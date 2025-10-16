Former lawyer handed another driving ban after breaking Perthshire dog walker’s fingers in reverse collision

A former child protection solicitor has been disqualified from driving again after running over a dog walker in Comrie.

Suzanne Blair struck her victim while reversing out of a riverside lane, breaking one finger and crushing another.

The 59-year-old thought she had struck a dog.

Since the collision last autumn, Blair has received a separate driving ban for another matter and is under social work supervision.

Knocked victim down

Before a trial scheduled to take place at Perth Sheriff Court, Blair pled guilty to causing serious injury by driving carelessly on Ancaster Lane in Comrie.

She admitted that on September 25 last year, she failed to keep a proper lookout and reversed her car into Christine Campbell, 64.

Fiscal depute Elaine Sym said: “It was around 4pm on a Sunday afternoon, the locus being a lane leading to the River Earn.

“The complainer had been walking her dog in the area and noticed the accused coming out of the cottage, getting into her car then reversing quickly, knocking her to the floor and taking her underneath the vehicle.

“The car drove a short distance towards the main road then stopped.”

Ms Sym continued: “The accused got out, then walked back towards the lady, repeatedly saying, ‘I didn’t see you’.

“The complainer was in pain and shock and didn’t do anything at the time to report the incident.

“She sought medical attention two days later and was confirmed to have a broken left pinky finger and a crushed fourth finger.

“The complainer went on holiday thereafter, came back after a month and at that point reported matters to police.”

At the time, Blair told police she was “not guilty”.

Low speed crash

Defence solicitor Kirsty Watson said: “She accepts that she should have given more care and attention to whoever was walking behind her.

“Where the parking space is – it’s a long road she needs to reverse out of.

“She tells me she was going around two to five miles an hour.

“The only way to get out is to reverse.

“She initially thought she had hit a dog, she exited the vehicle straight away after contact and went to her aid.

“She has contributed to society, she was a child protection solicitor for a number of years. When she had to give that up, she turned to alcohol.”

Monetary penalty

Sentencing had been deferred for Blair to be interviewed by social workers.

The court heard Blair, of Braco, is currently under social work supervision and received a 16-month driving ban in May this year.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke fined her £715 altogether and banned her from driving for a year.

He said: “Obviously it’s a serious matter where an accident takes place and somebody’s injured.

“I would normally consider the imposition of a period of unpaid work. That’s not appropriate in your case.”

