Home News Courts

Montrose roofer guilty of killing man in builders yard fight

Rodney Shaw stood trial for four days and the jury returned its verdict on Friday afternoon.

By Jamie Ross
Post Thumbnail

A Montrose roofer has been found guilty of killing another man at a builders merchants yard in a row over money.

Rodney Shaw, 52, was convicted by a jury of the culpable homicide of father-of-four David McGuinness in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in Stonehaven on the morning of September 26 2023.

The two men had become embroiled in an argument over cash at the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate after Mr McGuinness, a 30-year-old roughcaster from Inverurie, approached Shaw about the money.

Shaw was accused of attacking Mr McGuinness at the scene, which resulted in him suffering a cardiac arrest and later dying.

Shaw had denied the charge and lodged a special defence of self-defence at the High Court in Aberdeen.

David McGuinness
David McGuinness died at the industrial estate in Stonehaven. Image: Police Scotland

After the verdict was delivered in Friday’s hearing, Judge Andrew Miller told Shaw: “Because you have never served a custodial sentence, I cannot proceed to sentence today.

“I make it clear, the full range of sentencing options will be available.”

Judge Miller called for criminal social work reports to be written before a sentencing hearing on December 5.

In the meantime, bail has been continued.

Police at Stonehaven death scene
Police at the scene in Stonehaven. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

The trial was shown CCTV footage from the yard, in which the two men can be seen getting into a heated confrontation.

Mr McGuinness’s brother, Thomas, was working with him and when they saw Shaw’s work van, his sibling said he was going to “have a word” about money owed for work that had been carried out.

On the CCTV, the roughcaster can be seen knocking on the window of Shaw’s van, at which point Shaw rolls down the window and appears to either attempt to punch or push Mr McGuinness away.

As Shaw exits his van, the two become embroiled in a fight with both men’s arms flailing in the air.

Soon after, Mr McGuinness is seen to fall to the ground and lie there seemingly motionless.

Yard supervisor Darren Eglund, 46, told the jury he saw Mr McGuinness “aggressively” approach Shaw’s van and accuse him of “ripping him off”.

Mr Eglund said he saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness.

Rodney Shaw
Rodney Shaw.

Rodney Shaw gave evidence in his defence and told the court he had felt frightened and was trying to defend himself.

He said: “The guy came out and he started shouting. He was shouting ‘you robbed me.

“I put the window down so far, not fully down, and he was screaming and shouting… so much he was spitting and slavering all over me.”

Shaw said he then attempted to push the other man away before exiting his vehicle and getting involved in the scuffle.

He was later told of the death and told the jury: “I just felt terrible. It was indescribable, to be honest. It was heartbreaking.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

