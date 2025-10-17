Sheriff blasts Fife cocaine crash driver with ‘no insight whatsoever’ into offending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff blasts Fife cocaine crash driver with ‘no insight whatsoever’ into offending

Elizabeth Reid crashed head-on near Dunfermline while nearly double the cocaine limit.

By Jamie McKenzie
Elizabeth Reid
Elizabeth Reid.

A driver with cocaine in her system when she crashed head-on into another car in a coastal Fife village has been blasted by a sheriff for showing “no insight whatsoever” into her offending.

Elizabeth Reid drove too fast round a bend on the wrong side of the B9037 at Torryburn, colliding with another woman’s vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on August 1 last year.

The driver of the other car, which was written off, was injured.

Reid, 45, of Kincardine, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to dangerous driving, with excess cocaine in her system (18mics/10).

Head-on crash

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court the other driver saw Reid approaching on the wrong side of the road at a speed she perceived to be over the 20mph limit.

She tried to stop to avoid a crash but the cars collided head-on and spun round 90 degrees.

The woman’s car was pushed through a small wall at the side of the road, the fiscal said.

Both drivers were helped from their vehicles and sat on the pavement.

Torryburn, near Dunfermline
Reid caused the crash at Torryburn, near Dunfermline. Image: Google

As they spoke, the other driver formed the opinion Reid was under the influence because she was slurring her words.

The fiscal depute said the complainer suffered soft tissue damage to her neck and back.

Reid was given pain relief and taken to Victoria Hospital, where she provided a saliva sample which returned a positive reading for cocaine.

‘No insight’

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said although a pre-sentencing report gave the impression Reid was not taking complete responsibility, his impression is she presents as nervous and concerned about the repercussions, understanding the situation she is in.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said her impression from the report is Reid “has no insight whatsoever into her offending”.

She told Reid: “Your driving was nothing short of appalling on this occasion.

“Albeit at a relatively low level, you had cocaine within your system.”

The sheriff said it is only by good fortune the injuries were not worse.

Elizabeth Reid
Reid appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

She said Reid has a criminal record which is “significant” because it includes previous road traffic offending, although at a much lower level of seriousness.

She ordered Reid to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and placed her under offender supervision for a year, with a condition to undertake a programme to address her offending.

She was banned from driving for two years and until she passes the extended test.

The sheriff warned her: “Be assured, this is an alternative to going to prison.”

She added: “I will fix review of the order in three months so I can see you are doing what you are told because you have presented with little insight, from my reading of the report.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

