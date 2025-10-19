Stirling court round-up — Weightlift pole attacker and city centre dealer

A Stirling man who attacked a neighbour’s home with a metal weightlifting pole admitted all to police when caught.

Amphon Suphoree told officers he had paid his victim for drugs he never received.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw said: “The accused and the complainer had an argument prior to this offence due to the complainer owing money.

“At 2pm he used his partner’s phone to call regarding the money and was told he would get it the next day.

“He was not happy about that and a short time later the accused went to the complainer’s front door.”

She said the complainer heard a banging noise.

“He looked out the window and saw the accused holding a chrome bar similar to one used as a weightlifting bar.

“The accused held this above his head as if going to hit the door with it and was shouting.”

The man called the police, who traced Suphoree a short time later.

In his reply to being charged, the 36-year-old said: “I went to my neighbour’s house with a metal bar to threaten them because they owed me money.

“I gave them money for Valium but I never got the tablets.”

A defence solicitor said Suphoree had “clear difficulties with drug misuse”.

He said his client had poor mental health and had been unable to access help.

“He’s taken the foolish decision to self-medicate,” he said.

Suphoree admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in the city’s Earlsburn Avenue on September 14.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon placed him on a 12-month supervision order and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Fake taxi driver

A fake taxi driver lurked in a car near a Stirling nightclub and abducted a 22-year-old woman, before driving her to a darkened spot to sexually assault her.

Mahmoud Kalawizada, 32, touched the woman’s thigh, put his hand up her skirt, and demanded oral sex on a “traumatic” journey to Clackmannanshire.

City centre dealer

A man caught dealing drugs in Stirling city centre in broad daylight has been placed on a curfew.

Leighton McKenzie was spotted by CCTV operators monitoring Murray Place as he handed over wraps in exchange for cash.

Officers caught up with the 26-year-old and found him in possession of four wraps of tablets and some cash.

Prosecutors say the tablets had a street value of £80.

McKenzie, of Strathmore Drive, Cornton, admitted possessing class-C Etizolam with intent to supply on August 21 last year.

His solicitor said he was selling drugs to fund his own habit.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon placed him on a supervision order for 12 months and a restriction of liberty order for 35 weeks.

Threat

A Stirling man who removed a woman’s glasses from her face during a row in front of her children has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Graeme Philliben threw the eyewear during the argument at an address in the St Ninians area of the city.

The woman was attempting to defuse the situation by moving to another room but was followed by the 36-year-old.

His solicitor said he had been drinking at the time.

Philliben admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on June 21.

He was placed on a supervision order for 12 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order for 31 weeks and given a non-harassment order for five years.

