Trial begins of Montrose roofer accused of killing man in money row at builders merchants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Trial begins of Montrose roofer accused of killing man in money row at builders merchants

Rodney Shaw from Montrose is accused of killing David McGuinness at an industrial estate in Stonehaven.

By David McPhee
David McGuinness
David McGuinness died at the industrial estate in Stonehaven. Image: Police Scotland

A Montrose roofer has gone on trial accused of killing a man at a Stonehaven builder’s merchants in a row over money.

Rodney Shaw, 52, faces a charge of the culpable homicide of roughcaster David McGuinness on the morning of September 26 2023.

Mr McGuinness, 30, from Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, is said to have struck his head against the side of a pick-up truck in the yard of GPH Builders Merchants.

Jurors at the High Court in Aberdeen were shown CCTV footage from the yard, in which the two men are seen getting into a heated confrontation during which punches are thrown.

In the footage, the pair disappear behind Mr McGuinness’ van during the fight and are grappling as others try to separate them.

Two witnesses gave evidence they then heard “a bang”, with one saying he turned to see Mr McGuinness strike his head and go into cardiac arrest.

Mr McGuinness, a father-of-four, later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Shaw, of William Rodger Drive, Montrose, denies the charge and has entered a special defence of self-defence.

CCTV showed struggle in yard

On the first day of the trial, Mr McGuinness’ brother Thomas – who was working alongside him that day – said his brother had seen Shaw’s work van parked within the yard.

He said his brother told him he was going to “have a word” with Shaw about money he owed for work he had carried out without payment.

On the video, he could be seen knocking on the window of Shaw’s van.

The accused rolls down the window and appears to attempt to punch or push Mr McGuinness away.

Shaw leaves his van and the two become embroiled in a fight, with their arms flailing.

Soon after, Mr McGuinness is seen to fall to the ground and lie motionless.

Asked about the incident by advocate depute David Dickson, Thomas McGuinness claimed he saw Shaw with a “smile on his face” and holding a can of Red Bull.

Suggestions refuted

During cross examination, Shaw’s defence advocate, John Scullion KC put it to Mr McGuinness his brother had been someone who had held a “grudge” in relation to a debt and had been the instigator of the incident.

He suggested he had blocked Shaw’s van in his parking space before getting out and being verbally abusive to him.

“No, that’s not correct,” the brother replied.

Police at Stonehaven death scene
Police at the scene in Stonehaven. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

Mr Scullion put it to the witness his brother had been heard to say he would “chap” Shaw on the chin or was “going to crack him”.

“He never said he was going to crack anyone,” Thomas McGuinness replied, adding: “I have never heard those words come out of my brother’s mouth.”

Asked if his brother had approached Shaw aggressively, he replied “there was no signs of aggression coming from my brother at all”.

GPH Builders employees Christopher Roberts and Daniel Todd also gave evidence, stating that they had been aware of a “tussle” going on within the yard before hearing a “bang”.

The pair were first on the scene, with Mr Todd calling the emergency services while Mr Roberts carried out CPR.

Asked how Mr Shaw appeared during this time, Mr Todd stated that he was “smoking and looking fairly concerned”.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dawn Smith
Woman describes 'hell' of living beside Fife neighbour jailed for pole attack
Adele Smith
Driver who injured two in Fife head-on smash claims she took cocaine at crash…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bulldog bites and flat fire
Two police cars at the scene on Commercial Street in Dundee City Centre
Man accused of trying to snatch children in Dundee is unfit to stand trial
Steven Charletta
Rogue constable jailed for part in Fife sisters' 'sordid' extortion scheme
Alan Johnston
Mearns man jailed for trying to kill childhood sweetheart with van
Gareth Balmer
Drugs charity worker from Fife caught driving with cannabis in system
Tay road bridge
Dundee thief's crime spree from Broughty Ferry to Fife
The Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre sealed off.
Man remanded on Dundee city centre attempted murder stabbing charge
Kerr McKenzie, the High Court in Edinburgh
Angus man sentenced for sexual assault during 'toxic relationship'