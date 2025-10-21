Woman who preyed on Dundee pensioners guilty of killing 97-year-old

A woman who preyed on elderly people in Dundee has been found guilty of killing a frail 97-year-old pensioner in an attack at his home.

Tandy Swinton, 44, was acquitted of the murder of William Lambie but convicted of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

It was revealed after the jury returned its verdict, Swinton had previously targeted her assault victim and others.

On the day she killed him, she had entered his flat in Dryburgh Gardens and demanded money, before pushing him to the floor, where he fractured his thigh.

Mr Lambie was taken to Ninewells after the April 15 assault and medics operated but he died about five weeks later, on May 22.

After returning the verdict, the jury at the High Court in Edinburgh heard Swinton has amassed 26 previous convictions, including for drugs offences, theft, shoplifting, breaching bail anti-social behaviour legislation and assault and robbery.

Mr Lambie was previously a victim of Swinton when he was attacked at his home on April 20 2020.

She told him she had a knife and threatened to stab and kill him before robbing him of £100.

She was jailed for three years.

She was jailed again for 18 months after demanding another Dryburgh Gardens pensioner, Margaret Chalmers — then aged 81 but now deceased — go with her to a bank and withdraw £300 on November 11 2022.

She was banned from entering sheltered housing complexes in Dundee – a ban she promptly ignored.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson KC acknowledged on Tuesday a jail sentence of “great significance” would be imposed this time.

The court heard from friends of Mr Lambie, a Jehovah’s Witness, who said he was sociable and intelligent.

However, this changed after the incident in which he was injured.

By the time he died – having been moved from hospital to end-of-life nursing home care – he weighed just five stone and had expressed anxiety about returning home.

The trial judge, Lord Harrower, said: “I am well aware that no sentence of this court can alleviate the suffering currently being felt by those closest to Mr Lambie.”

The judge said to Swinton: “I am concerned, from not least the extensive record of previous convictions which has been tendered this morning, that your offending has increased in severity in most recent years.”

He made reference to the earlier crimes against Mr Lambie and Miss Chalmers and said it was clear her offending has become “much more serious”.

He told jurors: “It has been a very serious case and, in some respects, a very distressing one.”

Lord Harrower continued the case for the preparation of a background report, remanded Swinton in custody and deferred sentencing to the High Court in Glasgow later this year.

