Dundee drink-driver caught by hungry police in McDonald’s drive-thru queue

A drink-driver with a bottle of vodka in a Dundee McDonald’s drive-thru queue was caught by police waiting to pick up their fast food order.

Dayle Smith, 37, was clocked by staff at the Camperdown takeaway, who alerted officers also in the queue.

His bizarre behaviour would continue just weeks later when he terrified an eight-year-old girl by entering a car in which she was sitting outside a city Home Bargains.

He was found sleeping inside Buzz Bingo by police, who arrested him for his conduct outside the store at The Stack on April 19.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer for all his crimes and was placed on a curfew.

Drive-thru disaster

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough told the court: “A worker noticed a half-empty bottle of vodka in the accused’s vehicle.

“They believed him to be under the influence of alcohol.

“At this time, two police constables were within a police vehicle within the drive-thru waiting at a collection window.

“The witness made officers aware of the view that they had reached.”

Officers stopped Smith, who was guilty of driving with excess alcohol (34mics/ 22) and said he did not know the laws were different in Scotland compared to England.

On April 19, Smith entered an unlocked car outside the Home Bargains shop despite the young girl still being inside.

Ms Scarborough said she ran into the store in a “distressed state” to find her parents.

Her mother contacted the police and Smith was found sleeping in Buzz Bingo.

Smith, who officers believed was under the influence, became aggressive and claimed he was being wrongfully arrested.

He shouted: “I don’t want to see anything bad happen to you but I swear to God, if you touch me.”

The lout later kicked towards a female officer’s head while he was being placed in the back of a police van.

Sentencing

Smith, of Dundee, previously pled guilty to police assault and abusive behaviour on April 19, as well as drink-driving on February 6.

Representing himself in the dock, he offered little in mitigation but claimed he did not try to kick the officer, despite his guilty plea.

Sheriff John Rafferty fined him £420 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

He was also placed on a 60-day restriction of liberty order (7pm-5am).

