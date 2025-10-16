Thursday court round-up — Bottled and glassed

A woman who struck a rival with a glass bottle outside a Perth Chinese takeaway has been placed on a curfew.

Samantha Ritchie previously admitted severely injuring and permanently disfiguring her victim outside the New Diamond fish and chip shop on Rannoch Road.

The public fight was filmed and Perth Sheriff Court previously saw the footage, in which those gathered to watch initially appear amused by the frenzied mass of flying limbs and fists.

However, the sickening sound of smashing glass is followed by cries from witnesses including: “You just f***ing hit her with a bottle, man.”

A sheriff told the 50-year-old her assault was “dreadful”.

The reason for the fight was never revealed in court.

After being interviewed by social workers, she returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Sheriff William Wood placed her under supervision for a year and on an overnight curfew for the next nine months.

Takeaway boss’ disgrace

The disgraced ex-boss of a rowdy St Andrews takeaway convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl has been spared a prison sentence but Ugur “Jack” Emre is now on the sex offenders register for five years for attacks carried out at Big Boss and ice-cream shop Little Boss.

Glassed in nightclub

A woman was hospitalised after her forehead was split open by a flying glass when trouble erupted in a Dunfermline nightspot.

The glass was thrown by heavily intoxicated Calum McLean in PJ Molloys, striking the innocent woman standing nearby.

McLean, 25, of Dunfermline, admitted culpable and reckless behaviour at the Canmore Street venue on June 21 and was hit with a £1420 penalty when he returned for sentencing to the city’s sheriff court.

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said: “He drank too much that night and there were various other altercations not involving him.

“In this incident he was confronted and the glass was thrown a short distance.

“His recollection is dimmed by alcohol. He was then subjected to an assault.

“It seems he genuinely feels terrible that someone has been injured and he’s not been to a nightclub since.”

The victim suffered concussion and the wound had to be glued together. It is not yet known if she will be scarred.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told McLean, “You know that this was beyond stupidity for you to behave in this way and the consequences for a completely innocent by-stander were awful.”

She fined McLean £420 and also ordered him to pay £1000 compensation to the victim.

Finger break

A former child protection solicitor has been disqualified from driving again after running over a dog walker in Comrie. Suzanne Blair, 59, struck her victim while reversing out of a riverside lane, breaking one finger and crushing another. Since the collision last autumn, Blair has received a separate driving ban for another matter and is under social work supervision.

Dog destruction ordered

A vicious lurcher which bit a 71-year-old occupational therapist and an eight-year-old boy in Stanley will be destroyed.

Flame was dangerously out of control, leaving the older victim scarred for life when she came to assess owner Louise Barclay, 55, for a personal injury claim last February.

She was given an x-ray and a tetanus shot at PRI and is now anxious around big dogs.

Flame went on to permanently disfigure a young boy by biting him on the face while Barclay’s former co-accused was walking it.

Barclay, who was looking after Flame while the lurcher’s owner – her ex-partner- was in prison, returned to Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced for the dog being dangerously out of control.

Sheriff William Wood placed her under supervision for nine months and on a restriction of liberty order, keeping her indoors overnight for the next four months.

He ordered that Flame be destroyed.

Earlier this year, Barclay was banned from keeping pets after she admitted neglecting Flame and keeping the dog locked outside in freezing conditions.

Battered in ‘theft’ row

Two thugs who smashed out their victim’s teeth during a savage attack in Dundee’s Camperdown Park have been sentenced to unpaid work. Sean Dunn and Bryan Laird battered the man into unconsciousness after accusing him of stealing £630.

Two images, six years ago

A Perth man caught with two indecent images of children six years ago, when he was a teenager, has been sentenced at last.

Previously at Perth Sheriff Court, Blair Stewart, now 23, pled guilty to possessing the obscene files between November 24 and December 26 2019, as well as taking or making them.

Prosecutor Elaine Sym said: “Police happened to be in possession of the accused’s phone in connection with enquiries into another matter.

“The accused provided his password. On checking the phone, two accessible indecent images of children were discovered.”

They were assessed as Category C images – those not involving sexual activity.

Solicitor Linda Clark said: “This goes back to 2019. Mr Stewart has not come to the attention of the police since the commission of these offences.”

She said her client was not assessed as suitable for the Right Track young offenders scheme due to the type of offence and a fine would put him on the sex offenders register until 2030.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke placed Stewart, of Birnam Crescent in Perth, on the sex offenders register and under supervision, each for six months.

