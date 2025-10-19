Dundee stalker hounded ex-partner and threatened murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee stalker hounded ex-partner and threatened murder

Jamie Harding has now racked up 80 convictions and has been jailed.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jamie Harding
Jamie Harding. Image: Facebook

A stalker from Dundee hounded his former partner for weeks, before threatening to torch her car and murder her.

Jamie Harding, 34, later jumped on the windscreen of another woman’s car in a violent rage in the city centre.

The thug – who has almost 80 previous convictions – is back behind bars after pleading guilty to domestic abuse offences committed between May and October last year.

Bombarded with calls

Harding’s first victim had been in a relationship with him for two-and-a-half years which ended in 2024.

She was bombarded with dozens of calls – including from ‘No Caller ID’ – and threatening voicemails.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Harding called 40 times between 7.15pm and 11.45pm on June 28 last year.

He made reference to having an intimate video of the woman, which she believed had been deleted.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “The voicemails included threats to smash up her vehicle, threats that her car would go up in flames.

“He said ‘I’ll take the face right off you’, ‘your mum’s going to miss you’ and ‘I’m going to murder you’.”

Jumped on car

Harding got together with a new partner but she was terrorised just four weeks into the relationship.

He jumped on her car on Seagate and repeatedly stamped on it.

She was nearby and witnessed Harding’s actions and the damage he caused.

Harding, of Dundee, previously pled guilty to stalking the first woman and breaching bail conditions by contacting her, as well as damaging the other woman’s car and leaving abusive voicemails.

Domestic offending features heavily in Harding’s criminal record with his most recent conviction coming in April 2024, for which he was placed on a tag for 66 days.

‘Put simply, I cannot trust you’

Solicitor advocate Billy Watt said his client had been going through a “difficult time” during the offences and has recently been diagnosed with heart disease, which killed his father.

He urged Sheriff Gregor Murray to place Harding on the lengthy Caledonian Programme, which aims to prevent men from committing further domestic abuse.

The sheriff told Harding: “I recognise you were having a difficult time in your life at the time but what they essentially amount to is a course of conduct towards two helpless females.

“You now have 78 previous convictions.

“There is a substantial number of breaches of bail, failures to attend court and breaching court orders.

“Put simply, I cannot trust you to complete a community-based order.”

Harding was sentenced to nine months in prison and made subject to non-harassment orders lasting five years.

