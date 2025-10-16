Pair who smashed out victim’s teeth in Dundee park are sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pair who smashed out victim’s teeth in Dundee park are sentenced

Sean Dunn and Bryan Laird knocked battered their victim into unconsciousness over an alleged cash theft.

By Ciaran Shanks
Brian Laird and Sean Dunn
Brian Laird (left) and Sean Dunn.

Two thugs who smashed out their victim’s teeth during a savage attack in a Dundee park have been sentenced to unpaid work.

Sean Dunn and Bryan Laird battered the man into unconsciousness.

The 36-year-old victim – a former close friend of Dunn’s – was repeatedly punched and kicked late at night in Camperdown Park after being accused of stealing more than £600 from Dunn’s partner’s house earlier in the day – an allegation he denied.

Dunn and Laird, both 33, admitted causing their victim severe injury in the May 7 2022 attack.

The man had been accused of stealing money from Dunn’s partner’s house earlier in the day.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the man had been picked up in a car, which was followed closely into Camperdown by an Audi Q7.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said: “Sean Dunn turned around and asked the complainer ‘where’s her money?’

“He didn’t know what he was meaning and began accusing him of stealing £630 from his house earlier that day.”

Dunn told the driver, William Tracey, to speed up.

Dental damage

The victim managed to escape from the car but was punched and kicked by hooded men.

The terrified man began banging on the doors of houses but a resident called police instead of opening her door because she feared for her safety.

Officers swooped on the park and the victim was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery to have teeth removed.

A plate was eventually fitted into his mouth and two teeth had been knocked out.

The Audi Q7 was forensically examined and Laird’s DNA was recovered from a bottle.

The victim told police he believed he “blacked out” during the attack and has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dunn, of Dryburgh Street, has multiple previous convictions for domestic abuse while Laird, of St Ninian Terrace, has a limited criminal record.

Mr Tracey and Ryan Grant, the driver of the Audi Q7, were originally charged over the attack but their not guilty pleas were accepted.

As alternatives to custody, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith ordered Dunn to perform 300 hours of unpaid work while Laird must complete 225 hours.

The man will receive £750 in combined compensation.

