custody over the two allegations he faces.

He is now detained at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth and a court has ruled he does not have the capacity to participate in a criminal trial.

An examination of facts will be held later this year which, unlike a jury trial, involves a sheriff determining whether any crime occurred.

Chukwunedu, 30, was not present when the case against him on indictment called for a first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He is charged with attempting to abduct a four-year-old girl on August 24 2024 on Commercial Street by approaching the child and attempting to place his hands on her waist.

On October 26 2024, Chukwunedu allegedly abducted a boy, aged two, at Fairmuir Park by seizing his body, removing him from the care of his mother and detaining him against his will.

Fairmuir Park
Fairmuir Park. Image: DC Thomson

Court papers list an alternative to each charge of stealing the children under the historic offence of plagium.

Solicitor advocate Billy Watt said: “There are difficulties with his mental health.

“He is currently detained at Murray Royal Hospital as part of a treatment order.”

The court heard two separate psychiatric reports had been prepared on Chukwunedu.

“There is a consensus between various parties that he is unfit for trial,” prosecutor Douglas Thomson said.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith fixed an examination of facts which will be held at Forfar Sheriff Court in December.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

