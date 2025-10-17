Police in Perthshire found illegal spray stashed by Dundee ‘gangster’

A “gangster” money lender from Dundee stashed illegal incapacitant spray at his mother’s house in Perthshire.

The house in Crieff was raided as part of a police drugs swoop three-and-a-half years ago.

But the illicit substance officers actually found was pelargonic acid vanillylamide, better known as PAVA, which is outlawed under firearms legislation.

James McPhee was spared a return to jail, having served time behind bars for trying to extort two women in the months either side of the raid.

Firearm find

Perth Sheriff Court heard police went to McPhee’s mother’s home to execute a drugs search warrant on June 11 2021.

McPhee was not there but officers discovered a PAVA can in the living room.

They found McPhee’s DNA on the edges, the push button and the flip safety cover of the spray canister.

When he was later interviewed by police, he explained he regularly stayed with his mother.

Sentenced

Ahead of a jury trial scheduled to take place in September, McPhee admitted the offence, a breach of the Firearms Act 1968, which prohibits weapons designed or adapted for the discharge of noxious liquids or gases.

At the time, he was on bail in connection with another firearms-related allegation, for which a sheriff has since found there was no case to answer.

The court heard McPhee began offending aged 16 when he was convicted of wilful fire-raising.

He has also accrued convictions for breaching bail and other court orders, culpable and reckless conduct, malicious mischief and dishonesty.

Sentencing had been deferred for McPhee, 32, to be interviewed by social workers.

Sheriff William Wood ordered him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a curfew, keeping him within his home at Craigie Drive in Dundee overnight for the next six months.

Threatening racket

McPhee has already served an 18-month prison sentence for trying to extort two people in April and August 2021.

The self-described “f***ing gangster” used social media to advertise his amateur money-lending services to Crieff residents in financial hardship.

One victim was struggling financially and the other was a vulnerable adult with learning difficulties.

When they were unable to pay back twice the amount they owed, he made violent threats against them and their families.

