Jury urged to acquit Montrose roofer of killing after ‘trial by VAR’

The lawyer for a Montrose roofer accused of killing a man in a cash row at a builders yard has claimed his client suffered a “trial by VAR”.

Defence advocate John Scullion referenced the controversial football video-assisted referee system as he made closing remarks to a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Rodney Shaw, 52, faces a single charge of the culpable homicide of father-of-four David McGuinness, who died following a scuffle in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in Stonehaven on the morning of September 26 2023.

The two men had become embroiled in an argument at the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate after 30-year-old roughcaster Mr McGuinness approached Shaw about money.

Shaw is accused of attacking Mr McGuinness, resulting in him suffering cardiac arrest and dying.

As the case drew to a close, Mr Scullion asked the jury to acquit his client of being the cause of the cardiac event, pointing to 48 seconds of silent CCTV footage which has been slowed and replayed throughout the trial.

On Thursday’s calling, Shaw was the only defence witness to give evidence.

He said he had felt frightened and was trying to defend himself when Mr McGuinness blocked his van and approached his window.

At the time, he said he was at the yard to pick up a tarpaulin.

“The guy came out and he started shouting. He was shouting, ‘you robbed me’.

“I put the window down so far, not fully down, and he was screaming and shouting… so much, he was spitting and slavering all over me.”

‘I felt terrified’

Shaw said he then attempted to push away Mr McGuinness, before leaving his vehicle and becoming embroiled in a scuffle.

“I thought this guy is going to end up hitting me. I felt terrified.

“We grabbed each other and it was just like a struggle with both of us.

“Once I got hit and my glasses came off, I threw a couple punches. I don’t know (if they connected).

“The two of us lost our footing and the two of us fell.”

Shaw said the fight stopped and he was later told by police Mr McGuinness had died.

“I just felt terrible. It was indescribable, to be honest. It was heartbreaking.”

Asked if he could have run away rather than get involved in the fracas, he replied: “I didn’t have that option.”

The court had been shown a 48-second clip from the supply yard which showed the incident.

Put to Shaw by advocate depute David Dickson the video showed him throw Mr McGuinness into the side of his own vehicle as the aggressor, he responded: “That’s not the way I see it.

“I was trying to grab him to get everything stopped. I was terrified. I didn’t want any of this to ever happen.”

“I do feel sorry for the guy. I never started it.”

‘Trial by VAR’

In his closing speech, Mr Scullion said there were no “winners” regardless of the outcome and branded it a “trial by VAR” in reference to the prosecution’s use of CCTV footage to interpret events as they happened.

He went on: “David McGuinness was a man who bore a grudge.

“Mr McGuinness sent his friend messages telling him Rodney Shaw deserved a chap on the chin for his p**h and when he saw him, he was going to ‘crack him’.

“Is it any wonder Rodney Shaw felt threatened?”

On Wednesday, the court had heard an underlying heart problem – ischemic heart disease – had contributed in Mr McGuinness’ death and he had “scarring of the heart” from a previous cardiac event.

Mr Scullion invited the jury to use that fact in their own finding.

“He could have died following any emotionally stressful event. Mr McGuinness could have died at any time.

“Mr Shaw never knew anything about Mr McGuinness’ heart condition. Was he not entitled to try and get the man away from his window?”

Urged to convict

Mr Dickson urged the jury to convict, stating: “I suggest to you that Mr Shaw did not act in self-defence.

“He was in a safe environment, he could have stayed where he was.

“I suggest to you there was no need for him to come out the van.

“The law says you have to take your victim as they are. 48 seconds is not a long time but you have seen yourself what has happened – he did not act in self-defence.”

The jury will return on Friday to resume their deliberations as the case before Judge Miller continues.

