Fake Stirling taxi driver behind bars after trial for ‘public protection’

A fake taxi driver lurked in a car near a Stirling nightclub and abducted a 22-year-old woman, before driving her to a darkened spot to sexually assault her.

Mahmoud Kalawizada, 32, from Syria, touched the woman’s thigh, put his hand up her skirt, and demanded oral sex on a “traumatic” journey to Clackmannanshire.

A court heard Kalawizada, who held no taxi licence, had parked his dark blue, unmarked BMW in a loading bay next to an official taxi rank in Stirling town centre, near the city’s Fubar nightclub, at around 1am.

His victim, who was looking for a cab home after a night out, told a jury she assumed his car was a taxi and asked Kalawizada if he was “booked”.

He said he was not and she gave her address, before getting into the front passenger seat because the rear doors “appeared to be locked”.

Instead of taking her home, Kalawizada drove her to Tillicoultry, making two unscheduled stops on the way — once at a McDonald’s and then to demand a sex act to settle the fare.

He eventually turned into a darkened residential road.

His victim, a shop manager, said: “I was terrified because it wasn’t where I lived.”

Sexual assault

Kalawizada stopped the car and she heard a “click” she thought came from the doors being child-locked.

She told the jury she tried to get out but could not open her door and Kalawizada stroked her hair and tried to climb over the central console to straddle her.

He pulled up her skirt and put his hand on her upper thigh.

She said: “I screamed as loud as I could to try to get someone’s attention.

“I think my loud scream scared him because I then managed to get the door open and I got out.”

Kalawizada drove off while the crying victim phoned her boyfriend, who came to collect her.

She said: “I couldn’t comprehend what had happened. It was very traumatic.”

Police were called and checked CCTV cameras where the attack occurred.

A sound recording – played in court – captured a “high pitched scream” followed by woman’s voice “whimpering” at 1.56 am, corroborating the victim’s account.

Denials

Stirling Council confirmed Kalawizada was not a licensed taxi driver.

Kalawizada, now of North London but living in Stirling at the time, had denied sexual assault, abduction and using his car for hire or reward without insurance on August 14 2022.

Giving evidence in Arabic through an interpreter, he claimed he had been in Stirling town centre after having dinner with friends when the woman had approached him and asked for a lift.

He said he had agreed because he “felt sorry for her” but denied touching her or making sexual remarks.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court, at the end of a three-day trial, jurors took less than 90 minutes to find him guilty of all charges.

‘Danger to public’

Sheriff Craig Harris remanded him in custody until sentencing on November 19.

Explaining his decision to revoke bail, he told Kalawizada he had been convicted of “predatory sexual behaviour against a young woman”.

He said: “That conviction involved the deception to her of being a taxi driver… and shows the danger to the public that you present.”

Sheriff Harris said the Appeal Court had stated previously that those who preyed on young women requiring a taxi and then sexually assaulted them “should be in no doubt that the courts will take a very serious view”.

He added: “You require to be remanded as there is a substantial risk of you committing further offences if granted bail.”

Defence advocate John Brannigan said first offender Kalawizada worked part-time as an upholsterer, and though he now lived in London, he still has family in Stirling.

