Disgraced St Andrews takeaway boss spared prison for sexual assaulting teen

The disgraced ex-boss of a rowdy St Andrews takeaway convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl has been spared a prison sentence.

But Ugur “Jack” Emre is now on the sex offenders register for five years for attacks carried out at Big Boss and ice-cream shop Little Boss.

Emre’s terrified victim told his trial she feared she would be raped.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he plied young girls with alcohol and allowed them to drink on the premises.

Emre, 42, vehemently denied all of the accusations and claimed a group of girls had conspired against him.

“It was your job to ensure they (the girls) were safe,” Sheriff Gregor Murray told Emre in sentencing.

“You flagrantly breached that.”

The sheriff said he could step away from imposing a jail term on Emre and ordered him to pay a combined £5,000 in compensation.

Big Boss, based on Market Street, was synonymous with a raucous atmosphere where drunken customers would be encouraged to sing karaoke songs.

The Courier reported last month how the takeaway had been rebranded as Birdies under new ownership.

However, Emre’s defence advocate appeared to suggest his client was still the owner of the premises.

The court heard Emre has since moved to Cupar and plans to develop properties for homeless people.

During the trial, the now-17-year-old victim said she was physically sick and felt “ruined” after being sexually abused at his hands.

She described being on the stairs in Little Boss when Emre, who had been sitting in front of her, moved to sit behind her.

She told the court: “He was rubbing my shoulders, down my back, on my chest and in my bra.

“He moved them up to my neck and then my face. His fingers were on my lips.

“He asked if I had ever had sex before. I said ‘no’.

“I froze and I couldn’t speak. He asked if I felt relaxed. He asked if I was horny.

“I thought he was going to rape me.”

The girl said she ran from Little Boss – which had only been open for a few weeks – to Big Boss, where she later told friends about the attack.

Emre, originally from Turkey, later tried to kiss her.

Two other girls were subjected to lewd remarks from the creep. He told one of them he had a youthful complexion because he rubbed semen on his face.

Police became involved after a Facebook post circulated on St Andrews community pages “warning” people about Emre.

He was convicted of sexual assault, making non-consensual sexual remarks, supplying children with alcohol, licensing offences and forcing young staff members to work during a restricted time.

Emre – who claimed to also run a taxi business, a nail salon and a barber shop – was cleared of three other sexual offences and two charges relating to alcohol and working time regulations.

Murray Macara KC, defending, said: “He recently moved address from above the premises on Market Street.

“He still owns the property and the business undertaken from that property.

“He is engaged in refurbishing what was a commercial property in Cupar for flats for residential use.

“It’s going to be accommodation for homeless people in north-east Fife.”

Emre, a father-of-two, was previously convicted of domestic offending for which he was given a community payback order.

Sheriff Murray said three of the charges were not jailable offences, adding the sexual assault was “not at the upper end”.

Reference was made to Emre’s health difficulties, for which he has been receiving treatment in his homeland.

The sheriff said: “If I balance all of these considerations, I arrive at the conclusion a robust community-based package of sentences would be sufficient to punish you and to deter others.”

Emre must perform 250 hours of unpaid work and pay a total of £5,000 in compensation.

He was placed on a restriction of liberty order (9pm-9am) for six months and will be subject to the sex offenders register for five years.

Non-harassment orders lasting five years were also granted to protect his victims.

Angry victim

Emre’s victim previously told The Courier she would be “very, very upset” if her abuser was not jailed.

The 17-year-old – 16 at the time of the offences – said: “The public loved him, but they didn’t know what was going on behind closed doors.

“It made me really, really angry, and all I wanted to do was scream about what he did to me in front of everyone.

“It made me really frustrated that everyone loved him, but he basically ruined my life behind closed doors.

“I don’t think I will ever fully get over it. It’s just learning to live with it, but it’s very difficult.

“I’ll never be able to forget it.”

