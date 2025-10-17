Angus paedophile admits to having sex with underage girl several times in his home

A paedophile drug-dealer from Angus is facing a return to prison after he admitted having sex with an underage girl.

Lewis Webster, 26, had repeated sexual encounters with the child over four months in Angus.

The predator managed to weave his way into the girl’s family and she viewed him as a “big brother”.

He was trusted to the point that he was an emergency contact at the nursery of one of the girl’s relatives.

Webster, of Glenesk Avenue in Montrose, previously pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity with the child, who was 14 when she first met the creep, at the same address between March and July 2024.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Webster shared secret Snapchat messages with the girl and was regularly alone with her, even once joining her family for Christmas dinner.

Prosecutor Lee Corr said Webster managed to have sexual contact with the girl despite the Snapchat messages being revealed to her family.

“There was later sexual contact where they sat and kissed.

“They had sex for the first time around March/ April 2024.

“The complainer was clear she wanted to have sex with the accused.”

The court heard the pair would speak “for hours on end” and went on to have sex “on a number of occasions”.

Webster’s crime was later uncovered and he described his victim as “the right girl at the wrong time”.

After being arrested, he provided a “no comment” interview to police.

In 2022, Webster was jailed for 27 months after trying to import £20,000 of ecstasy from Amsterdam to a friend’s house in Arbroath.

A consignment of drugs was packaged in parcels from a Dutch pram company with more than 1,000 tablets – to be delivered to “Lewis Jackson” – were intercepted at Heathrow Airport by Border Force.

Webster is now on the sex offenders register on an interim basis and will be sentenced in December after reports have been compiled.

