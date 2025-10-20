Creep snared by Women’s Aid footage after assaulting lone female in Dundee

Footage from a Women’s Aid security camera helped bring to justice a dangerous predator who sexually assaulted a lone female near a Dundee park.

Kieran Edwards was masked and dressed in black when he targeted a vulnerable, defenceless woman in the early hours of the morning near Dudhope Park.

His victim could not identify him because of his face covering and DNA evidence proved inconclusive.

But Edwards was eventually snared after a camera above the Women’s Aid base on Blinshall Street captured him running out of the park without the covering.

The 28-year-old claimed he was trying to help the woman, who he alleged tried to steal his wallet.

However, jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court saw through Edwards’ lies and convicted him of sexually assaulting the woman on February 12.

Edwards, remanded at HMP Perth, cut an emotionless figure throughout his trial and that demeanour remained as he was led to the cells after the verdict was passed.

Ring doorbell footage from his Dens Road home was also his undoing as it showed him returning after the attack and leaving again 10 minutes later in different clothing.

Squirming in court

The woman was touched indecently by Edwards, who pulled at her, put his arm around her chest and threw her to the ground after she desperately kicked out at him.

His victim, who had taken sleeping medication, had walked from Douglas late at night after a row with her partner and was close to her father’s house before being accosted by Edwards.

She felt like someone was following her near the Albert Street and Arbroath Road area.

Detailed mapping and CCTV tracing produced by police showed Edwards, who claimed he was on a walk to “clear his head”, changed direction after noticing his victim.

The predator squirmed under questioning from prosecutor Joanne Ritchie and repeatedly refused to answer a specific question.

She said: “Do you think it’s appropriate to approach a young female walking home at night, on her own, who doesn’t know you, while wearing a face covering?”

Jittery Edwards replied: “She didn’t give any impression that it alarmed her that I approached her.

“I didn’t see what the issue was.”

‘I’m not going to forget’

Edwards denied hiding in the park after the attack, claiming he was spooked by voices and believed he was being chased.

Footage captured him running out from trees, jumping over a wall onto Lochee Road and down Blinshall Street.

In his evidence, Edwards claimed of his victim he was “looking out for her safety” before walking away after alleging she tried to steal his wallet.

He said: “There’s only so much you can help someone.”

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe had asked the woman in pre-recorded evidence whether she could have been mistaken about the incident.

She said: “No, you know when somebody touches your body.

“You never forget it. You never forget where his hands were.

“Medication or not, I’m not going to forget.”

Past crimes

Edwards was convicted of sexual assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was charged with intending to rape her but this was deleted from the indictment by the jury.

In 2017, Edwards received 27 months in custody for an assault with a stun gun and was given unpaid work for his part in a £5,000 raid on a Dundee pub in 2019.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared and placed Edwards on the sex offenders register.

