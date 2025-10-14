Tuesday court round-up — Bulldog bites and flat fire

A dog owner has been ordered to pay compensation to five people after his bulldog ran amok and attacked all of them in Perth.

James Kerr, 27, has been told to hand over more than £1,000 in compensation to four members of the public and a police officer who were attacked.

Kerr admitted his French/English-cross bulldog called Diesel was dangerously out of control during the series of attacks.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the dog was untethered and unmuzzled when it was outside his home in Cara Place on January 10 this year.

The court was told the dog lunged towards, and then repeatedly bit, Lucasz Janik, Thomas Hammill, Samantha Law, Peter Lewis and PC Calum Crighton.

PC Crighton and Mr Lewis both sustained injuries during the incident as they battled to bring the dog under control.

Kerr admitted failing to be able to control his pet, despite trying to bring it under control as it caused chaos close to his home.

The court was told Diesel was immediately destroyed in the wake of the rampage.

Sheriff William Wood did not impose any order banning Kerr from keeping pets but ordered him to pay various levels of compensation to the victims totalling £1,100.

Corrupt constable and blackmail sisters

Corrupt Fife police officer Steven Charletta, who helped two sisters drive a sex work client they were blackmailing to the brink of suicide, has been jailed. He had used police records to track down the victim of Freya Shaw and Chloe Sinclair, who were sentenced to community payback orders for their part in the cruel scam.

Flat fire ‘for warmth’

Firefighters had to extinguish a clothes fire which had been started by a resident to keep warm in a block of Forfar flats.

Gregor Smith was brought from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit culpably and recklessly starting the fire at his old Dundee Loan flat.

Prosecutor Lissie Cook said: “On the morning of January 3 2025, SFRS received a call about an ongoing fire at the locus.

“They were allowed access by the accused and it appeared that the accused’s clothes were smouldering in a pile on the floor inside the flat.

“The accused advised that he had set his own clothes alight in an effort to keep himself warm due to having no heating.

“No other damage was caused to the property. The accused was taken to Ninewells to be treated for mild smoke inhalation.

“Police spoke to neighbours who advised that they were concerned for their own safety and that of their small child.

“The accused was thereafter evicted from the property by Angus Council.”

Smith, 54, admitted the blaze he started in his ground floor flat put others, in particular his neighbours, in danger.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton explained his client is serving a prison sentence and had been expecting to be liberated on January 12 2026.

He said: “At the time he was quite unwell with his mental health.

“He understands that any type of fire has potential to harm. I think he’s in a much better place now.”

Sheriff David Hall jailed Smith for five months.

Attempted murder

Mearns man Alan Johnston has been jailed for eight years for attempting to murder the childhood sweetheart he married after they reconnected following four decades apart. The couple married in 2017 after reuniting on social media and rekindling their relationship but the union turned sour and in the midst of divorce proceedings Johnston hit his wife with his Maxus van in a field near their home last year.

Acquitted but placed on Register

A dementia patient from Crieff has been put on the sex offenders register after abusing and recording a five-year-old girl.

Douglas Moffat, 82, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court before a scheduled jury trial, accused of sexually assaulting the girl almost four years ago by repeatedly touching and rubbing her feet, legs and buttocks and repeatedly touching and rubbing her private parts on top of her clothing.

Further, he faced allegations he observed the girl carrying out a private act by recording her in a state of undress and he possessed and took or made indecent images of the child.

Moffat had accepted a defence he is not criminally responsible for his conduct and was acquitted.

However, a joint minute of agreement signed by the prosecutor and Moffat’s defence solicitor said the offences took place.

The girl had complained Moffat was pestering her and when confronted in his flat, he handed over his iPad.

Two days later, Moffat phoned his GP to make an emergency appointment for, his doctor said, “disinhibiting behaviour” and poor memory.

Moffat described “caressing” the girl’s bottom and disclosed he had filmed his interactions so child protection social workers and police were alerted

Officers seized the iPad and found a video Moffat had taken, lasting more than two and a half hours, in which he repeatedly touched the girl, despite her moving his hand away and asking him to stop.

Further images were found in a search of his flat and his internet search history was deemed concerning.

Defence solicitor Jamie Baxter explained Moffat has now been diagnosed with dementia and “variants of that”.

He said: “His behaviour, and in fact all things relating to the accused, are monitored by his wife.

“He’s receiving medical treatment. She takes him to wherever he needs to go.”

Moffat was placed on the sex offenders register and his bail was continued by Sheriff William Wood.

The sheriff said: “These offences are plainly very serious, I’m sure that you understand that part of it.”

The sheriff ordered a number of reports to be prepared ahead of the next hearing on December 3.

