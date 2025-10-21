Woman who preyed on Dundee pensioners guilty of killing 97-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Woman who preyed on Dundee pensioners guilty of killing 97-year-old

Tandy Swinton was acquitted of murder but found guilty of culpable homicide.

By James Mulholland
Tandy Swinton
Tandy Swinton. Image: Facebook

A woman who preyed on elderly people in Dundee has been found guilty of killing a frail 97-year-old pensioner in an attack at his home.

Tandy Swinton, 44, was acquitted of the murder of William Lambie but convicted of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

It was revealed after the jury returned its verdict, Swinton had previously targeted her assault victim and others.

On the day she killed him, she had entered his flat in Dryburgh Gardens and demanded money, before pushing him to the floor, where he fractured his thigh.

Mr Lambie was taken to Ninewells after the April 15 assault and medics operated but he died about five weeks later, on May 22.

Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee
The man was said to have been murdered at an address in Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee. Image: Google

After returning the verdict, the jury at the High Court in Edinburgh heard Swinton has amassed 26 previous convictions, including for drugs offences, theft, shoplifting, breaching bail anti-social behaviour legislation and assault and robbery.

Mr Lambie was previously a victim of Swinton when he was attacked at his home on April 20 2020.

She told him she had a knife and threatened to stab and kill him before robbing him of £100.

She was jailed for three years.

She was jailed again for 18 months after demanding another Dryburgh Gardens pensioner, Margaret Chalmers —  then aged 81 but now deceased — go with her to a bank and withdraw £300 on November 11 2022.

She was banned from entering sheltered housing complexes in Dundee – a ban she promptly ignored.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson KC acknowledged on Tuesday a jail sentence of “great significance” would be imposed this time.

Tandy Swinton
Tandy Swinton was found guilty. Image: Facebook.

The court heard from friends of Mr Lambie, a Jehovah’s Witness, who said he was sociable and intelligent.

However, this changed after the incident in which he was injured.

By the time he died – having been moved from hospital to end-of-life nursing home care – he weighed just five stone and had expressed anxiety about returning home.

The trial judge, Lord Harrower, said: “I am well aware that no sentence of this court can alleviate the suffering currently being felt by those closest to Mr Lambie.”

Edinburgh High Court
Swinton was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The judge said to Swinton: “I am concerned, from not least the extensive record of previous convictions which has been tendered this morning, that your offending has increased in severity in most recent years.”

He made reference to the earlier crimes against Mr Lambie and Miss Chalmers and said it was clear her offending has become “much more serious”.

He told jurors: “It has been a very serious case and, in some respects, a very distressing one.”

Lord Harrower continued the case for the preparation of a background report, remanded Swinton in custody and deferred sentencing to the High Court in Glasgow later this year.

