Monday court round-up — WhatsApp, an axe and some foolishness

An abusive ex-boyfriend changed his WhatsApp profile to an indecent image of his former partner.

Thomas O’Brien, of Dundee, admitted harassing the woman while they were in a relationship, which ended in 2022.

The 38-year-old pled guilty to punching a hole in a wall, locking her out of a property, and using an intimate image of her as his public profile.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman later saved O’Brien’s number in her phone as “P***k”.

A sheriff was asked to make a judgement on whether there was a significant sexual element to O’Brien’s behaviour, which would have led to him being placed on the sex offenders register.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said it was O’Brien’s position he uploaded the picture for use with specific contacts, a feature WhatsApp allows.

“Mr O’Brien says he kept the profile picture for communications between him and her.

“There’s nothing to suggest anyone else did see it.

“She obviously believed this would be able to be viewed by anyone who communicated with Mr O’Brien.”

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith ordered O’Brien to perform 225 hours of unpaid work.

He was made subject to the Caledonian Programme for domestic offenders for 24 months and a five-year non-harassment order.

Ruling on the significant sexual element, the sheriff said: “Now that I have seen the screenshots, it pushes me in entirely the opposite direction.

“She has changed your name in her contacts to you being a p***k and you have uploaded (the image) to your profile picture and engaged in an argument backwards and forwards.

“You definitely set about to upset her because of the breakdown of the relationship.

“Whether you are a deviant that requires public protection and you being on the register, I am strongly of the view that you are not.

“I am satisfied there’s not a significant sexual aspect to your offending.”

Stalker terror

A stalker from Dundee hounded his former partner for weeks, before threatening to torch her car and murder her. Jamie Harding, 34, later jumped on the windscreen of another woman’s car in a violent rage in the city centre. The thug – who has almost 80 previous convictions – is back behind bars after pleading guilty to domestic abuse offences committed between May and October last year.

Axe and plank

A 29-year-old ended up in tears after striking another man in the head with an axe in a Cardenden rammy.

Daniel Parish used the blunt end of the weapon during the assault in Carden Avenue on August 11 this year.

His accomplice, Harry Ritchie, 28, used a piece of wood to strike another man’s head during the incident.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, the pair appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to assault to injury and possessing offensive weapons.

The court heard three people went to an address in the street, where Parish and Ritchie were, and there was a disagreement, which spilled over into violence.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat said Parish was seen with a long-handled axe and Ritchie had a long plank of wood.

Both swung their weapons, understood to be picked up from the garden, striking their victims on the head.

The axe victim suffered a “bump” on his head and Ritchie’s target had a laceration below his right eye, bruising to his back and scratches on his head.

Defence lawyers pointed out the trio attended the house with a certain demeanour and both were assaulted afterwards.

Solicitor Chris Sneddon said Parish “foolishly” picked up the axe and used the blunt side of it, causing minimal injury.

He said Parish, of White Avenue, Leven, “was found crying after the event because of his own actions and what happened to him.”

First offender Ritchie, of Carden Avenue, suffered an ankle injury and was in hospital for two days, his lawyer said.

Sheriff Krista Johnston placed them each under offender supervision for nine months, as part of a community payback order.

CCTV snares predator

Footage from a Women’s Aid security camera helped bring to justice a dangerous predator who sexually assaulted a lone female near a Dundee park. Kieran Edwards was masked and dressed in black when he targeted a vulnerable, defenceless woman in the early hours of the morning near Dudhope Park.

‘Foolish’ decision

St Andrews student Sebastian Filho, who drunkenly reversed his car at speed towards another vehicle, has been fined £570 and banned from driving for 13 months.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he made the five-minute drive from the town centre to his flat on Balfour Place after leaving a gathering at around 1am on February 13.

He got into his car on St Mary’s Place but another driver believed he was drunk and drove behind him on South Street.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said: “Whilst on South Street, the accused has stopped his vehicle then reversed at speed causing the car behind him to have to take action to avoid a collision.

“The accused’s vehicle has then driven off.”

Filho was followed and he eventually stopped before the police were contacted and he underwent a blood test.

The 23-year-old’s eyes had been glazed, he was slurring his speech and alcohol could be detected from the vehicle.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system (152mgs/ 50).

Solicitor David Duncan said Filho intended to walk home but made the “very foolish” decision to take the car.

