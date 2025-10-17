Police in Perthshire found illegal spray stashed by Dundee ‘gangster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Police in Perthshire found illegal spray stashed by Dundee ‘gangster’

James McPhee's mum's house in Crieff was raided by police looking for drugs but officers instead found the banned spray.

By Ross Gardiner
James McPhee
James McPhee appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A “gangster” money lender from Dundee stashed illegal incapacitant spray at his mother’s house in Perthshire.

The house in Crieff was raided as part of a police drugs swoop three-and-a-half years ago.

But the illicit substance officers actually found was pelargonic acid vanillylamide, better known as PAVA, which is outlawed under firearms legislation.

James McPhee was spared a return to jail, having served time behind bars for trying to extort two women in the months either side of the raid.

Firearm find

Perth Sheriff Court heard police went to McPhee’s mother’s home to execute a drugs search warrant on June 11 2021.

McPhee was not there but officers discovered a PAVA can in the living room.

They found McPhee’s DNA on the edges, the push button and the flip safety cover of the spray canister.

When he was later interviewed by police, he explained he regularly stayed with his mother.

Sentenced

Ahead of a jury trial scheduled to take place in September, McPhee admitted the offence, a breach of the Firearms Act 1968, which prohibits weapons designed or adapted for the discharge of noxious liquids or gases.

At the time, he was on bail in connection with another firearms-related allegation, for which a sheriff has since found there was no case to answer.

The court heard McPhee began offending aged 16 when he was convicted of wilful fire-raising.

He has also accrued convictions for breaching bail and other court orders, culpable and reckless conduct, malicious mischief and dishonesty.

Sentencing had been deferred for McPhee, 32, to be interviewed by social workers.

Sheriff William Wood ordered him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a curfew, keeping him within his home at Craigie Drive in Dundee overnight for the next six months.

Threatening racket

McPhee has already served an 18-month prison sentence for trying to extort two people in April and August 2021.

The self-described “f***ing gangster” used social media to advertise his amateur money-lending services to Crieff residents in financial hardship.

One victim was struggling financially and the other was a vulnerable adult with learning difficulties.

When they were unable to pay back twice the amount they owed, he made violent threats against them and their families.

