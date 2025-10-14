Rogue constable jailed for part in Fife sisters’ ‘sordid’ extortion scheme

A corrupt Fife constable, who helped two sisters drive a sex work client they were blackmailing to the brink of suicide, has been jailed.

Related racketeers Freya Shaw, 25, and Chloe Sinclair, 30, were sentenced to community payback orders while crooked cop Steven Charletta, 60, was locked up.

Five years ago, Shaw met a sex work client for a £500 rendezvous after being contacted on Snapchat.

The BMW driver who arrived, naked from the waist down, flashed cash at her before receiving her services.

However, his sleight of hand saw Shaw return to her sister Sinclair’s Cowdenbeath home clutching an envelope full of paper scraps.

With little to no pressure, the pair coaxed Sinclair’s friend Charletta, an experienced constable, to provide police database details on the BMW’s keeper.

Uniformed Charletta then began quizzing the man, masquerading under the lie he was probing an insurance discrepancy.

He passed the details over and the sisters began blackmailing their victim.

He coughed up £275 before revealing to Shaw he was being driven towards suicide.

After a trial, jurors at Falkirk Sheriff Court took only an hour of deliberations to find all three guilty.

A sheriff told the Charletta at sentencing: “The real tragedy is what your choices have done to make the jobs of your ex-colleagues that bit harder, by eroding public confidence.”

PC’s ‘disgrace’

After the trial in August, jurors convicted both Sinclair and Shaw of extortion and Charletta of fraud, attempting to pervert the course of justice and breaching the Data Protection Act.

Sentencing had been deferred for the trio, all on bail, to be interviewed by social workers.

Defence counsel, Mark Moir KC, said: “Mr Charletta has had, up until now, a pro-social lifestyle, not surprisingly given he was a police officer.

“He is assessed as low likelihood of reoffending.

“He is no longer a police officer, having resigned.

“Clearly this is a case where the court will be considering a custodial sentence.

“Mr Charletta has already suffered a significant punishment, he had brought disgrace upon himself and indeed, his family.

“He has also lost his job of 25 years, he will no doubt find it difficult to find employment due to his conviction and age.

“Clearly, I must accept that Mr Charletta was in a position of trust and he has significantly breached that trust.

“There’s little more that I can say in mitigation.”

Sisters ‘low risk’

Law and criminology student Sinclair, who has “chronic” mental health issues, has a criminal record including threatening or abusive behaviour, possession of drugs and drink driving.

Her defence counsel, Joseph Barr, said she had also been interviewed by a consultant forensic clinical psychologist.

“I think it’s safe to say both documents echo a pretty difficult background for Mrs Sinclair over many years.

“I think, as the fiscal put it, she provided the ammunition. She did not do that knowing what Mrs Shaw would do with that.

“Her role is at the lower end of the scale. She was not involved in requesting or demanding money.

“Her children’s friends seem to have shunned them since this matter became in the public domain.

“She is described as being a low risk of reoffending. This is a young woman who has already turned her life around.

“She’s found it difficult with this hanging over her to get back into her studies.

Solicitor Elaine Buist representing Shaw, told the court: “This appears to be her only brush with the law.

“She also is assessed as low risk of reoffending. There is a caveat to that.

“She knows she is where she is.”

‘Perplexing mystery’

Sheriff Paul Ralph jailed Charletta, who attended court with a holdall prepared for jail, for two years and imposed £1,000 fines on the two Data Protection Act charges.

Charletta was given no time to pay, equating to more prison time, which will be served concurrently.

Sheriff Ralph told him: “Your decisions in this case remain a perplexing mystery.

“You knew that activity on your part was illegal.

“You followed that up to make false representations to an entirely innocent member of the public. You were in full uniform.

“Why a police officer that the court was told was a reliable member of the team chose to behave in such a manner is utterly confounding.

“The truth of it is you played a vital part in the sordid scheme.

“Your actions have been calamitous. The real tragedy is what your choices have done to make the jobs of your ex-colleagues that bit harder, by eroding public confidence.

“Your complete breach of the position of trust you enjoyed means the custody threshold is met.”

He ordered Sinclair to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the next nine months and Shaw to complete 300 hours over the next year.

Rogue officer condemned

Charletta resigned from Police Scotland in September 2025.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison said: “Steven Charletta abused his position as a police officer to access police systems to obtain and provide information that he had no right to.

“I’d like to again commend the cooperation and strength of the witnesses who have been involved throughout this case.

“Trust and confidence in police officers and staff is essential and people like Steven Charletta have no place in Police Scotland.

“Any officer or staff member who fails to uphold the high standards we expect in policing will face the consequences.

“We will always investigate complaints against police officers and staff who do not uphold our values and standards.”

