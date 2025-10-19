Dundee stalker hounded ex-partner and threatened murder

A stalker from Dundee hounded his former partner for weeks, before threatening to torch her car and murder her.

Jamie Harding, 34, later jumped on the windscreen of another woman’s car in a violent rage in the city centre.

The thug – who has almost 80 previous convictions – is back behind bars after pleading guilty to domestic abuse offences committed between May and October last year.

Bombarded with calls

Harding’s first victim had been in a relationship with him for two-and-a-half years which ended in 2024.

She was bombarded with dozens of calls – including from ‘No Caller ID’ – and threatening voicemails.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Harding called 40 times between 7.15pm and 11.45pm on June 28 last year.

He made reference to having an intimate video of the woman, which she believed had been deleted.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “The voicemails included threats to smash up her vehicle, threats that her car would go up in flames.

“He said ‘I’ll take the face right off you’, ‘your mum’s going to miss you’ and ‘I’m going to murder you’.”

Jumped on car

Harding got together with a new partner but she was terrorised just four weeks into the relationship.

He jumped on her car on Seagate and repeatedly stamped on it.

She was nearby and witnessed Harding’s actions and the damage he caused.

Harding, of Dundee, previously pled guilty to stalking the first woman and breaching bail conditions by contacting her, as well as damaging the other woman’s car and leaving abusive voicemails.

Domestic offending features heavily in Harding’s criminal record with his most recent conviction coming in April 2024, for which he was placed on a tag for 66 days.

‘Put simply, I cannot trust you’

Solicitor advocate Billy Watt said his client had been going through a “difficult time” during the offences and has recently been diagnosed with heart disease, which killed his father.

He urged Sheriff Gregor Murray to place Harding on the lengthy Caledonian Programme, which aims to prevent men from committing further domestic abuse.

The sheriff told Harding: “I recognise you were having a difficult time in your life at the time but what they essentially amount to is a course of conduct towards two helpless females.

“You now have 78 previous convictions.

“There is a substantial number of breaches of bail, failures to attend court and breaching court orders.

“Put simply, I cannot trust you to complete a community-based order.”

Harding was sentenced to nine months in prison and made subject to non-harassment orders lasting five years.

