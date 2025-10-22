Dundee drink-driver caught by hungry police in McDonald’s drive-thru queue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee drink-driver caught by hungry police in McDonald’s drive-thru queue

Dayle Smith was found behind the wheel with a vodka bottle in the same fast food queue as police.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dayle Smith
Dayle Smith.

A drink-driver with a bottle of vodka in a Dundee McDonald’s drive-thru queue was caught by police waiting to pick up their fast food order.

Dayle Smith, 37, was clocked by staff at the Camperdown takeaway, who alerted officers also in the queue.

His bizarre behaviour would continue just weeks later when he terrified an eight-year-old girl by entering a car in which she was sitting outside a city Home Bargains.

He was found sleeping inside Buzz Bingo by police, who arrested him for his conduct outside the store at The Stack on April 19.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer for all his crimes and was placed on a curfew.

Drive-thru disaster

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough told the court: “A worker noticed a half-empty bottle of vodka in the accused’s vehicle.

“They believed him to be under the influence of alcohol.

“At this time, two police constables were within a police vehicle within the drive-thru waiting at a collection window.

“The witness made officers aware of the view that they had reached.”

Officers stopped Smith, who was guilty of driving with excess alcohol (34mics/ 22) and said he did not know the laws were different in Scotland compared to England.

The Camperdown McDonald’s will close as it undergoes a refurb
Smith was caught by police in the drive-thru queue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

On April 19, Smith entered an unlocked car outside the Home Bargains shop despite the young girl still being inside.

Ms Scarborough said she ran into the store in a “distressed state” to find her parents.

Her mother contacted the police and Smith was found sleeping in Buzz Bingo.

Smith, who officers believed was under the influence, became aggressive and claimed he was being wrongfully arrested.

He shouted: “I don’t want to see anything bad happen to you but I swear to God, if you touch me.”

The lout later kicked towards a female officer’s head while he was being placed in the back of a police van.

Sentencing

Smith, of Dundee, previously pled guilty to police assault and abusive behaviour on April 19, as well as drink-driving on February 6.

Representing himself in the dock, he offered little in mitigation but claimed he did not try to kick the officer, despite his guilty plea.

Sheriff John Rafferty fined him £420 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

He was also placed on a 60-day restriction of liberty order (7pm-5am).

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Lidl hate crime and XL Bully attack
Dundee police HQ in Bell Street
Ex-officer wins £210k after Dundee police control room failings
Edinburgh High Court
Violent heroin addict jailed for terror campaigns against women in Perthshire
Ian (left) and Jack Grubb.
Victim suffered broken jaw and nerve damage in Kirkcaldy street fight with father and…
Patryk Bartkowiak
Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farmer busted after fire in attic forced building to be…
Kevin Traynor
Dundee party-goer pummelled man unconscious over Snappy Shopper order
Lord Bracadale, Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh inquiry in turmoil as chair resigns over 'lost confidence'
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court round-up — Tasered on the street
Edinburgh High Court sign
Teenagers jailed for Stirlingshire hammer attack murder bid
Tandy Swinton
Woman who preyed on Dundee pensioners guilty of killing 97-year-old