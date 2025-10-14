Angus man sentenced for sexual assault during ‘toxic relationship’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Angus man sentenced for sexual assault during ‘toxic relationship’

Kerr McKenzie was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kerr McKenzie, the High Court in Edinburgh
Kerr McKenzie was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

An Angus man has been placed on the sex offenders register after being convicted of a sickening sexual assault.

Kerr McKenzie was found guilty after trial of assaulting the woman at addresses in Carnoustie and Dundee.

An element of the charge included digitally penetrating the woman.

The 25-year-old was also convicted of a campaign of domestic abuse that included shouting and swearing at her and sending abusive messages.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the relationship had been branded a “toxic” one, with the police called out to deal with both parties.

However McKenzie’s refusal to provide police statements meant the woman had not been prosecuted for any offence.

Defence agent Victoria Dow said her client lived a “pro-social life”, including helping in the local community garden with his mother.

McKenzie was back in court after the preparation of background reports.

Judge Lord Ericht addressed any suggestion the accused had been “victim blaming”, stating: “At trial there was credible evidence that would justify charges… (against the complainer) of domestic abuse.

“In the circumstances, you can’t be criticised for expressing views that (the complainer) had also been abusive.”

Lord Ericht said because the offences took place when McKenzie was between 20 and 23 years old, he had to take into consideration the sentencing guidelines for young people.

He placed McKenzie on a supervision order for two years with a condition he take part in the Caledonian men’s project, designed to address issues in domestic abuse offending.

McKenzie will remain on the sex offenders register for the same period.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre sealed off.
Man remanded on Dundee city centre attempted murder stabbing charge
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Garden centre compensation order and drugs cash seized
Gavin Jackson
Double sex attacker guilty after trial in Dundee
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson,
Police officers fined after Fife murder scene blunder
Far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, who's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
Man admits to Stirling stabbing that led to far right misinformation campaign
Daniel Black
Serial thief admits shoplifting on 'industrial' scale in Perth city centre
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Destruction order for dog used as 'weapon' in Fife attack
Isaac McMillan
Headbutt victim needed surgery after roofer's sudden attack in Fife gym
Omar Sohail
Former cafe boss creep from Dundee sentenced for online crimes
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cop in court and a lot of other cases