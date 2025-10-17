Angus paedophile admits to having sex with underage girl several times in his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus paedophile admits to having sex with underage girl several times in his home

Lewis Webster had repeated sexual encounters with the child, who he sent secret Snapchat messages, over a four-month period.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lewis Webster
Lewis Webster.

A paedophile drug-dealer from Angus is facing a return to prison after he admitted having sex with an underage girl.

Lewis Webster, 26, had repeated sexual encounters with the child over four months in Angus.

The predator managed to weave his way into the girl’s family and she viewed him as a “big brother”.

He was trusted to the point that he was an emergency contact at the nursery of one of the girl’s relatives.

Webster, of Glenesk Avenue in Montrose, previously pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity with the child, who was 14 when she first met the creep, at the same address between March and July 2024.

Lewis Webster
Lewis Webster.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Webster shared secret Snapchat messages with the girl and was regularly alone with her, even once joining her family for Christmas dinner.

Prosecutor Lee Corr said Webster managed to have sexual contact with the girl despite the Snapchat messages being revealed to her family.

“There was later sexual contact where they sat and kissed.

“They had sex for the first time around March/ April 2024.

“The complainer was clear she wanted to have sex with the accused.”

The court heard the pair would speak “for hours on end” and went on to have sex “on a number of occasions”.

Webster’s crime was later uncovered and he described his victim as “the right girl at the wrong time”.

After being arrested, he provided a “no comment” interview to police.

In 2022, Webster was jailed for 27 months after trying to import £20,000 of ecstasy from Amsterdam to a friend’s house in Arbroath.

A consignment of drugs was packaged in parcels from a Dutch pram company with more than 1,000 tablets – to be delivered to “Lewis Jackson” – were intercepted at Heathrow Airport by Border Force.

Webster is now on the sex offenders register on an interim basis and will be sentenced in December after reports have been compiled.

