Dundee gangster made £825k from drugs before EncroChat bust brought him down

A Dundee gangster who used the EncroChat network for a “hands-off approach” to dealing with his Glaswegian drugs suppliers made £825,000 from his life of crime.

Jonathan Wales, 37, thought he could rely on the criminal network to keep secret his involvement in the racket.

However, his cover was blown when Dutch and French law enforcement agencies cracked EncroChat’s encryption, blowing open global criminal activities.

Police discovered Wales used it to speak to drug dealers in the west of Scotland to get cocaine, heroin and Valium tablets from a man called Richard Parvin, who was jailed for more than seven years in 2022.

EncroChat messages showed Wales was handing over tens of thousands of pounds to acquire narcotics, which he stored at addresses in Dundee.

He was given a four-year sentence in November last year.

Prosecutors launched a proceeds of crime case, which was settled at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

Advocate Depute Bryan Heaney told judge John Morris KC even though Wales made more than £800,000, the Crown is only able to recover £12,040 at this point.

Judge Morris ordered the sum to be handed over to the authorities.

Legislation allows for further seizures if assets can be identified later.

At proceedings last year, prosecutor Greg Farrell told judge Lord Ericht how Wales conducted his affairs.

“The accused operates a hands-off approach and uses a network of individuals to assist him with his day-to-day activities.

“He utilises safe houses to avoid detection from the police. His main suppliers during this period were individuals from the Glasgow area.”

The story emerged after Wales pled guilty to being involved in “serious organised crime” by selling, supplying and acquiring drugs.

The charge stated Wales used “encrypted” electronic devices and acted with dog-breeder Parvin, a member of a seven-strong gang jailed two years ago.

The court heard Wales was speaking to Parvin on EncroChat using the name “Deftwelder” and ordering kilos of drugs with adulterant substances.

Parvin, 38, from Motherwell was sentenced alongside Neil Brown, 34, Francis Ross Sr, 47, Francis Ross Jr, 22, Craig Mitchell, 30, and 34-year-old John Cord, all from Dundee as part of the Operation Boost police probe.

Parvin was initially stopped in May 2019 in a car on the A90 Dundee to Perth road, where police seized £12,550 in cash.

A phone seized later provided further evidence and a cocaine handover at Ross Jr’s home in Dundee, after he was met by McLean, was busted.

Ross Sr’s Dundee home was raided and Brown was linked to drugs found in a car in May 2019 after two men were seen running from the vehicle in the city.

The final member of the gang, George McLean, 32, from Easterhouse, was caught in Glasgow.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.