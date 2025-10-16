Pair who smashed out victim’s teeth in Dundee park are sentenced

Two thugs who smashed out their victim’s teeth during a savage attack in a Dundee park have been sentenced to unpaid work.

Sean Dunn and Bryan Laird battered the man into unconsciousness.

The 36-year-old victim – a former close friend of Dunn’s – was repeatedly punched and kicked late at night in Camperdown Park after being accused of stealing more than £600 from Dunn’s partner’s house earlier in the day – an allegation he denied.

Dunn and Laird, both 33, admitted causing their victim severe injury in the May 7 2022 attack.

The man had been accused of stealing money from Dunn’s partner’s house earlier in the day.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the man had been picked up in a car, which was followed closely into Camperdown by an Audi Q7.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said: “Sean Dunn turned around and asked the complainer ‘where’s her money?’

“He didn’t know what he was meaning and began accusing him of stealing £630 from his house earlier that day.”

Dunn told the driver, William Tracey, to speed up.

Dental damage

The victim managed to escape from the car but was punched and kicked by hooded men.

The terrified man began banging on the doors of houses but a resident called police instead of opening her door because she feared for her safety.

Officers swooped on the park and the victim was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery to have teeth removed.

A plate was eventually fitted into his mouth and two teeth had been knocked out.

The Audi Q7 was forensically examined and Laird’s DNA was recovered from a bottle.

The victim told police he believed he “blacked out” during the attack and has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dunn, of Dryburgh Street, has multiple previous convictions for domestic abuse while Laird, of St Ninian Terrace, has a limited criminal record.

Mr Tracey and Ryan Grant, the driver of the Audi Q7, were originally charged over the attack but their not guilty pleas were accepted.

As alternatives to custody, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith ordered Dunn to perform 300 hours of unpaid work while Laird must complete 225 hours.

The man will receive £750 in combined compensation.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.