Wednesday court round-up — Cancard and £500k cannabis raid

A pair of Vietnamese nationals snared during a raid on a £525,000 Dundee cannabis factory have been jailed for 40 months each.

Hundreds of plants were uncovered with a sophisticated ventilation system and drying area in the raid on the Dighty Gardens operation run by Ban Nguyen, 53, and Long Le, 33.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard both men arrived in the United Kingdom illegally but were not the victims of human trafficking or modern slavery.

The pair face deportation and have no right to remain.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said previously the pair were in the house when it was raided.

“Officers observed most of the rooms in the property had been converted into a cannabis cultivation involving the use of ventilation system, air filters and heating lamps.

“The bedroom upstairs was being used as a drying room.”

Cannabis totalling 14.3kg was discovered with a maximum potential value of £143,060. A total of 510 plants worth £382,500 were also found.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said in many cases, people are pressured into coming to the UK by traffickers, which he described as the “scourge of mankind”.

“You gentlemen are not in that position,” the sheriff told the pair previously.

David Sinclair, defending Nguyen, said his client arrived in Britain a decade ago and had been living in Nottingham until offered money to help clear out a house in Dundee.

Mr Sinclair said: “Upon his arrival, it became apparent there was more involved than simple house clearing.”

He said his client was not “significantly benefiting.”

Le’s lawyer, Larry Flynn, painted a similar picture for his client.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said he considered both Nguyen and Le to be “gardeners” who were not involved in setting-up the cannabis farm.

Cocaine crash

A driver claimed to have taken a large amount of cocaine immediately after causing a head-on crash in Fife. The drug was found in the system of Adele Smith, 36, after she drove onto the wrong side of the road and crashed, badly injuring the other car’s driver and passenger. A court heard she had smoked cocaine the night before and then taken more at the crash site.

Cancard anger

A woman who kicked off after police caught her smoking a cannabis joint outside Perth Sheriff Court has been fined.

Kimberley Hunter, of Alexander Drive in Bridge of Earn, returned to the scene of her crime and pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner on September 30 last year.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “Police constables were at Perth Sheriff Court. They left at 11.15am, exiting via the main entrance.

“When passing the accused, they smelled a strong smell of what they suspected to be cannabis.

“They observed the accused to be smoking a lit cigarette.”

The officers asked 31-year-old mum Hunter if she was smoking cannabis and she explained she had a Cancard – for medical users of the drug and allowing police discretion.

When asked for proof, she dropped the cigarette and tried to go inside so the officers stopped her.

She admitted presenting in an aggressive manner, struggling, shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks.

Solicitor David Holmes explained Hunter has severe ADHD and is permitted to use medical cannabis.

“It’s obviously quite an extreme reaction.

“She has a fight or flight response, she should have got her card out and showed it to them.

“Police clearly don’t know about her disability. This is a situation where it’s just been a complete misunderstanding that’s spiralled out of control.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear fined Hunter £245 altogether and said: “The police were just asking a question. That’s not the right way to deal with it.”

‘Hell’ with nuisance neighbour

A young woman has told of her “hell” living beside a nuisance neighbour, jailed for smashing her mother over the head with a wooden pole. Teagan Brayley said she and her baby were tormented by regular banging, shouting and weekend partying at Dawn Smith’s property in Lochore. At Dunfermline Sheriff Court earlier this month, Smith was jailed for ten-and-a-half months for eight offences, including threatening behaviour and assaults on neighbours.

No memory

A 42-year-old who walked towards two men with a blade after punching their van wing mirror in Glenrothes has been jailed for two years.

John Arnott, 42, was jailed for two years for a drunken crime spree, including approaching two men with a knife.

The labourer from Kirkcaldy pled guilty at the town’s sheriff court to behaving in a threatening manner and illegally possessing a knife on February 23 this year at Brodie Court and Ewart Road, Glenrothes.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court the “heavily intoxicated” labourer was “shouting, singing and repeatedly shouting ‘f**k off'” on Brodie Court, before repeatedly hurling a broken piece of wood at a window, eventually smashing it.

He was later spotted in nearby Ewart Road, punching the wing mirror of a van, causing the plastic to come off.

Its driver and another man left a nearby property to confront him and Arnott briefly went into a house then came back out, holding what looked like a kitchen knife.

Ms Smith said Arnott did not point the knife at either of the men, who returned to the property they had been in, to contact police.

Arnott went over a fence into a building site, where he was found by police. The knife was recovered from behind a green bin at the side of Ewart Road.

Ms Smith told the court that Arnott has a criminal record which includes convictions for violence and disorder.

Defence lawyer Danielle Stringer said his client has a “very limited recollection” of the incident because he was “extremely intoxicated”.

She emphasised Arnott did not brandish the knife but Sheriff James Williamson replied: “He was in a public place armed with a kitchen knife and under the influence of alcohol.”

The sheriff went on: “Given your record and the fact there is an unexpired portion of a sentence and you were in a public place armed with a kitchen knife behaving in this fashion, I am afraid there is no alternative but custody.”

Cruel teacher guilty

A retired teacher has been found guilty of historical abuse of 18 girls at former residential school, Fornethy House in Angus. Patricia Robertson tormented youngsters during her time at the school. The girls – sent there for supposed “short-term respite” from their homes – were force fed, assaulted, humiliated and left in tears. One survivor told jurors: “I just wanted to curl up like a wee baby. I still do not understand how an adult could be like that.”

Deaths in custody FAI

An joint fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is to be held into the deaths of Marc Hamilton, 37, and Stephen Campbell, 50, who died in custody at Kirkcaldy police station.

Mr Hamilton was being held over an alleged stabbing, for which he had been arrested and charged on September 18 2020.

Mr Campbell suffered a “medical episode” on February 20 2022, while being questioned over a robbery.

An FAI is mandatory for a death in custody and Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain ordered they be held jointly due to the similar circumstances.

The probe, at Falkirk Sheriff Court, will examine the circumstances of their deaths and where the full circumstances of the deaths will be investigated.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, Scotland’s top lawyer, has ruled that deaths occurred in the same or similar circumstances so should be heard together.

