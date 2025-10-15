Driver who injured two in Fife head-on smash claims she took cocaine at crash site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Driver who injured two in Fife head-on smash claims she took cocaine at crash site

Adele Smith told social workers drugs were in her system because she took cocaine the day before and immediately after the crash.

By Jamie McKenzie
Adele Smith
Adele Smith caused the crash that left two innocent people injured.

A driver who claimed to have taken a large amount of cocaine immediately after causing a head-on crash in Fife has been spared a jail sentence.

Adele Smith, 36, was previously warned she could be imprisoned for driving her Peugeot onto the wrong side of the road and crashing into a Kia Soul, badly injuring its driver and passenger.

She previously admitted dangerous driving while intoxicated, after failing a drugs test at the crash scene.

At her sentencing hearing on Monday, her lawyer revealed she had told social workers she had smoked cocaine the day before and taken more after the accident.

Innocent people injured in crash

Smith, of Cowdenbeath, admitted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court causing serious injury by dangerous driving on November 22 2023, when she drove while intoxicated, on the opposing lane around a right-hand bend on the B912, about 300 yards from Kingseat village, and collided head-on with another car.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court previously the accident happened at 12.20pm.

The Kia driver, travelling about 10mph under the 60mph limit hit the brakes when Smith appeared round the bend but had no time to avoid a head-on collision.

Paramedics arrived and while Smith and the passenger of the other car were in the ambulance, the accused said: “So sorry, it’s my fault.”

Police noted Smith was “heavily under the influence” of an unknown substance, with erratic arm movements, slurred speech and dilated pupils.

Kingseat 2-car crash
The aftermath of the crash. Fife Jammer Locations Facebook

At about 2pm, she tested positive for cocaine and was arrested. Under caution, she said: “I touched cocaine yesterday.”

Ms Smith said a later urine sample taken at hospital was unable to provide an exact concentration of drug levels but was positive for cocaine and a cocaine metabolite.

The court heard the Kia driver had a “minimally displaced fractured sternum” and two fractured vertebrae.

She suffered pain and numbness in her feet.

The passenger had fractured ribs and mid-sternum and a mild crush injury of a vertebra, spent six days in hospital and had to wear a back brace for 12 weeks.

Smith fractured a rib.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said Smith’s position is she smoked cocaine the day before the collision and maintains it “did not impair her to a significant extent”.

He said she had taken the Class-A drug due to worsening personal circumstances and on the day in question, had planned to take her own life by overdose and was driving dangerously because she was in a “frantic rush to get home to do this”.

The solicitor referred to a pre-sentencing report in which Smith says she took a large quantity of cocaine immediately after the accident.

He said she suffers depression and anxiety but does not take illegal drugs.

He added: “This was a wake up call for her.”

Sheriff Robert More sentenced her to 250 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody and banned her from driving for two years and until she passes the extended test.

He said, while it is clear Smith does not fully appreciate the significance of the offence, she admitted her guilt straight away.

He also noted the report outlines a number of difficulties in the course of her life.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

