Home News Courts

Ex-Dundee manager Jim McIntyre on trial over Rangers fan ‘assault’

The former Dundee United striker is accused of assaulting a younger man in Glasgow city centre.

By Connor Gordon
Glasgow Sheriff Court
McIntyre is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Former Dundee manager and Dundee United striker Jim McIntyre has gone on trial accused of attacking a Rangers fan.

The 53-year-old denies assaulting Declan Denholm to his injury in Glasgow city centre on January 19 2025.

Court papers state ex-Dunfermline and Arbroath manager McIntyre and co-accused David Elliott, 53, ran at Mr Denholm and threw a jacket at him.

The charge says the men repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Denholm to his head and body then knocked him to the ground.

Mr Denholm, 20, is stated to have been injured as a result of the alleged assault.

Confrontation

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard McIntyre, of Dunblane, and Elliott, of Dumbarton, had been in the area of Sauchiehall Street and Buchanan Street with their wives after midnight.

Mr Denholm’s acquaintance, Kenzie White, 20, initially stated in evidence Elliott had “rugby tackled” Mr Denholm to the ground.

But after being shown CCTV footage, he admitted it was Mr Denholm who rugby tackled but stated they ended up on the ground together.

He claimed he went towards the pair and said: “Get off him.”

Mr White was asked if Mr Denholm was “kicked” but he initially stated he could not remember.

He said he and McIntyre had attempted to pull the men away.

Witness thought friend was dead

Calum Hiller, defending McIntyre, asked if his client “threw a kick” to help pull them apart. Mr White replied: “Yes.”

The witness stated he had trouble recollecting the incident as he was intoxicated at the time.

He then claimed he saw both men “kicking into” Mr Denholm.

Mr White stated Mr Denholm was “out cold for 10 minutes” and “wouldn’t answer” him.

The witness said: “I thought he died.”

Mr White admitted throwing a can, which hit McIntyre.

He said: “I was p***ed off when I saw Declan, I thought he was dead. I was p***ed off, that’s why I did it.

“I tossed a can at him to try and get him away from him.”

Joe Barr, defending Elliott, suggested Mr Denholm was “shouting that he was going to kill Catholics and kill Fenians”.

He replied: “I can’t remember that.”

Sectarian abuse question

Joshua Daniel, 19, stated he had been at a Rangers pub that night with Mr Denholm and Mr White and they drank “three or four pints”.

The McDonald’s worker said, after they left, his friends were arguing with both accused.

He said the two women they were with were “more aggressive” than the men and had told the teenagers to “leave those two alone”.

Mr Daniel claimed he left the scene after he was shouted at, before returning later.

He stated he saw Mr Denholm unconscious on the ground but “nothing” after that.

In cross examination, Mr Daniel said he and Mr Denholm were Rangers fans.

When quizzed by Mr Barr about “vile sectarian abuse” given to McIntyre and Elliott, Mr Daniel said he did not do it but it may have happened.

The trial continues in January before Sheriff Martin Jones KC.

