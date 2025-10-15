Trial begins of Montrose roofer accused of killing man in money row at builders merchants

A Montrose roofer has gone on trial accused of killing a man at a Stonehaven builder’s merchants in a row over money.

Rodney Shaw, 52, faces a charge of the culpable homicide of roughcaster David McGuinness on the morning of September 26 2023.

Mr McGuinness, 30, from Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, is said to have struck his head against the side of a pick-up truck in the yard of GPH Builders Merchants.

Jurors at the High Court in Aberdeen were shown CCTV footage from the yard, in which the two men are seen getting into a heated confrontation during which punches are thrown.

In the footage, the pair disappear behind Mr McGuinness’ van during the fight and are grappling as others try to separate them.

Two witnesses gave evidence they then heard “a bang”, with one saying he turned to see Mr McGuinness strike his head and go into cardiac arrest.

Mr McGuinness, a father-of-four, later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Shaw, of William Rodger Drive, Montrose, denies the charge and has entered a special defence of self-defence.

CCTV showed struggle in yard

On the first day of the trial, Mr McGuinness’ brother Thomas – who was working alongside him that day – said his brother had seen Shaw’s work van parked within the yard.

He said his brother told him he was going to “have a word” with Shaw about money he owed for work he had carried out without payment.

On the video, he could be seen knocking on the window of Shaw’s van.

The accused rolls down the window and appears to attempt to punch or push Mr McGuinness away.

Shaw leaves his van and the two become embroiled in a fight, with their arms flailing.

Soon after, Mr McGuinness is seen to fall to the ground and lie motionless.

Asked about the incident by advocate depute David Dickson, Thomas McGuinness claimed he saw Shaw with a “smile on his face” and holding a can of Red Bull.

Suggestions refuted

During cross examination, Shaw’s defence advocate, John Scullion KC put it to Mr McGuinness his brother had been someone who had held a “grudge” in relation to a debt and had been the instigator of the incident.

He suggested he had blocked Shaw’s van in his parking space before getting out and being verbally abusive to him.

“No, that’s not correct,” the brother replied.

Mr Scullion put it to the witness his brother had been heard to say he would “chap” Shaw on the chin or was “going to crack him”.

“He never said he was going to crack anyone,” Thomas McGuinness replied, adding: “I have never heard those words come out of my brother’s mouth.”

Asked if his brother had approached Shaw aggressively, he replied “there was no signs of aggression coming from my brother at all”.

GPH Builders employees Christopher Roberts and Daniel Todd also gave evidence, stating that they had been aware of a “tussle” going on within the yard before hearing a “bang”.

The pair were first on the scene, with Mr Todd calling the emergency services while Mr Roberts carried out CPR.

Asked how Mr Shaw appeared during this time, Mr Todd stated that he was “smoking and looking fairly concerned”.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

