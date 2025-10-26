Stirling court round-up — Cheering in court and ‘steaming’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirling court round-up — Cheering in court and ‘steaming’

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Members of the public cheered in court after a sex offender was jailed for eight months.

Thomas Blain, 48, admitted touching a 13-year-old girl on the leg at the Falkirk Wheel and on a journey to Stirling in October last year.

Elements of the charge were deleted, including an allegation he had touched her private parts.

The Crown accepted not guilty pleas to charges of communicating indecently with the girl by asking her to send him a photo of her breasts and sexually assaulting another teenager in 2017.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney pointed out, in a social work report commissioned for sentencing, Blain denied the offence was sexual and had “pled guilty to minimise distress to his family”.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford said his client now accepts the offence was sexual and is engaging with the authorities.

“He accepts this happened and after that I’m not in a position to give an explanation.”

He said Blain had issues in his background and had previously suffered an aneurysm, making him unfit for unpaid work.

Thomas Blain
Thomas Blain was jailed.

Noting the maximum sentence available was a year in prison, Sheriff O’Mahoney said: “It seems to me your position keeps changing — you tell the social worker one thing and Mr Crawford another.

“I don’t think I can have any confidence you will comply with an order.”

As he jailed Blain for eight months, members of the public shouted “yes” and “taxi for nonce” as he was led to the cells.

Blain was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and banned from contacting his victim for five years.

Nose biter

A man who bit a woman’s nose at a Stirlingshire beauty spot has been admonished.

Mark Macrae assaulted the woman at the Rowardennan car park, on the shores of Loch Lomond, in May this year.

The pair had been in a “toxic” relationship and Macrae, 55, had “no intention” of getting back together with the woman, the court heard.

Mark Macrae
Mark Macrae.

Macrae, of Falkirk, was warned if he returned to court for a similar offence he ran the risk of imprisonment.

Callander vandal

A vandal who caused hundreds of pounds of damage to a car by hitting the bonnet while in possession of garden loppers has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

John Masters, of Cambusbarron, had earlier been asked to move away after being found loitering with the equipment in a lane off Callander’s Main Street.

He returned when one of the residents who had confronted him tried to leave in his car.

The 41-year-old initially stood at the driver’s door, before moving to the front of the vehicle and hitting the bonnet, leaving dents.

Prosecutors say the damage was valued at £500.

Masters, of Woodside Court, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on July 13.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

‘Steaming’

A motorist suspected of being drunk at the wheel following a failed romantic rendezvous told police “I’m steaming”.

Joe McAteer had planned to spend the night with an old female friend but was kicked out of her Stirlingshire home when her partner announced he was returning.

Fiscal depute Lucy Clark said police were contacted about McAteer sitting in the driver’s seat of his sports car at 12.50am, apparently under the influence of alcohol.

When they arrived, the engine was running and there was an empty bottle of vodka in the vehicle.

The prosecutor said: “He was slurring his words and was unsteady. He made the comment to police officers that he was ‘steaming’ and he failed a roadside breath test.”

At the police station, McAteer refused to undergo a further breath test.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said: “Mr McAteer had met up with a female friend from very, very many years ago and she invited him to her home for the evening.

“They had been drinking with the intention on his part to stay the night. The female friend got a phone call and asked him to leave.

“It seems her partner – which he didn’t know she had – was on his way back unexpectedly.”

He said McAteer, 46, was sitting in the car but was attempting to call someone else for a lift.

McAteer, of Morrison Drive, Whins of Milton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath at Dunfermline police station on August 20.

A plea of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs at an address in Cowie was accepted by the Crown and Sheriff Gosney imposed 10 penalty points and admonished him.

Crowbar attack

A Dunblane man who attacked two people with a crowbar when he was a teenager has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Aiden Lewis left the pair severely injured after repeatedly striking them in an attack on the town’s Charles Street in October 2023.

Aidan Lewis
Aidan Lewis.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by attempting to force entry to a property there.

The now-21-year-old was handed 200 hours unpaid work and placed on a supervision order for 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David MacDonald. Image: Facebook
Man flung road sign 'like a frisbee' into Perth chicken shop
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 16-times limit drug-driver and a desperate thief
Simon Buck
Shamed prison dog handler refused to apologise for sex assault at HMP Perth
Perth Sheriff Court
Father and son in court over alleged gun scare at Perth secondary school
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Beard ripped and hair pulled out
Dundee protest
Dundee court to debate whether migrants are protected group under hate crime laws
Kyle McGrath
Jailed Stirlingshire man got illegal stun gun to use on himself in TikTok videos
Eyyup Bugaakca
Rogue builder admits stealing £19k from Montrose takeaway bosses
David Owen
Victim of alleged fire attack sentenced for Perth cannabis operation
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Lidl hate crime and XL Bully attack