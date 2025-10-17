Sheriff blasts Fife cocaine crash driver with ‘no insight whatsoever’ into offending

A driver with cocaine in her system when she crashed head-on into another car in a coastal Fife village has been blasted by a sheriff for showing “no insight whatsoever” into her offending.

Elizabeth Reid drove too fast round a bend on the wrong side of the B9037 at Torryburn, colliding with another woman’s vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on August 1 last year.

The driver of the other car, which was written off, was injured.

Reid, 45, of Kincardine, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to dangerous driving, with excess cocaine in her system (18mics/10).

Head-on crash

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court the other driver saw Reid approaching on the wrong side of the road at a speed she perceived to be over the 20mph limit.

She tried to stop to avoid a crash but the cars collided head-on and spun round 90 degrees.

The woman’s car was pushed through a small wall at the side of the road, the fiscal said.

Both drivers were helped from their vehicles and sat on the pavement.

As they spoke, the other driver formed the opinion Reid was under the influence because she was slurring her words.

The fiscal depute said the complainer suffered soft tissue damage to her neck and back.

Reid was given pain relief and taken to Victoria Hospital, where she provided a saliva sample which returned a positive reading for cocaine.

‘No insight’

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said although a pre-sentencing report gave the impression Reid was not taking complete responsibility, his impression is she presents as nervous and concerned about the repercussions, understanding the situation she is in.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said her impression from the report is Reid “has no insight whatsoever into her offending”.

She told Reid: “Your driving was nothing short of appalling on this occasion.

“Albeit at a relatively low level, you had cocaine within your system.”

The sheriff said it is only by good fortune the injuries were not worse.

She said Reid has a criminal record which is “significant” because it includes previous road traffic offending, although at a much lower level of seriousness.

She ordered Reid to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and placed her under offender supervision for a year, with a condition to undertake a programme to address her offending.

She was banned from driving for two years and until she passes the extended test.

The sheriff warned her: “Be assured, this is an alternative to going to prison.”

She added: “I will fix review of the order in three months so I can see you are doing what you are told because you have presented with little insight, from my reading of the report.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.