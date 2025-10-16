Friends tell how tragic Shakespeare-quoting Dundee pensioner changed after alleged murderous attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friends tell how tragic Shakespeare-quoting Dundee pensioner changed after alleged murderous attack

Sociable William Lambie 'deteriorated' after being hospitalised with a broken thigh.

By James Mulholland
Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee
The man was said to have been murdered at an address in Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee. Image: Google

Friends have told a murder trial how a Shakespeare-quoting, Greggs-loving pensioner from Dundee “deteriorated” after an alleged attack in his own home.

Witnesses gave evidence about how once-sociable William Lambie changed after he was hospitalised with a broken thigh.

And nurse Laura Adams told a jury how the 97-year-old had expressed concerns about going back to his property in Dryburgh Gardens.

The court had earlier heard how Mr Lambie was taken to Ninewells Hospital on April 15 last year with the devastating injury.

He was later taken to the Royal Victoria for rehabilitation.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mr Lambie was taken to hospital following an alleged incident involving murder accused Tandy Swinton, 44.

The Crown allege she deliberately killed Mr Lambie by pushing him over and attempted to rob him of money at his home.

Friends recall intelligent and sociable man

On Thursday, the second day of the trial, senior charge nurse Ms Adams told the court via videolink about Mr Lambie at Royal Victoria Hospital.

“He was a bit frail and he voiced anxiety to the nursing staff about going home.

“He just didn’t want to go home.

“He began to eat less. He was taking less fluids. He was more tired.

“He seemed to have less confidence in himself and had less resilience.”

Earlier in the day, the court heard how Mr Lambie was a Jehovah’s Witness.

His friends from the Dundee congregation of the Christian faith described him to prosecutor Adrian Stalker as being a very intelligent and sociable man.

The court heard Mr Lambie was fond of visiting branches of Greggs in the city for a sausage roll and a cappuccino.

Ian Traynor, 72, a retired local government worker, said: “He was as sharp as a razor.

“If you wanted a quote from Shakespeare, Bill could give you one.”

However, Mr Traynor said that following the alleged incident, Mr Lambie started to “deteriorate”.

Mr Traynor added: “I think he was finished.”

Peter Hepburn, 69, said: “He was quite down. His eyes would fill up.”

Denies all charges

The court earlier heard how Mr Lambie was subsequently moved to St Columba’s nursing home in Dundee for end-of-life care on May 22, where he died four days later.

As well as murder and attempted robbery, Swinton is accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by lying to community alarm operators that no assistance was required after he contacted them.

Swinton is further charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on various occasions on April 14 and 15 last year at another flat in the multi-storey block at Dryburgh Gardens by repeatedly ringing the doorbell at the property of Margaret Chalmers, then 82 but now deceased, and asking her to give her money.

She denies all the charges and the trial, before judge Lord Harrower, continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

