Friday court round-up — Sentenced 8 years after guilty plea

A cannabis grower caught with almost £20,000 worth of the drug in his former Fife home has finally been brought to justice – more than EIGHT years after pleading guilty.

Daniel Matheson managed to repeatedly dodge sentencing, despite admitting the offence from the outset in June 2017.

He pled guilty to producing the Class B drug at an address on North Street, Kettlebridge, on February 23 2017.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the cannabis plants recovered had a maximum potential yield of £19,400.

Matheson, now of Blackpool, repeatedly moved address but finally appeared in the dock for sentencing.

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered the 43-year-old to perform 120 hours of unpaid work, having heard he had not committed any offences since.

Took advantage

A paedophile drug-dealer from Angus is facing a return to prison after he admitted having sex with an underage girl. Lewis Webster, 26, had repeated sexual encounters with the child over four months in Angus.

Pervert breach

A former care worker caught with sick child abuse images has admitted breaching his community payback order.

Alhough he was told his offending “could merit” a prison sentence, Arbroath pervert David Cook was placed on a three-year order after admitting taking or making obscene files.

Cook was placed on the sex offenders register and under supervision, told to comply with conduct requirements and a rehab programme and had his phone confiscated.

He was subsequently struck off by the Scottish Social Services Council.

Almost midway through his sentence, Cook returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit failing to comply with its terms.

The court heard Cook’s engagement was “superficial”, his work with the Tay Project had been “disappointing” and he had slept in when he was due to attend appointments.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He accepts the assessment by the social worker of pushing the limits. The flavour seems to be there’s enough to keep going.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered a fresh review of Cook’s order in January.

He told the paedophile: “I hope this has been a wake-up call because the nature of the offending and the nature of the order, it’s absolutely vital that you comply with this.

“Social work are prepared to continue working with you but it’s a two-way street, you need to play your part. I expect to see a markedly improved report.”

Roofer guilty of killing

A Montrose roofer has been found guilty of killing another man at a builders merchants yard in a row over money. Rodney Shaw, 52, was convicted by a jury of the culpable homicide of father-of-four David McGuinness, 30, in Stonehaven in September 2023.

Ferry headbutt bid

A man who tried to headbutt a police sergeant in Broughty Ferry while high on cocaine has been fined more than a week’s wages.

Grant Low assaulted two officers and hurled abuse at them on the last Friday before Christmas 2024.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Low and a friend were walking on Fort Street at around 10.45pm when they passed the officers.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “When coming alongside each other, the accused suddenly lunged his head towards the officer, narrowly missing her head.”

Low, of Blairgowrie, was grabbed and he shouted slurs before being placed in a police van.

The 31-year-old, who had cocaine worth up to £50 in his possession, then tried to strike another PC on the head.

It was revealed Low, who often works away, earns around £1,000 per week and would not be suitable for unpaid work or a tag.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “Your conduct was precisely the type of conduct the public expect to be treated seriously.

“You acted utterly appallingly towards police officers while under the influence of substances.”

Low was fined a total of £1,040.

Sheriff’s blast

Elizabeth Reid, who drove with cocaine in her system when she crashed head-on into another car in a coastal Fife village was blasted by a sheriff for showing “no insight whatsoever” into her offending.

Unpaid work

A 34-year-old man convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine has been given a nine-month tagging order and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Callum Walker was found guilty by a jury of the offending at Kinnoull Street, Perth, on June 23 2021.

He was found with more than 48g of the class A drug.

Walker, of Cambuslang, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, where his defence lawyer highlighted a “positive” pre-sentencing report.

The solicitor said her client “truly has turned his life around” since the offending, the catalyst for which had been his own drug misuse following a family member’s death.

The lawyer said remorseful Walker is now in a full-time office-based job for a renewable energy company.

Sentencing, Sheriff Krista Johnston said Walker was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine in excess of what was personal use but acknowledged she heard no further evidence of any particular supply operation.

She noted the offence was four years ago and Walker’s reference from his employer is “nothing short of glowing” in its terms.

