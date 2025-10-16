Friends tell how tragic Shakespeare-quoting Dundee pensioner changed after alleged murderous attack

Friends have told a murder trial how a Shakespeare-quoting, Greggs-loving pensioner from Dundee “deteriorated” after an alleged attack in his own home.

Witnesses gave evidence about how once-sociable William Lambie changed after he was hospitalised with a broken thigh.

And nurse Laura Adams told a jury how the 97-year-old had expressed concerns about going back to his property in Dryburgh Gardens.

The court had earlier heard how Mr Lambie was taken to Ninewells Hospital on April 15 last year with the devastating injury.

He was later taken to the Royal Victoria for rehabilitation.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mr Lambie was taken to hospital following an alleged incident involving murder accused Tandy Swinton, 44.

The Crown allege she deliberately killed Mr Lambie by pushing him over and attempted to rob him of money at his home.

Friends recall intelligent and sociable man

On Thursday, the second day of the trial, senior charge nurse Ms Adams told the court via videolink about Mr Lambie at Royal Victoria Hospital.

“He was a bit frail and he voiced anxiety to the nursing staff about going home.

“He just didn’t want to go home.

“He began to eat less. He was taking less fluids. He was more tired.

“He seemed to have less confidence in himself and had less resilience.”

Earlier in the day, the court heard how Mr Lambie was a Jehovah’s Witness.

His friends from the Dundee congregation of the Christian faith described him to prosecutor Adrian Stalker as being a very intelligent and sociable man.

The court heard Mr Lambie was fond of visiting branches of Greggs in the city for a sausage roll and a cappuccino.

Ian Traynor, 72, a retired local government worker, said: “He was as sharp as a razor.

“If you wanted a quote from Shakespeare, Bill could give you one.”

However, Mr Traynor said that following the alleged incident, Mr Lambie started to “deteriorate”.

Mr Traynor added: “I think he was finished.”

Peter Hepburn, 69, said: “He was quite down. His eyes would fill up.”

Denies all charges

The court earlier heard how Mr Lambie was subsequently moved to St Columba’s nursing home in Dundee for end-of-life care on May 22, where he died four days later.

As well as murder and attempted robbery, Swinton is accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by lying to community alarm operators that no assistance was required after he contacted them.

Swinton is further charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on various occasions on April 14 and 15 last year at another flat in the multi-storey block at Dryburgh Gardens by repeatedly ringing the doorbell at the property of Margaret Chalmers, then 82 but now deceased, and asking her to give her money.

She denies all the charges and the trial, before judge Lord Harrower, continues.

