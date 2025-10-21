Dundee gangster made £825k from drugs before EncroChat bust brought him down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee gangster made £825k from drugs before EncroChat bust brought him down

A proceeds of crime hearing has learned Jonathan Wales only has £12,000 currently available to be seized.

By James Mulholland
Jonathan Wales, Encrochat phone
Jonathan Wales was caught after the Encrochat network was smashed.

A Dundee gangster who used the EncroChat network for a “hands-off approach” to dealing with his Glaswegian drugs suppliers made £825,000 from his life of crime.

Jonathan Wales, 37, thought he could rely on the criminal network to keep secret his involvement in the racket.

However, his cover was blown when Dutch and French law enforcement agencies cracked EncroChat’s encryption, blowing open global criminal activities.

Police discovered Wales used it to speak to drug dealers in the west of Scotland to get cocaine, heroin and Valium tablets from a man called Richard Parvin, who was jailed for more than seven years in 2022.

EncroChat messages showed Wales was handing over tens of thousands of pounds to acquire narcotics, which he stored at addresses in Dundee.

He was given a four-year sentence in November last year.

Prosecutors launched a proceeds of crime case, which was settled at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

Advocate Depute Bryan Heaney told judge John Morris KC even though Wales made more than £800,000, the Crown is only able to recover £12,040 at this point.

Judge Morris ordered the sum to be handed over to the authorities.

Legislation allows for further seizures if assets can be identified later.

EncroChat phone
The EncroChat network was smashed, bringing down criminal enterprises. Image: Shutterstock

At proceedings last year, prosecutor Greg Farrell told judge Lord Ericht how Wales conducted his affairs.

“The accused operates a hands-off approach and uses a network of individuals to assist him with his day-to-day activities.

“He utilises safe houses to avoid detection from the police. His main suppliers during this period were individuals from the Glasgow area.”

The story emerged after Wales pled guilty to being involved in “serious organised crime” by selling, supplying and acquiring drugs.

The charge stated Wales used “encrypted” electronic devices and acted with dog-breeder Parvin, a member of a seven-strong gang jailed two years ago.

The court heard Wales was speaking to Parvin on EncroChat using the name “Deftwelder” and ordering kilos of drugs with adulterant substances.

Dundee drugs gang
Clockwise from top left Francis Ross Snr, Francis Ross Jnr, Neil Brown, George McLean, Richard Parvin. Image: Police Scotland

Parvin, 38, from Motherwell was sentenced alongside Neil Brown, 34, Francis Ross Sr, 47, Francis Ross Jr, 22, Craig Mitchell, 30, and 34-year-old John Cord, all from Dundee as part of the Operation Boost police probe.

Parvin was initially stopped in May 2019 in a car on the A90 Dundee to Perth road, where police seized £12,550 in cash.

A phone seized later provided further evidence and a cocaine handover at Ross Jr’s home in Dundee, after he was met by McLean, was busted.

Ross Sr’s Dundee home was raided and Brown was linked to drugs found in a car in May 2019 after two men were seen running from the vehicle in the city.

The final member of the gang, George McLean, 32, from Easterhouse, was caught in Glasgow.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

