Stirling court round-up — Cheering in court and ‘steaming’

Members of the public cheered in court after a sex offender was jailed for eight months.

Thomas Blain, 48, admitted touching a 13-year-old girl on the leg at the Falkirk Wheel and on a journey to Stirling in October last year.

Elements of the charge were deleted, including an allegation he had touched her private parts.

The Crown accepted not guilty pleas to charges of communicating indecently with the girl by asking her to send him a photo of her breasts and sexually assaulting another teenager in 2017.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney pointed out, in a social work report commissioned for sentencing, Blain denied the offence was sexual and had “pled guilty to minimise distress to his family”.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford said his client now accepts the offence was sexual and is engaging with the authorities.

“He accepts this happened and after that I’m not in a position to give an explanation.”

He said Blain had issues in his background and had previously suffered an aneurysm, making him unfit for unpaid work.

Noting the maximum sentence available was a year in prison, Sheriff O’Mahoney said: “It seems to me your position keeps changing — you tell the social worker one thing and Mr Crawford another.

“I don’t think I can have any confidence you will comply with an order.”

As he jailed Blain for eight months, members of the public shouted “yes” and “taxi for nonce” as he was led to the cells.

Blain was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and banned from contacting his victim for five years.

Nose biter

A man who bit a woman’s nose at a Stirlingshire beauty spot has been admonished.

Mark Macrae assaulted the woman at the Rowardennan car park, on the shores of Loch Lomond, in May this year.

The pair had been in a “toxic” relationship and Macrae, 55, had “no intention” of getting back together with the woman, the court heard.

Macrae, of Falkirk, was warned if he returned to court for a similar offence he ran the risk of imprisonment.

Callander vandal

A vandal who caused hundreds of pounds of damage to a car by hitting the bonnet while in possession of garden loppers has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

John Masters, of Cambusbarron, had earlier been asked to move away after being found loitering with the equipment in a lane off Callander’s Main Street.

He returned when one of the residents who had confronted him tried to leave in his car.

The 41-year-old initially stood at the driver’s door, before moving to the front of the vehicle and hitting the bonnet, leaving dents.

Prosecutors say the damage was valued at £500.

Masters, of Woodside Court, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on July 13.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

‘Steaming’

A motorist suspected of being drunk at the wheel following a failed romantic rendezvous told police “I’m steaming”.

Joe McAteer had planned to spend the night with an old female friend but was kicked out of her Stirlingshire home when her partner announced he was returning.

Fiscal depute Lucy Clark said police were contacted about McAteer sitting in the driver’s seat of his sports car at 12.50am, apparently under the influence of alcohol.

When they arrived, the engine was running and there was an empty bottle of vodka in the vehicle.

The prosecutor said: “He was slurring his words and was unsteady. He made the comment to police officers that he was ‘steaming’ and he failed a roadside breath test.”

At the police station, McAteer refused to undergo a further breath test.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said: “Mr McAteer had met up with a female friend from very, very many years ago and she invited him to her home for the evening.

“They had been drinking with the intention on his part to stay the night. The female friend got a phone call and asked him to leave.

“It seems her partner – which he didn’t know she had – was on his way back unexpectedly.”

He said McAteer, 46, was sitting in the car but was attempting to call someone else for a lift.

McAteer, of Morrison Drive, Whins of Milton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath at Dunfermline police station on August 20.

A plea of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs at an address in Cowie was accepted by the Crown and Sheriff Gosney imposed 10 penalty points and admonished him.

Crowbar attack

A Dunblane man who attacked two people with a crowbar when he was a teenager has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Aiden Lewis left the pair severely injured after repeatedly striking them in an attack on the town’s Charles Street in October 2023.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by attempting to force entry to a property there.

The now-21-year-old was handed 200 hours unpaid work and placed on a supervision order for 12 months.

