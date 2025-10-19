Stirling court round-up — Weightlift pole attacker and city centre dealer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling court round-up — Weightlift pole attacker and city centre dealer

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Stirling man who attacked a neighbour’s home with a metal weightlifting pole admitted all to police when caught.

Amphon Suphoree told officers he had paid his victim for drugs he never received.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw said: “The accused and the complainer had an argument prior to this offence due to the complainer owing money.

“At 2pm he used his partner’s phone to call regarding the money and was told he would get it the next day.

“He was not happy about that and a short time later the accused went to the complainer’s front door.”

She said the complainer heard a banging noise.

“He looked out the window and saw the accused holding a chrome bar similar to one used as a weightlifting bar.

“The accused held this above his head as if going to hit the door with it and was shouting.”

The man called the police, who traced Suphoree a short time later.

Amphon Suphoree
Amphon Suphoree.

In his reply to being charged, the 36-year-old said: “I went to my neighbour’s house with a metal bar to threaten them because they owed me money.

“I gave them money for Valium but I never got the tablets.”

A defence solicitor said Suphoree had “clear difficulties with drug misuse”.

He said his client had poor mental health and had been unable to access help.

“He’s taken the foolish decision to self-medicate,” he said.

Suphoree admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in the city’s Earlsburn Avenue on September 14.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon placed him on a 12-month supervision order and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Fake taxi driver

A fake taxi driver lurked in a car near a Stirling nightclub and abducted a 22-year-old woman, before driving her to a darkened spot to sexually assault her.

Mahmoud Kalawizada, 32, touched the woman’s thigh, put his hand up her skirt, and demanded oral sex on a “traumatic” journey to Clackmannanshire.

Read the full story here.

Mamhoud Kalawizada
Mamhoud Kalawizada has been remanded.

City centre dealer

A man caught dealing drugs in Stirling city centre in broad daylight has been placed on a curfew.

Leighton McKenzie was spotted by CCTV operators monitoring Murray Place as he handed over wraps in exchange for cash.

Officers caught up with the 26-year-old and found him in possession of four wraps of tablets and some cash.

Prosecutors say the tablets had a street value of £80.

McKenzie, of Strathmore Drive, Cornton, admitted possessing class-C Etizolam with intent to supply on August 21 last year.

His solicitor said he was selling drugs to fund his own habit.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon placed him on a supervision order for 12 months and a restriction of liberty order for 35 weeks.

Threat

A Stirling man who removed a woman’s glasses from her face during a row in front of her children has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Graeme Philliben threw the eyewear during the argument at an address in the St Ninians area of the city.

The woman was attempting to defuse the situation by moving to another room but was followed by the 36-year-old.

His solicitor said he had been drinking at the time.

Philliben admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on June 21.

He was placed on a supervision order for 12 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order for 31 weeks and given a non-harassment order for five years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

