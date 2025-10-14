Angus man sentenced for sexual assault during ‘toxic relationship’

An Angus man has been placed on the sex offenders register after being convicted of a sickening sexual assault.

Kerr McKenzie was found guilty after trial of assaulting the woman at addresses in Carnoustie and Dundee.

An element of the charge included digitally penetrating the woman.

The 25-year-old was also convicted of a campaign of domestic abuse that included shouting and swearing at her and sending abusive messages.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the relationship had been branded a “toxic” one, with the police called out to deal with both parties.

However McKenzie’s refusal to provide police statements meant the woman had not been prosecuted for any offence.

Defence agent Victoria Dow said her client lived a “pro-social life”, including helping in the local community garden with his mother.

McKenzie was back in court after the preparation of background reports.

Judge Lord Ericht addressed any suggestion the accused had been “victim blaming”, stating: “At trial there was credible evidence that would justify charges… (against the complainer) of domestic abuse.

“In the circumstances, you can’t be criticised for expressing views that (the complainer) had also been abusive.”

Lord Ericht said because the offences took place when McKenzie was between 20 and 23 years old, he had to take into consideration the sentencing guidelines for young people.

He placed McKenzie on a supervision order for two years with a condition he take part in the Caledonian men’s project, designed to address issues in domestic abuse offending.

McKenzie will remain on the sex offenders register for the same period.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.