Creep snared by Women’s Aid footage after assaulting lone female in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Creep snared by Women’s Aid footage after assaulting lone female in Dundee

Kieron Edwards is awaiting sentence after a jury found him guilty.

By Ciaran Shanks
Kieron Edwards
Kieron Edwards, pictured in 2019.

Footage from a Women’s Aid security camera helped bring to justice a dangerous predator who sexually assaulted a lone female near a Dundee park.

Kieran Edwards was masked and dressed in black when he targeted a vulnerable, defenceless woman in the early hours of the morning near Dudhope Park.

His victim could not identify him because of his face covering and DNA evidence proved inconclusive.

But Edwards was eventually snared after a camera above the Women’s Aid base on Blinshall Street captured him running out of the park without the covering.

The 28-year-old claimed he was trying to help the woman, who he alleged tried to steal his wallet.

However, jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court saw through Edwards’ lies and convicted him of sexually assaulting the woman on February 12.

Edwards, remanded at HMP Perth, cut an emotionless figure throughout his trial and that demeanour remained as he was led to the cells after the verdict was passed.

Ring doorbell footage from his Dens Road home was also his undoing as it showed him returning after the attack and leaving again 10 minutes later in different clothing.

Squirming in court

The woman was touched indecently by Edwards, who pulled at her, put his arm around her chest and threw her to the ground after she desperately kicked out at him.

His victim, who had taken sleeping medication, had walked from Douglas late at night after a row with her partner and was close to her father’s house before being accosted by Edwards.

She felt like someone was following her near the Albert Street and Arbroath Road area.

Detailed mapping and CCTV tracing produced by police showed Edwards, who claimed he was on a walk to “clear his head”, changed direction after noticing his victim.

The predator squirmed under questioning from prosecutor Joanne Ritchie and repeatedly refused to answer a specific question.

She said: “Do you think it’s appropriate to approach a young female walking home at night, on her own, who doesn’t know you, while wearing a face covering?”

Jittery Edwards replied: “She didn’t give any impression that it alarmed her that I approached her.

“I didn’t see what the issue was.”

‘I’m not going to forget’

Edwards denied hiding in the park after the attack, claiming he was spooked by voices and believed he was being chased.

Footage captured him running out from trees, jumping over a wall onto Lochee Road and down Blinshall Street.

In his evidence, Edwards claimed of his victim he was “looking out for her safety” before walking away after alleging she tried to steal his wallet.

He said: “There’s only so much you can help someone.”

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe had asked the woman in pre-recorded evidence whether she could have been mistaken about the incident.

She said: “No, you know when somebody touches your body.

“You never forget it. You never forget where his hands were.

“Medication or not, I’m not going to forget.”

Past crimes

Edwards was convicted of sexual assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was charged with intending to rape her but this was deleted from the indictment by the jury.

In 2017, Edwards received 27 months in custody for an assault with a stun gun and was given unpaid work for his part in a £5,000 raid on a Dundee pub in 2019.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared and placed Edwards on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jamie Harding
Dundee stalker hounded ex-partner and threatened murder
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Weightlift pole attacker and city centre dealer
Misted windscreen careless driver
Careless Kirkcaldy care home worker could be forced from UK over 'misty windscreen' crash
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sentenced 8 years after guilty plea
Post Thumbnail
Montrose roofer guilty of killing man in builders yard fight
Mamhoud Kalawizada
Fake Stirling taxi driver behind bars after trial for 'public protection'
James McPhee
Police in Perthshire found illegal spray stashed by Dundee 'gangster'
Elizabeth Reid
Sheriff blasts Fife cocaine crash driver with 'no insight whatsoever' into offending
Lewis Webster
Angus paedophile admits to having sex with underage girl several times in his home
Rodney Shaw
Jury urged to acquit Montrose roofer of killing after 'trial by VAR'