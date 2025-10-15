Woman describes ‘hell’ of living beside Fife neighbour jailed for pole attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman describes ‘hell’ of living beside Fife neighbour jailed for pole attack

Dawn Smith was imprisoned for a series of crimes on her street in Lochore.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dawn Smith
Living next to Dawn Smith (pictured) was described as 'hell'. Image: Facebook

A young woman has told of her “hell” living beside a nuisance neighbour jailed for smashing her mother over the head with a wooden pole.

Teagan Brayley said she and her baby were tormented by regular banging, shouting and weekend partying at Dawn Smith’s property in McGinlay Terrace in Lochore.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court earlier this month, Smith was jailed for ten-and-a-half months for eight offences, including threatening behaviour and assaults on neighbours.

Miss Brayley, 22, told The Courier Smith should have been given a longer jail sentence.

She said her experience of Smith was “frightening,” especially as she had come from Fife Women’s Aid accommodation.

She described life as “hell” and said she phoned police about 40 times between late June and the middle of August.

Teagan Brayley
Teagan Brayley and her son were plagued by noise. Image: Supplied

Her son still suffers nightmares.

“He is 10 months, going on 11 months, and is still suffering with the trauma of it.

“I moved away for me and my son to have a good life and then all of this.

“It got to the point I did not sleep for four or five days.”

Miss Brayley said she felt “targeted” by Smith since her mum was assaulted.

“I think she had a vendetta because I phoned police and got her arrested, rightfully so for assaulting my mum.”

Pole attack

Miss Brayley said she first met Smith when moving into her new home in September last year, while heavily pregnant.

She recalled Smith telling her she has a party “now and again on the weekend” and “if I make too much noise, you just let me know”.

The single mum said she would hear banging through the walls during the week that became worse at weekends, typically between 7pm and 4am.

Yet when trying to put up a bookshelf at about 5pm one evening, Smith responded by thumping the wall when she heard the drill.

On the night leading up to the assault on her mother – June 27 this year – she said the noise from next door was so loud her son’s cot “shook.”

Miss Brayley went to Smith’s door and initially spoke to someone else, who said they would pass on her message to keep the noise down.

Dawn Smith
The court heard how Dawn Smith caused regular issues on the street. Image: Facebook

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court at around midnight, after about an hour of shouting from Smith’s home, Miss Brayley’s mother tried again to get it to stop.

Ms Yousaf said the request was met with “non-compliance” and as the woman tried to leave, Smith picked up a wooden pole to “go after” her.

Miss Brayley, who had gone outside holding her then-seven-month-old son, said: “She was chasing her out of the garden and she had a long, thick, wooden pole.”

She could only watch in horror as Smith landed “one massive strike” on her mother’s head with the pole.

She had to staunch the flow of blood with her top until police and paramedics arrived.

The court heard the assault left a 2cm laceration to the back of the woman’s head and she was taken to Victoria Hospital.

When charged, Smith claimed it was “self-defence.”

Further offending

On the evening of July 5, Smith repeatedly banged on the wall of the property closest to Miss Brayley’s address and shouted: “Shut that dog up or I will come and finish the job.”

The fiscal said the banging went on for about 25 minutes and when police spoke to the offender, she said the dog’s barking was “scaring her cat”.

On August 17 Miss Brayley called Smith’s mother about the noise after her son was woken by shouting and screaming from the property.

Smith started to scream: “Psycho bitch, stop harassing my mum, I’m going to kill you,” the fiscal said.

She also offended against other neighbours and one of her friends.

McGinlay Terrace, Lochore
Dawn Smith caused chaos on McGinlay Terrace in Lochore on several occasions. Image: Google

On July 29, she reacted to a friend asking her to clear up broken glass on the street by grabbing her by the neck, pulling her to the ground and kicking and punching her on the head and body.

On August 10 at another neighbour’s address she ranted and threw a broken slab at windows.

She broke bail in January by entering a particular address in the street and threatening to stab the occupant.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett told the court Smith felt she was the victim, although acknowledged her alcohol consumption had not helped.

The solicitor said there was a grievance with the male neighbour because she thought he was selling drugs to her daughter.

