Murder trial starts of Dundee woman accused of killing 97-year-old

A 97-year-old man, allegedly murdered by a woman in Dundee, was treated for a fractured thigh in hospital before being moved to end-of-life care, a trial has heard.

Pensioner William Lambie was taken to Ninewells Hospital on April 15 last year and diagnosed with the serious injury.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Lambie underwent surgery before being transferred to another hospital for rehabilitation.

He was subsequently moved to St Columba’s nursing home in Dundee for end-of-life care on May 22, where he died four days later.

A jury heard about Mr Lambie’s medical treatment and death in agreed evidence on the first day of the trial of Tandy Swinton, who is accused of murdering him.

Swinton, 44, denies murder and attempting to rob him of money at his home at a flat at Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee, on the day he was admitted to hospital.

She is accused of demanding money from him and pushing him on the body, whereby he fell to the ground to his severe injury and as a consequence of the injury, later died.

She is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice on the same date by seizing his community alarm, attempting to prevent him calling for assistance and when a connection was made, informing the operator there were no issues and no assistance was required.

PC Jack Buchanan, 36, said he attended Mr Lambie’s home address in 2020 and took a statement from him.

The then-93-year-old said he was at home on April 29 that year when his doorbell rang and when he opened the door a woman was there who told him she needed the toilet.

The woman pushed him and went to the toilet and when she came out, told him she wanted £40.

He gave her half the amount but she said it was not enough.

He said the female told him she had a knife and would stab him and kill him, although he did not see a weapon.

She took further money from him before leaving and he called his family.

Swinton is further accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on various occasions on April 14 and 15 last year at another flat in a multi-storey block at Dryburgh Gardens by repeatedly ringing the doorbell at the property of Margaret Chalmers, 82, who is now deceased, and asking her to give her money.

She has pled not guilty to the charges.

The trial before judge Lord Harrower continues.

