Home News Courts

Jury retires to decide fate of woman accused of murdering Dundee pensioner

Tandy Swinton faces a charge of murdering a 97-year-old in Dundee

By James Mulholland
Tandy Swinton
Tandy Swinton faces a murder charge. Image: Facebook.

A jury is deliberating in the case of a woman accused of murdering a 97-year-old pensioner in Dundee.

Tandy Swinton, 44, is accused of taking William Lambie’s life by assaulting him at his home in Dryburgh Gardens on April 15 2024.

She is said to have pushed him on the body to the ground, fracturing his thigh.

He was taken to Ninewells for an operation on the injury and transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

He was moved to St Columba’s nursing home in Dundee for end-of-life care on May 22, where he died four days later.

On Monday afternoon, the jury were sent out to consider their verdicts in the case, which is being heard at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Prosecutors had earlier closed their case.

Friends from the Dundee congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses described Mr Lambie during the trial as an intelligent and sociable man, fond of visiting branches of Greggs in the city for a sausage roll and a cappuccino.

One said: “He was as sharp as a razor.

“If you wanted a quote from Shakespeare, Bill could give you one.”

Dryburgh Gardens multis
The alleged assault happened in a multi at Dryburgh Gardens.

On Friday, consultant pathologist Dr Tamara McNamee said the cause of Mr Lambie’s death was “gastrointestinal haemorrhage” and gastric “erosions” and “duodenal ulcers”.

He weighed just five stone at the time of his death.

Factors which contributed to his death included heart disease and a “surgical repair” to the fractured thighbone, which took place two days after the alleged assault.

She told prosecutor Adrian Stalker the effect of the alleged attack may have created the circumstances which led ultimately to Mr Lambie’s death.

The jury were shown her report, which stated: “It is thought that the combined effect of the pain and physiological stress of the assault with the neck of femur fracture and the assault has likely predisposed to the development of gastric erosion and duodenal ulcers.”

Tandy Swinton
Tandy Swinton is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Facebook

The Crown alleges Swinton murdered Mr Lambie and attempted to rob him of money at his home.

She is accused of demanding money and pushing him on the body, whereby he fell to the ground to his severe injury and as a consequence, later died.

Swinton is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice by lying to community alarm operators that no assistance was required after he contacted them.

Swinton had been further accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on various occasions on April 14 and 15 last year at another flat in the multi-storey block at Dryburgh Gardens by repeatedly ringing the doorbell at the property of Margaret Chalmers, 82, who is now deceased, and asking her to give her money.

Prosecutor Adrian Stalker withdrew this charge at the close of the Crown case so Swinton faces only an accusation of murder.

She has pled not guilty to the charges and the trial, before judge Lord Harrower, continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

