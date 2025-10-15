Woman describes ‘hell’ of living beside Fife neighbour jailed for pole attack

A young woman has told of her “hell” living beside a nuisance neighbour jailed for smashing her mother over the head with a wooden pole.

Teagan Brayley said she and her baby were tormented by regular banging, shouting and weekend partying at Dawn Smith’s property in McGinlay Terrace in Lochore.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court earlier this month, Smith was jailed for ten-and-a-half months for eight offences, including threatening behaviour and assaults on neighbours.

Miss Brayley, 22, told The Courier Smith should have been given a longer jail sentence.

She said her experience of Smith was “frightening,” especially as she had come from Fife Women’s Aid accommodation.

She described life as “hell” and said she phoned police about 40 times between late June and the middle of August.

Her son still suffers nightmares.

“He is 10 months, going on 11 months, and is still suffering with the trauma of it.

“I moved away for me and my son to have a good life and then all of this.

“It got to the point I did not sleep for four or five days.”

Miss Brayley said she felt “targeted” by Smith since her mum was assaulted.

“I think she had a vendetta because I phoned police and got her arrested, rightfully so for assaulting my mum.”

Pole attack

Miss Brayley said she first met Smith when moving into her new home in September last year, while heavily pregnant.

She recalled Smith telling her she has a party “now and again on the weekend” and “if I make too much noise, you just let me know”.

The single mum said she would hear banging through the walls during the week that became worse at weekends, typically between 7pm and 4am.

Yet when trying to put up a bookshelf at about 5pm one evening, Smith responded by thumping the wall when she heard the drill.

On the night leading up to the assault on her mother – June 27 this year – she said the noise from next door was so loud her son’s cot “shook.”

Miss Brayley went to Smith’s door and initially spoke to someone else, who said they would pass on her message to keep the noise down.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court at around midnight, after about an hour of shouting from Smith’s home, Miss Brayley’s mother tried again to get it to stop.

Ms Yousaf said the request was met with “non-compliance” and as the woman tried to leave, Smith picked up a wooden pole to “go after” her.

Miss Brayley, who had gone outside holding her then-seven-month-old son, said: “She was chasing her out of the garden and she had a long, thick, wooden pole.”

She could only watch in horror as Smith landed “one massive strike” on her mother’s head with the pole.

She had to staunch the flow of blood with her top until police and paramedics arrived.

The court heard the assault left a 2cm laceration to the back of the woman’s head and she was taken to Victoria Hospital.

When charged, Smith claimed it was “self-defence.”

Further offending

On the evening of July 5, Smith repeatedly banged on the wall of the property closest to Miss Brayley’s address and shouted: “Shut that dog up or I will come and finish the job.”

The fiscal said the banging went on for about 25 minutes and when police spoke to the offender, she said the dog’s barking was “scaring her cat”.

On August 17 Miss Brayley called Smith’s mother about the noise after her son was woken by shouting and screaming from the property.

Smith started to scream: “Psycho bitch, stop harassing my mum, I’m going to kill you,” the fiscal said.

She also offended against other neighbours and one of her friends.

On July 29, she reacted to a friend asking her to clear up broken glass on the street by grabbing her by the neck, pulling her to the ground and kicking and punching her on the head and body.

On August 10 at another neighbour’s address she ranted and threw a broken slab at windows.

She broke bail in January by entering a particular address in the street and threatening to stab the occupant.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett told the court Smith felt she was the victim, although acknowledged her alcohol consumption had not helped.

The solicitor said there was a grievance with the male neighbour because she thought he was selling drugs to her daughter.