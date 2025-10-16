Jury urged to acquit Montrose roofer of killing after ‘trial by VAR’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury urged to acquit Montrose roofer of killing after ‘trial by VAR’

The jury is deliberating after the culpable homicide trial of Rodney Shaw.

By Jamie Ross
Rodney Shaw
Rodney Shaw (right) from Montrose is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The lawyer for a Montrose roofer accused of killing a man in a cash row at a builders yard has claimed his client suffered a “trial by VAR”.

Defence advocate John Scullion referenced the controversial football video-assisted referee system as he made closing remarks to a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Rodney Shaw, 52, faces a single charge of the culpable homicide of father-of-four David McGuinness, who died following a scuffle in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in Stonehaven on the morning of September 26 2023.

The two men had become embroiled in an argument at the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate after 30-year-old roughcaster Mr McGuinness approached Shaw about money.

Shaw is accused of attacking Mr McGuinness, resulting in him suffering cardiac arrest and dying.

As the case drew to a close, Mr Scullion asked the jury to acquit his client of being the cause of the cardiac event, pointing to 48 seconds of silent CCTV footage which has been slowed and replayed throughout the trial.

David McGuinness
David McGuinness died at the industrial estate in Stonehaven. Image: Police Scotland

On Thursday’s calling, Shaw was the only defence witness to give evidence.

He said he had felt frightened and was trying to defend himself when Mr McGuinness blocked his van and approached his window.

At the time, he said he was at the yard to pick up a tarpaulin.

“The guy came out and he started shouting. He was shouting, ‘you robbed me’.

“I put the window down so far, not fully down, and he was screaming and shouting… so much, he was spitting and slavering all over me.”

‘I felt terrified’

Shaw said he then attempted to push away Mr McGuinness, before leaving his vehicle and becoming embroiled in a scuffle.

“I thought this guy is going to end up hitting me. I felt terrified.

“We grabbed each other and it was just like a struggle with both of us.

“Once I got hit and my glasses came off, I threw a couple punches. I don’t know (if they connected).

“The two of us lost our footing and the two of us fell.”

Shaw said the fight stopped and he was later told by police Mr McGuinness had died.

“I just felt terrible. It was indescribable, to be honest. It was heartbreaking.”

Asked if he could have run away rather than get involved in the fracas, he replied: “I didn’t have that option.”

Police at Stonehaven death site
Police at the scene of the incident at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson

The court had been shown a 48-second clip from the supply yard which showed the incident.

Put to Shaw by advocate depute David Dickson the video showed him throw Mr McGuinness into the side of his own vehicle as the aggressor, he responded: “That’s not the way I see it.

“I was trying to grab him to get everything stopped. I was terrified. I didn’t want any of this to ever happen.”

“I do feel sorry for the guy. I never started it.”

‘Trial by VAR’

In his closing speech, Mr Scullion said there were no “winners” regardless of the outcome and branded it a “trial by VAR” in reference to the prosecution’s use of CCTV footage to interpret events as they happened.

He went on: “David McGuinness was a man who bore a grudge.

“Mr McGuinness sent his friend messages telling him Rodney Shaw deserved a chap on the chin for his p**h and when he saw him, he was going to ‘crack him’.

“Is it any wonder Rodney Shaw felt threatened?”

On Wednesday, the court had heard an underlying heart problem – ischemic heart disease – had contributed in Mr McGuinness’ death and he had “scarring of the heart” from a previous cardiac event.

Mr Scullion invited the jury to use that fact in their own finding.

“He could have died following any emotionally stressful event. Mr McGuinness could have died at any time.

“Mr Shaw never knew anything about Mr McGuinness’ heart condition. Was he not entitled to try and get the man away from his window?”

Urged to convict

Mr Dickson urged the jury to convict, stating: “I suggest to you that Mr Shaw did not act in self-defence.

“He was in a safe environment, he could have stayed where he was.

“I suggest to you there was no need for him to come out the van.

“The law says you have to take your victim as they are. 48 seconds is not a long time but you have seen yourself what has happened – he did not act in self-defence.”

The jury will return on Friday to resume their deliberations as the case before Judge Miller continues.

